holtvilletribune.com
FOOTBALL: Bulldogs Blank O’Farrell, Move to 4-0
SAN DIEGO — The Calexico High School football team used its strong running game and roster depth to score a 55-0 victory over O’Farrell Charter School in a nonleague game here on Thursday, Sept. 8. The Bulldogs (4-0 overall) jumped out to a 42-0 lead after two quarters...
calexicochronicle.com
FOOTBALL: Rain Cancels Friday Night Lights for Local Teams
EL CENTRO — Rain from Tropical Storm Kay has forced the cancelation of high school football games involving Imperial Valley schools. The two games slated to be played in the Imperial Valley on Friday, Sept. 9, have been canceled. The matchups were scheduled to see Castle Park High of Chula Vista visiting Vincent Memorial Catholic on Southwest High’s Eagle Field in El Centro, and Saint Jeanne de Lestonnac Catholic School from Temecula visiting Veteran’s Field in Calipatria to take on the Hornets.
Remnants of Tropical Storm Kay hits San Luis, AZ
It’s been overcast in San Luis, Ariz. with heavy rain in the morning, forcing some schools to end classes early due to Tropical Storm Kay. The post Remnants of Tropical Storm Kay hits San Luis, AZ appeared first on KYMA.
12news.com
Tropical Storm Kay could bring heavy rain, flash floods to southwestern Arizona Friday and Saturday
MEXICO CITY, Mexico — Tropical Storm Kay appeared headed out to sea just short of the U.S. border Friday, after dumping heavy rains on a sparsely populated area of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula. While Kay is expected to continue weakening, it may still bring rain to southernmost California by the weekend.
thedesertreview.com
Sandbag locations throughout Imperial County
IMPERIAL COUNTY — Imperial County is readying itself for the possible 2 inches or more of rainfall from Hurricane Kay, per a joint County of Imperial and County Office of Emergency Services press release. Here is a list of places local residents can get sandbags throughout Imperial County in...
kyma.com
Imperial Valley feeling Hurricane Kay rainfall
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley is feeling Hurricane Kay's rainfall. Rain started around 7 a.m on Friday morning and has been consistently falling since then. The County of Imperial released a statement on the current conditions:. Earlier this morning, County Fire Department and Office of Emergency...
Imperial Valley and Yuma Fire Departments deployed to Fairview Fire
As record heat swept through California this week, so did several fires including the Fairview Fire in southern California. The post Imperial Valley and Yuma Fire Departments deployed to Fairview Fire appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
José R. Padilla retires from CRLA after 44 Years
EL CENTRO — José R. Padilla, Brawley native and Brawley Union High School graduate, will be retiring by the end of the year as executive director of the California Rural Legal Assistance, Inc. (CRLA). He has served farmworkers in rural communities for 44 years. “I’ve given my life...
Yuma bracing for Tropical Storm Kay
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Hurricane Kay has weakened to a tropical storm as of this morning. A serious flooding threat is expected to develop across the southwestern United States due to a substantial influx of moisture from Tropical Storm Kay, located in the East Pacific near the coast of Baja California, Mexico. Many Yuma The post Yuma bracing for Tropical Storm Kay appeared first on KYMA.
Power outages in Imperial County
The Imperial Irrigation District has announced that there are power outages affecting customers in the Imperial Valley. The post Power outages in Imperial County appeared first on KYMA.
SuperLotto plus ticket with five numbers sold at San Diego supermarket
A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday evening's SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a San Diego supermarket and is worth $10,653.
holtvilletribune.com
La Brucherie Road Project Works Nerves
IMPERIAL — Maria Hernandez lives west of La Brucherie Road in the hive of single-family homes south of Aten Road that finds itself cut off from a main route to shopping, banking, and more for at least three months. Hernandez was out walking her dog in the area on...
fox10phoenix.com
Tropical Storm Kay: Yuma area farmers worried about storm's impact
While Arizona certainly needs the rain, farmers in the Yuma area are expressing their worries over the impact of Tropical Storm Kay, saying rain from the storm could be a blessing or a curse. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
kprl.com
Power Outage in San Luis 09.08.2022
For the third day in a row, more than 2300 PG and E customers in San Luis were without power Tuesday. The temperatures surpassed 100 degrees, which is pretty hot for San Luis. A lot of people there do not have air conditioning. The power went out at 2:30 Tuesday...
AccuWeather
LIVE: SoCal braces for an unusual drenching from a tropical system
Tropical downpours are expected to spread from San Diego and L.A. to as far north as Las Vegas. Watch AccuWeather NOW for the latest on Kay as it approaches Southern California. 1 hour ago. Kay could come closer to Los Angeles than any tropical system has in 50 years. By...
eastcountymagazine.org
WARNING ISSUED FOR SILVER STRAND SHORELINE, CORONADO: ADVISORY FOR CHILDREN’S POOL DUE TO CONTAMINATION
September 8, 2022 (San Diego) -- The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality (DEHQ) on September 7 issued the following beach management actions for Wednesday, September 7, 2022. New Beach Management Actions:. Silver Strand Shoreline - Warning. DEHQ has issued a water contact warning for the Silver...
kyma.com
Woman from Brawley was shot in the leg
BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the Brawley Police Department, a woman was shot in the area of North Imperial Avenue on September 7 around 5:45 a.m.. The Brawley Police Department said the adult female was found with a gunshot wound on her lower leg and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
kyma.com
Imperial County offers community sandbags for the weekend rainfall
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Fire Department (ICFD) and Office of Emergency Services (OES) will be offering free sandbags to residents in unincorporated areas and properties prone to flooding of Imperial County for preparation of Hurricane Kay. Sandbags can be picked up from 7 a.m. to...
kyma.com
Hurricane Kay bringing risks to the Desert Southwest with lots of moisture and chances for heavy rainfall
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - As of Wednesday, Hurricane Kay is a Category 2 storm with maximum winds of 100 MPH. Kay's track continues to travel North and is expected to turn West on Friday. By tomorrow very deep moisture moves into the Desert Southwest bringing us very humid and...
kyma.com
The latest road closures due to Tropical Storm Kay
NEAR OCOTILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Sheriff's Office said four people were injured, including an Imperial County deputy, after three vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 8 near Ocotillo and Imperial Highway. The crash happened Friday morning on the westbound lane of Interstate 8. Several...
