Washington Square News
Opinion: NYU needs to better respond to crime
On the first day of school, I was greeted with the blaring sounds of sirens flying through the East Village. Remembering the recent spike in gun violence across the city, I felt fear rush through my veins. However, when I went to check my email for news of what happened, I found that it was empty.
Washington Square News
NYU bias hotline ensnared in war on ‘wokeness’
During her appearance on the HBO talk show “Real Time” last month, former NYU student Rikki Schlott conversed with host Bill Maher about the political leanings of her generation and the importance of free speech. Schlott then brought up an anecdote from her time at NYU: the Bias Response Line, a phone number where students can report cases of discrimination and harassment on campus.
Washington Square News
Where NYU stands as New York City lifts its subway mask mandate
COVID-19 restrictions on the New York City Subway were eased on Wednesday. At NYU, where masks are still required in certain settings, students and faculty are conflicted over how they think the administration should proceed. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that masks are no longer required on public transportation in...
Washington Square News
Off-Third: NYU Housing moves to implement microchip building access
Off-Third is WSN’s satire column. “Keys are outdated,” according to an email from the NYU Office of Residential Life and Housing Services sent to residential students. Over the summer, the office completed a series of renovations to certain residence halls — including Weinstein and Carlyle. One of the major additions is the Latch app, which enables students to unlock room and suite doors using a phone or smartwatch’s Bluetooth connectivity. Students click the unlock button and hold their phone near the lock to remotely unlock the door. The email went on to include statistics about lockouts and replacement key fees.
queenseagle.com
Man continues antisemitic rants at Queens College
The man spotted spewing antisemitic and racist remarks through a bullhorn outside of Queens College last week has continued showing up to the college campus almost daily, despite being told by police multiple times to leave. The unidentified man, who is not believed to be a Queens College student, was...
yonkerstimes.com
Gun Free Signs? Are You Kidding?
And there they were, New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiling the Gun Free Signs in New York City’s Time Square. The crossroads of the world. And do you think for a minute that the signs are going to stop people from bringing guns into Times Square. Or any place they are going to be posted?
Gotham Gazette
Black LGBTQ Leaders to the Front of the Line
Sean Ebony Coleman, the author (second from left) Visibility for the LGBTQ community is at an all-time high. Though this heightened exposure can lead to progress, there are also drawbacks – particularly when it comes to accurate representation of intersectional identities. When you think of LGBTQ leaders, who comes to mind? How many of them are Black?
NYC to Unveil ‘Say Their Names’ Memorial in Historical Seneca Village
The city of New York is honoring the Black lives lost to racial injustice and systemic racism through a new exhibition on display in the historic Seneca Village. On Sept. 17, the Say Their Names Memorial will be unveiled in the Seneca Village area of Central Park on West 85th Street, NBC News reports. The site was once home to a flourishing Black community pushed out to make way for NYC’s famed Central Park.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Zeldin goes to robbery scene to push bail reform rollbacks
Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor, was in the Bronx Thursday to talk about rising crime rates and call for bail reform rollbacks. Zeldin chose a post office in the Bronx where a violent robbery took place this week to highlight rising crime rates. According to Zeldin, crime is...
Washington Square News
Did Upstein get an upgrade? A vegetarian’s review
Though it was before my time, I often hear upperclassmen reminiscing about the days of yore, when Downstein’s upstairs neighbor had Chick-fil-A and Jamba Juice. Those days are long gone, and this year, NYU has come back with another major update to this well-known dining hall. When I think of Upstein, I see a packed room full of students milling about, waiting for their Grubhub number to turn green. Upstein was my go-to for a quick, reliable meal last year. I was ecstatic to learn that more plant-based options would be available for me to eat. Thus, I decided to venture back to University Place and see what the new Upstein had to offer.
Masks now optional on New York City subways and other public transit
If you're thinking about a trip to New York City, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the coronavirus pandemic.
Washington Square News
Women’s volleyball set to host NYU Invitational
The NYU women’s volleyball team looks to continue its strong start to the fall season heading into this weekend’s NYU Invitational tournament at the Brooklyn Athletic Facility. From Friday, Sept. 9, to Saturday, Sept. 10, the Violets will be hosting Wheaton College, DeSales University and Amherst College. Last...
cityandstateny.com
NYC council looks for answers on unfilled city jobs
Choose your topic: in-office mandates? Or COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Today’s New York City Council hearing on maintaining the municipal workforce felt like two separate meetings at the same time. Committee chairs Gale Brewer and Carmen De La Rosa and some other speakers were focused on city workers’ strict bans on working from home, the lowballed salary offers and slow pace of bureaucracy they blame for the high, 8% job vacancy rate – as high as 27% in some agencies, The City reported.
Massive water project hopes to link upstate reservoirs to New York City for generations
"We're making an investment here." The most expensive water project in New York City history is being built to last for generations ... lots of generations, and it's happening in a secret location in the city.
Man whose conviction was tossed because of crooked New York cop says there's still a 'sea of problems' and the system is 'corrupt'
"This system is extremely, extremely corrupt," Gregory Barnes told Insider. The NYPD cop that put him away was later convicted of planting evidence.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Would You Live in a Shipping Container? [A Byte Out of the Big Apple]
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Byte Out of the Big Apple.
Criminal justice activists press City Council to end NYPD gang database
Protesters gather in Brooklyn on Wednesday to urge the City Council to pass a law that would put an end to the NYPD's gang database, which stores the names of thousands of people the department claims have gang ties. They call the listing of suspected gang members' names, also known as the Criminal Group Database, part of a failed "toolbox" that harms Blacks and Latinos. [ more › ]
New York’s Yellow Cabs are Now Officially Live on Uber
Your Uber app is no longer dominated by a fleet of black Toyota Camrys — the platform has officially begun to offer New Yorkers yellow taxi cab rides as part of its services. The move comes out of a deal reached between New York City Taxi, Limousine Commission apps Arro and Curb Mobility and the rideshare giant […] The post New York’s Yellow Cabs are Now Officially Live on Uber appeared first on W42ST.
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] Amazing Photo Slideshow of 1970s and 1980s New York City
In this short video from YouTuber Yesterday Today Tribute, watch this great photo slideshow of 1970s and 1980s vintage photographs captured all around New York City. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid marathon runner, and spends most of his time eating, running, and working on cool stuff.
Big brother may put an end to speeding in New York
(Motor Authority) — Officials in New York are mulling a bill that would mandate speed limiters in new vehicles that would be set to the local maximum allowable limit. The system would use GPS and traffic sign recognition technology to determine the speed limit. The system has an appropriately benign and Orwellian name: Active Intelligent […]
