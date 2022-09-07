ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calexico, CA

holtvilletribune.com

FOOTBALL: Bulldogs Blank O’Farrell, Move to 4-0

SAN DIEGO — The Calexico High School football team used its strong running game and roster depth to score a 55-0 victory over O’Farrell Charter School in a nonleague game here on Thursday, Sept. 8. The Bulldogs (4-0 overall) jumped out to a 42-0 lead after two quarters...
CALEXICO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

FOOTBALL: Rain Cancels Friday Night Lights for Local Teams

EL CENTRO — Rain from Tropical Storm Kay has forced the cancelation of high school football games involving Imperial Valley schools. The two games slated to be played in the Imperial Valley on Friday, Sept. 9, have been canceled. The matchups were scheduled to see Castle Park High of Chula Vista visiting Vincent Memorial Catholic on Southwest High’s Eagle Field in El Centro, and Saint Jeanne de Lestonnac Catholic School from Temecula visiting Veteran’s Field in Calipatria to take on the Hornets.
EL CENTRO, CA
thedesertreview.com

Sandbag locations throughout Imperial County

IMPERIAL COUNTY — Imperial County is readying itself for the possible 2 inches or more of rainfall from Hurricane Kay, per a joint County of Imperial and County Office of Emergency Services press release. Here is a list of places local residents can get sandbags throughout Imperial County in...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

Imperial Valley feeling Hurricane Kay rainfall

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley is feeling Hurricane Kay's rainfall. Rain started around 7 a.m on Friday morning and has been consistently falling since then. The County of Imperial released a statement on the current conditions:. Earlier this morning, County Fire Department and Office of Emergency...
EL CENTRO, CA
thedesertreview.com

José R. Padilla retires from CRLA after 44 Years

EL CENTRO — José R. Padilla, Brawley native and Brawley Union High School graduate, will be retiring by the end of the year as executive director of the California Rural Legal Assistance, Inc. (CRLA). He has served farmworkers in rural communities for 44 years. “I’ve given my life...
BRAWLEY, CA
KYMA News 11

Yuma bracing for Tropical Storm Kay

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Hurricane Kay has weakened to a tropical storm as of this morning. A serious flooding threat is expected to develop across the southwestern United States due to a substantial influx of moisture from Tropical Storm Kay, located in the East Pacific near the coast of Baja California, Mexico. Many Yuma The post Yuma bracing for Tropical Storm Kay appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Power outages in Imperial County

The Imperial Irrigation District has announced that there are power outages affecting customers in the Imperial Valley. The post Power outages in Imperial County appeared first on KYMA.
HEBER, CA
holtvilletribune.com

La Brucherie Road Project Works Nerves

IMPERIAL — Maria Hernandez lives west of La Brucherie Road in the hive of single-family homes south of Aten Road that finds itself cut off from a main route to shopping, banking, and more for at least three months. Hernandez was out walking her dog in the area on...
IMPERIAL, CA
kprl.com

Power Outage in San Luis 09.08.2022

For the third day in a row, more than 2300 PG and E customers in San Luis were without power Tuesday. The temperatures surpassed 100 degrees, which is pretty hot for San Luis. A lot of people there do not have air conditioning. The power went out at 2:30 Tuesday...
SAN LUIS, AZ
kyma.com

Woman from Brawley was shot in the leg

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the Brawley Police Department, a woman was shot in the area of North Imperial Avenue on September 7 around 5:45 a.m.. The Brawley Police Department said the adult female was found with a gunshot wound on her lower leg and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
BRAWLEY, CA
kyma.com

Imperial County offers community sandbags for the weekend rainfall

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Fire Department (ICFD) and Office of Emergency Services (OES) will be offering free sandbags to residents in unincorporated areas and properties prone to flooding of Imperial County for preparation of Hurricane Kay. Sandbags can be picked up from 7 a.m. to...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

The latest road closures due to Tropical Storm Kay

NEAR OCOTILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Sheriff's Office said four people were injured, including an Imperial County deputy, after three vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 8 near Ocotillo and Imperial Highway. The crash happened Friday morning on the westbound lane of Interstate 8. Several...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA

