lanereport.com
West joins English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley, LLP as Senior Counsel
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — John S. West joined the law firm of English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley, LLP as Senior Counsel, effective September 1, 2022. John is a seasoned trial attorney with over three decades of litigation experience. Over the last twenty years, he has focused on environmental law issues involving water, air, waste management and natural resources.
middlesboronews.com
Kentucky Covid numbers holding steady
The latest COVID-19 Community Level map, issued each Friday based on data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed a drop in both counties with a low community level and those with a high community level from last week. The Community Levels map breaks down the COVID...
WTVQ
Mike Lindell takes aim at Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams in 6 minute video
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — My Pillow founder Mike Lindell took aim at Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams in a six-minute video posted to YouTube by Jessica Neal, who lost her bid for a state Senate seat, about cast vote records and Dominion voting machines. The video consists of...
WUKY
FEMA claim approvals in eastern Kentucky increase following criticism out of Frankfort and Washington
In the aftermath of the deadly floods in eastern Kentucky, Beshear and others have been vocal about their concerns when it comes to denied FEMA claims for individual assistance. "We're now up to 52% of all applications that have been made having been approved for at least some level of...
Daily Beast
MAGA Pastor Settles After Being Accused of Scamming Millionaire
Days after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, a Kentucky pastor declared a “curse” on “those that have stolen” the 2020 election from former President Trump. “I curse you with weakness in your body, I curse you with poverty, I curse you with the worst year you’ve ever had, in the name of the Lord,” said Bob Rodgers of Evangel World Prayer Center in a sermon that went viral.
WLKY.com
Mammoth Cave in Kentucky is now 6 miles longer
MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. — The world's longest cave just keeps getting longer. Mammoth Cave is a national park located in southcentral Kentucky. According to the park's Facebook page, six more miles were discovered on Thursday, making the cave now a whopping 426 miles long. In the player above, check...
WLKY.com
Student loan forgiveness: Will it be taxed in Kentucky, Indiana?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan could lift crushing debt burdens from millions of borrowers. But in some states, the taxman may demand a cut of that relief. That’s because some states tax forgiven debt as income. And that means borrowers who are...
2 Kentucky cities named America’s most depressed, data shows
Where are Americans most depressed?
WTVQ
‘A Taste of New England’ at the Kentucky State Food Truck Championship
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Food Truck Championship is happening tomorrow at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame in Renfro Valley. It’s a competition many food truck owners look forward to: it’s a chance to show off their yummy food, be judged by celebrity chefs, and a chance at winning a $5,000 grand prize.
wymt.com
Kentucky Housing Corporation creates data base for Eastern Kentuckians seeking housing following flood
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For people who lost their homes in the flood, there is now an online resource to find available listings across the region. Following the tornado that impacted Western Kentucky, the Kentucky Housing Corporation (KHC) created a data base for those seeking housing and for landlords to post their listings.
WLWT 5
Dayton becomes 2nd city in Kentucky to pass smoking, vaping ban
DAYTON, Ky. — A northern Kentucky city council passed a smoking ban Tuesday night. The Dayton City Council passed the measure by a 3-2 vote. The ordinance prohibits smoking and vaping in restaurants and other public spaces. The new rule will go into effect in 60 days. According to...
lanereport.com
Drink KY enhanced interactive experiences bring Kentucky’s wineries, breweries to your fingertips
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) is introducing new features to its popular guide to the commonwealth’s wineries and craft breweries: Drink KY. Initially launched in 2021, the progressive web app updates include social integration and content additions. Drink KY is a free resource that...
Kentucky Is Home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center and You Can Visit!
A museum highlighting everything from cryptids, to aliens is located in Kentucky, and it's a must-see!. Did you know that Kentucky is home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center? It's true! It's located in Somerset, Kentucky which is about a 3-hour drive from the Tri-State, and it definitely seems worth the day trip. They're located in the lower level of the Carnegie Community Arts Center.
lanereport.com
Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation approves $1,801,690 in loans
FRANKFORT, Ky. — At its monthly board meeting, the Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation (KAFC) approved $1,801,690 for ten agricultural loans for projects across the Commonwealth. Agricultural Infrastructure Loan Program (AILP) An Agricultural Infrastructure loan totaling $250,000 was approved for a recipient in Wayne County. KAFC participates with lenders to...
WKYT 27
Travel trailers delivered to flood victims in eastern Kentucky
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The widespread flooding that hit eastern Kentucky took a lot of homes. Some people have been sleeping in tents, even in their cars and vans since the late July flooding. State and federal officials say help is arriving, and even help has poured in from...
WTVQ
Kentucky Department of Ag awarded $333K for specialty crop program
“The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is pleased to provide assistance to our producers seeking to find new and inventive ways to enhance their products and the future of Kentucky agriculture,” said Kentucky Department of Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles. “These funds provided by USDA will help with early research and new market development that will provide new and unique opportunities for Kentucky farm families, all while enhancing the competitiveness of specialty crops in Kentucky. Specialty crops make up a significant part of Kentucky’s agricultural economy, and there is plenty of room to grow.”
WHAS 11
Two New Games in the Kentucky Lottery
The KY Lottery is bringing 2 new ways to win to customers! Learn more about the new games at kylottery.com.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. reported to have the highest electric bills
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Kentuckians in the eastern part of the state pay the most for their electricity bills, according to a new energy affordability tool on the Energy and Environment Cabinet website. More than a dozen Eastern Kentucky counties topped the list for the most expensive monthly electric bills,...
kentuckytoday.com
September emphasis on feeding hungry in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A ceremony at the state Capitol grounds Wednesday marked September as Hunger Action Month in Kentucky. “Sadly, we have 573,300 adults who have food insecurity,” said Katrina Thompson, executive director of Feeding Kentucky. “We also have 162,100 children that are hungry in our state, and don’t know where their next meal is coming from.”
