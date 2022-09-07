ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

ClutchPoints

Travis Kelce reveals true feelings about Tyreek Hill after move to Dolphins

During their time together on the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill were among the best pass-catching duos in the league. In one of the more shocking moves of the offseason, the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. This move ended the trio of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Hill, and Kelce that […] The post Travis Kelce reveals true feelings about Tyreek Hill after move to Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL records for rushing yards, touchdowns among quarterbacks

It’s one thing for a quarterback to test defenses with his arm. It’s another when their wheels are also a weapon. The NFL has seen some electric, dual-threat quarterbacks in its history. From speedsters to bulldozers, a handful of signal callers have shown just how dangerous an athletic quarterback can be.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Here is the best Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code for NFL Week 1

ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford joins Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers on elite QB shortlist with NFL milestone

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has joined elite company with his latest achievement. During the Rams’ season opener against the Buffalo Bills, Matthew Stafford reached 50,000 career passing yards. Stafford is just the 12th quarterback in NFL history to reach this milestone. 5️⃣0️⃣K Matthew Stafford becomes the 12th QB in NFL history to throw […] The post Matthew Stafford joins Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers on elite QB shortlist with NFL milestone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL

