EL CENTRO — Rain from Tropical Storm Kay has forced the cancelation of high school football games involving Imperial Valley schools. The two games slated to be played in the Imperial Valley on Friday, Sept. 9, have been canceled. The matchups were scheduled to see Castle Park High of Chula Vista visiting Vincent Memorial Catholic on Southwest High’s Eagle Field in El Centro, and Saint Jeanne de Lestonnac Catholic School from Temecula visiting Veteran’s Field in Calipatria to take on the Hornets.

EL CENTRO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO