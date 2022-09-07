Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
2 shot, 1 fatally near downtown Chicago following car chase: police
CHICAGO - A man was killed, and a woman was injured after being shot in a car near downtown Chicago early Friday. Police say, the man, 27, and the woman, 20, were in a car around 3 a.m. on the West Side of Chicago when a silver truck approached and someone stared shooting.
fox32chicago.com
Two men wounded in West Town shooting
CHICAGO - Two men were shot in Chicago's West Town neighborhood early Friday. Police say the men were standing in a group on the sidewalk in the 1400 block of West Lake Street around 3:15 a.m. when a shooter opened fire on the group. Witnesses saw the suspect step out...
Chicago police: 2 shot, 1 fatally, in Streeterville after being chased from West Side
Two people were shot, one fatally, in downtown Chicago following a car chase from the West Side Friday morning, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
8 wounded, 2 fatally, in Chicago shootings Thursday
CHICAGO - Two men died and six other people were shot Thursday in Chicago, including a gunman killed and two bystanders wounded in a shootout shortly after midnight on the West Side. About 12:30 a.m., a 53-year-old man and another man were arguing in the 5800 block of West Madison...
Man killed, 2 bystanders injured following shootout in South Austin
CHICAGO — One man is dead following an exchange of gunfire in the city’s South Austin neighborhood. The shooting happened in the 5800 block of West Madison around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, just a block away from a police station. Police said a 53-year-old man and another man were in a verbal altercation, when they each […]
cwbchicago.com
Woman fatally stabbed in Edgewater apartment, neighbor detained by police
Chicago police are questioning an Edgewater man in connection with the stabbing death of his neighbor on Thursday morning. A man called 911 around 10:50 a.m. and reported that he had stabbed a woman in her apartment in the 6100 block of North Winthrop, according to dispatch records. Police found the 51-year-old woman in her unit with stab wounds to her chest. She was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 12:44 p.m., medical examiner records show.
fox32chicago.com
Two shootings reported on Chicago's Southwest Side within 4 hours: police
CHICAGO - Two men were shot in separate incidents on Chicago's Southwest Side during a four-hour period Thursday night into the early hours Friday. Chicago police say a man, 24, was walking on the sidewalk in the 2300 block of South Whipple Street in Little Village around 11 p.m. when he was shot.
Man shot to death in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood: police
CHICAGO - A man died after he was found in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood with multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday night. Chicago police were called to investigate shots fired in the 7900 block of South Wood Street around 9:46 p.m. when they found the man, 30, laying on the ground between two vehicles.
Man, 53, killed in shootout in South Austin; man and woman also struck by gunfire
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead following a shootout in the South Austin neighborhood Thursday morning just after midnight. The shooting happened in the 5800 block of West Madison Street around 12:27 a.m.Police said a 53-year-old man and an unknown male were in an argument when the two drew handguns and exchanged gunfire. The victim was struck multiple times in the torso and was transported to Stroger hospital where he was pronounced dead. The unknown male fled the scene on foot, police said. Two bystanders were also struck during the shootout. A 23-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds to the back and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition. A 42-year-old woman was struck in the arm and was taken to Stroger also in fair condition. No one is in custody.Area Four detectives are investigating.
Video shows 2 suspects wanted for stabbing chef to death during Loop robbery: Chicago police
"He was a stand-up guy. The footage brought tears to my eyes. He was a great guy and an excellent chef," the victim's former employer said.
fox32chicago.com
West Side shootout leaves 1 dead, 2 bystanders wounded
CHICAGO - A man was killed and two other people were wounded when a shootout broke out early Thursday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 53-year-old was arguing with another male around 12:27 a.m. in the 5800 block of West Madison Street when they both pulled out handguns and exchanged gunfire, police said.
Man dead, woman injured after West Side shooting leads to chase downtown
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man is dead after a shooting on the West Side led to a downtown chase. According to police, the two victims were in a vehicle, on the West Side, when someone fired shots from a silver truck. The victims continued driving downtown as the silver truck followed, firing shots until they reached the 600 block of East Grand Avenue around 3:11 a.m.The 27-year-old driver was shot in the torso and taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead. The second victim, a 20-year-old woman, was shot in the back and taken to the same hospital in good condition.
Left for Dead: Family of Hit-and-Run Victim Says Chicago Police Have Kept Them in the Dark
Nearly two years after a deadly hit-and-run crash that remains unsolved, the parents of one victim say Chicago police have kept them in the dark, leaving them with no idea how much evidence investigators have collected – until NBC 5 Investigates showed them. On the evening of Dec. 23,...
WGNtv.com
CPD looking for 3 suspects after 2 men shot, killed by Humboldt Park tennis courts
CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for three suspects after two men were shot and killed by the Humboldt Park tennis courts earlier this year. At around 3:05 p.m. on May 9, police responded to the 1300 block of East Luis Munoz Drive, which is located inside the park next to the tennis courts, on the report of a shooting.
fox32chicago.com
Man on Red Line train among 5 shot in Chicago Wednesday; 1 killed
About 9:50 p.m., a 30-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the ground between two cars in Auburn Gresham on the South Side. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 7900 block of South Wood Street, where they located the man, Chicago police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he died. Witnesses reported seeing someone inside a black SUV fire shots, then flee the area south on Wood Street.
Near Northwest Side police district to host catalytic converter spray-painting event to deter thefts
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new effort has been launched to deter thieves form stealing catalytic converters in Chicago.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Thursday night, police in the Shakespeare (14th) District on the city's Near Northwest Side said the idea came from a resident tired of hearing about all the catalytic converter thefts – and after seeing some suburbs take measures into their own hands by painting the car parts as a deterrence to thieves.We spoke to one recent victim of catalytic converter theft, who hopes more programs like these gain traction throughout the city.Mateo Olvera Sandoval says he has not...
Days after Chicago carjacking, woman dragged by suspect pleads for help finding missing dog
"Now, this guy took my only company I have... I spend a lot of time with him. So I decided to have a dog for some company, but the dog changed my life."
Boy, 14, seriously wounded in Englewood shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital, after he was shot several times Tuesday night in Englewood.Police said the boy was walking near 68th and Normal, when two people got out of a car and started shooting, before fleeing the scene.The boy was shot multiple times in the legs, and was taken to University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.No one was in custody Wednesday morning.Area One detectives were investigating.
Chicago shooting in Hyde Park kills 17-year-old CPS student, CPD says
A 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Friday afternoon in Hyde Park, Chicago police said.
Chicago shootings leave 3 teens injured in Calumet Heights, Englewood
A pair of shootings Tuesday night have left three teenagers injured, Chicago police said.
