ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
lanereport.com

West joins English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley, LLP as Senior Counsel

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — John S. West joined the law firm of English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley, LLP as Senior Counsel, effective September 1, 2022. John is a seasoned trial attorney with over three decades of litigation experience. Over the last twenty years, he has focused on environmental law issues involving water, air, waste management and natural resources.
KENTUCKY STATE
middlesboronews.com

Kentucky Covid numbers holding steady

The latest COVID-19 Community Level map, issued each Friday based on data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed a drop in both counties with a low community level and those with a high community level from last week. The Community Levels map breaks down the COVID...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
State
Missouri State
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Virginia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
Local
Kentucky Business
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
Daily Beast

MAGA Pastor Settles After Being Accused of Scamming Millionaire

Days after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, a Kentucky pastor declared a “curse” on “those that have stolen” the 2020 election from former President Trump. “I curse you with weakness in your body, I curse you with poverty, I curse you with the worst year you’ve ever had, in the name of the Lord,” said Bob Rodgers of Evangel World Prayer Center in a sermon that went viral.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Mammoth Cave in Kentucky is now 6 miles longer

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. — The world's longest cave just keeps getting longer. Mammoth Cave is a national park located in southcentral Kentucky. According to the park's Facebook page, six more miles were discovered on Thursday, making the cave now a whopping 426 miles long. In the player above, check...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Student loan forgiveness: Will it be taxed in Kentucky, Indiana?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan could lift crushing debt burdens from millions of borrowers. But in some states, the taxman may demand a cut of that relief. That’s because some states tax forgiven debt as income. And that means borrowers who are...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Kentucky Ag#Juul Labs Inc#Commonwealth
WTVQ

‘A Taste of New England’ at the Kentucky State Food Truck Championship

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Food Truck Championship is happening tomorrow at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame in Renfro Valley. It’s a competition many food truck owners look forward to: it’s a chance to show off their yummy food, be judged by celebrity chefs, and a chance at winning a $5,000 grand prize.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Dayton becomes 2nd city in Kentucky to pass smoking, vaping ban

DAYTON, Ky. — A northern Kentucky city council passed a smoking ban Tuesday night. The Dayton City Council passed the measure by a 3-2 vote. The ordinance prohibits smoking and vaping in restaurants and other public spaces. The new rule will go into effect in 60 days. According to...
DAYTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
103GBF

Kentucky Is Home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center and You Can Visit!

A museum highlighting everything from cryptids, to aliens is located in Kentucky, and it's a must-see!. Did you know that Kentucky is home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center? It's true! It's located in Somerset, Kentucky which is about a 3-hour drive from the Tri-State, and it definitely seems worth the day trip. They're located in the lower level of the Carnegie Community Arts Center.
KENTUCKY STATE
lanereport.com

Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation ﻿approves $1,801,690 in loans

FRANKFORT, Ky. — At its monthly board meeting, the Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation (KAFC) approved $1,801,690 for ten agricultural loans for projects across the Commonwealth. Agricultural Infrastructure Loan Program (AILP) An Agricultural Infrastructure loan totaling $250,000 was approved for a recipient in Wayne County. KAFC participates with lenders to...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Travel trailers delivered to flood victims in eastern Kentucky

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The widespread flooding that hit eastern Kentucky took a lot of homes. Some people have been sleeping in tents, even in their cars and vans since the late July flooding. State and federal officials say help is arriving, and even help has poured in from...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Kentucky Department of Ag awarded $333K for specialty crop program

“The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is pleased to provide assistance to our producers seeking to find new and inventive ways to enhance their products and the future of Kentucky agriculture,” said Kentucky Department of Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles. “These funds provided by USDA will help with early research and new market development that will provide new and unique opportunities for Kentucky farm families, all while enhancing the competitiveness of specialty crops in Kentucky. Specialty crops make up a significant part of Kentucky’s agricultural economy, and there is plenty of room to grow.”
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. reported to have the highest electric bills

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Kentuckians in the eastern part of the state pay the most for their electricity bills, according to a new energy affordability tool on the Energy and Environment Cabinet website. More than a dozen Eastern Kentucky counties topped the list for the most expensive monthly electric bills,...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

September emphasis on feeding hungry in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A ceremony at the state Capitol grounds Wednesday marked September as Hunger Action Month in Kentucky. “Sadly, we have 573,300 adults who have food insecurity,” said Katrina Thompson, executive director of Feeding Kentucky. “We also have 162,100 children that are hungry in our state, and don’t know where their next meal is coming from.”
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy