Visit The Country's Largest Oktoberfest in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
This Epic Fall Festival in Ohio is a Must-VisitTravel MavenLoveland, OH
4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Amari Cooper drops bold ‘fireworks’ take on Browns’ Deshaun Watson-less offense
The Cleveland Browns spent a lot of resources this offseason to improve their offense. The most notable acquisition, Deshaun Watson, won’t be playing for the first 11 games of the season. Amari Cooper, another offseason acquisition, still has tons of confidence. Cooper told reporters that the Browns’ offense is...
Travis Kelce reveals true feelings about Tyreek Hill after move to Dolphins
During their time together on the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill were among the best pass-catching duos in the league. In one of the more shocking moves of the offseason, the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. This move ended the trio of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Hill, and Kelce that […] The post Travis Kelce reveals true feelings about Tyreek Hill after move to Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs star, company step up for KC youth football player struggling to find helmet
Riddell Sports and Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown Jr. are teaming up to help a 12-year-old Kansas City boy get a new football helmet that fits.
Peyton Manning: Tom Brady has come for my NFL records, but watch out for Patrick Mahomes
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning dishes on Tom Brady breaking all of Manning’s records, assuring that Patrick Mahomes is on his way there too. The Brady-Manning rivalry of the 2000s was one for the books, one that Brady’s friend and former teammate Julian Edelman was more than willing to tease out in a conversation with Peyton Manning.
NFL records for rushing yards, touchdowns among quarterbacks
It’s one thing for a quarterback to test defenses with his arm. It’s another when their wheels are also a weapon. The NFL has seen some electric, dual-threat quarterbacks in its history. From speedsters to bulldozers, a handful of signal callers have shown just how dangerous an athletic quarterback can be.
Peyton Manning explains why he wouldn't make a good coach
Hall-of-Fame quarterback Peyton Manning doesn’t think he’d make a very good coach, recalling his disastrous experience calling plays for teammates during preseason games.
Here is the best Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code for NFL Week 1
The Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code for a brand new NFL season will unlock a fantastic set of offers, a multi-part bonus that can be applied starting with the Thursday night season-opener between the Bills and Rams. With a new season here, new opportunities to dive into awesome sportsbook bonuses are also here, and the Caesars app looks to make a splash right from the season’s opening kickoff.
GMFB stars make their MVP selections with Jamie Erdahl the only host not to select a quarterback
ITS been ten years since a non-quarterback was named the NFL's Most Valuable Player. In fact, since the turn of the century only four non-quarterbacks have won the award and all were running backs. So, while the odds may be against her, Good Morning Football's Jamie Erdahl took a gamble...
Matthew Stafford joins Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers on elite QB shortlist with NFL milestone
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has joined elite company with his latest achievement. During the Rams’ season opener against the Buffalo Bills, Matthew Stafford reached 50,000 career passing yards. Stafford is just the 12th quarterback in NFL history to reach this milestone. 5️⃣0️⃣K Matthew Stafford becomes the 12th QB in NFL history to throw […] The post Matthew Stafford joins Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers on elite QB shortlist with NFL milestone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers to honor late quarterback Dwayne Haskins with helmet decal throughout 2022 season
The Steelers will honor Dwayne Haskins throughout the 2022 season. Pittsburgh will wear a No. 3 decal on the back of its helmets in remembrance of Haskins, the former NFL quarterback who died after being struck by a truck on a Florida interstate on April 9. Haskins was on his...
Detroit Tigers game score vs. Kansas City Royals: How to watch today's matinee
Detroit Tigers (53-85) vs. Kansas City Royals (56-83) When: 4:10 p.m. Where: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. ...
