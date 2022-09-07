ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Terry Mansfield

The Best Seafood Restaurants in New York City (Opinion)

Among many things, New York City is famous for its seafood, with numerous outstanding seafood restaurants. Many fine seafood restaurants in New York City serve a variety of fresh catches, from the traditional to the exotic. So, if you'd like some of the best seafood NYC has to offer, be sure to check out these excellent restaurants:
Secret NYC

Your Complete Guide To All Of NYC’s Exciting Fall Street Fairs And Festivals

Fall in NYC is arguably one of the best times of the year–the weather is absolutely gorgeous and there’s a ton of fun to be had throughout the city. Plus, all those fun-filled street fairs that took over the streets during the summer are still going on, alongside a ton of delicious food festivals. If we could give you a piece of advice it would be to take advantage of being outdoors this fall as much as possible and head to one (or all) of these fall street fairs and festivals! P.S. – this is a running list and will continuously be updated as more fairs and festivals get announced. Where: Arthur Ave. between E 187th St. & Crescent Ave. More info: Here
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Food Bazaar Supermarket opens 1st Manhattan store

Food Bazaar Supermarket, a family-owned grocer with over 30 stores in the New York metropolitan area,opened its first Manhattan location Thursday at the One East Harlem building. Located at 201 East 125th Street, the new store brings an array of international food offerings and low prices to the East Harlem neighborhood.
Big Frog 104

This New York Restaurant Serves Up The Best Cheeseburger In The State

You love cheeseburgers. Are you willing to drive an hour, two hours, five hours, to sample the best one in New York State?. American's eat around 20 billion burgers a year. However, New York State isn't really adding to that number a ton believe it or not. According to Pantry and Larder, New York is one of the places you’re least likely to be having a burger. We found out we rank almost dead last when it comes to burger cravings. However, that doesn't mean we don't enjoy an amazing burger.
Washington Square News

Did Upstein get an upgrade? A vegetarian’s review

Though it was before my time, I often hear upperclassmen reminiscing about the days of yore, when Downstein’s upstairs neighbor had Chick-fil-A and Jamba Juice. Those days are long gone, and this year, NYU has come back with another major update to this well-known dining hall. When I think of Upstein, I see a packed room full of students milling about, waiting for their Grubhub number to turn green. Upstein was my go-to for a quick, reliable meal last year. I was ecstatic to learn that more plant-based options would be available for me to eat. Thus, I decided to venture back to University Place and see what the new Upstein had to offer.
News 12

Add a little pep to your step on a trip to Bronxville

Let's add a little pep to our step on our Road Trip to the quaint village of Bronxville with a start at "Slave to the Grind." This is one of the first coffee bars to open in Westchester County nearly three decades ago. Their coffee beans are sourced from near...
94.5 PST

This Popular Spot Has Been Named Best Breakfast Restaurant in NJ

Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolutely best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
Washington Square News

Opinion: You need to be around more trees

Being in nature is linked to improved health. According to the New York state Department of Environmental Conservation, “Spending time around trees and looking at trees reduces stress, lowers blood pressure and improves mood.”. If you’re an NYU student from the suburbs or a rural area — or really...
Gothamist

Extra Extra: The search for a Long Island cat murderer intensifies

Because there's now a $6,000 reward for info on the person who shot and killed a widow's rescue cat, here are your end-of-day links: belts are in, telegrams are in (in Japan), new Pinocchio is bad, Domino Sugar factory turned into a fancy office, a couple funny moments with the Queen, a really bad song to have sex to, and more. [ more › ]
Eater

Chinatown Late-Night Favorite Great N.Y. Noodletown Reopens After Months-Long Closure

Fans of Great N.Y. Noodletown can rejoice: After a months-long closure for renovations, the Chinatown stalwart reopened this week. Bowery Boogie reports that the Cantonese favorite now sports an updated interior, but the rock-solid menu of wonton soups, roast duck, and noodles remains (thankfully) unchanged. Great N.Y. Noodletown first opened in 1981, and the addition of “great” came later on. It gained more notoriety in New York after appearing on a 2011 episode of the Layover, hosted by Anthony Bourdain.
ediblemanhattan.com

How to Shop Arthur Avenue: A Very Personal Guide

Here’s the thing about supermarkets. They sport “butcher counters” with no butchers behind them, and meat cases where all but two or three of the most popular cuts have been replaced by ready-to-grill kebabs. Their instore bakeries churn out Oreoä birthday cakes and frozen, par-baked loaves. My everyday staples, like cheese and olive oil, are considered gourmet items so they price them accordingly. And don’t get me going about supermarket seafood departments—when I was pregnant, their ambient stink made me gag.
W42ST.nyc

How to Kill Spotted Lanternflies Without Squishing Them — and Soccer Cones are the Key

September may be upon us, but based on the many sightings around town it’s still the summer of the spotted lanternfly. As the invasive insects increase their infestation, local organizations and leaders have devised a new, somewhat MacGyver-like strategy for exterminating the bugs without squishing them.  Environmental educational nonprofit NYC H2O and City Council Member […] The post How to Kill Spotted Lanternflies Without Squishing Them — and Soccer Cones are the Key appeared first on W42ST.
WBEC AM

The Berkshires Gets Listed Among Top Weekend Getaways From New York City

Anyone who lives in the Berkshires knows what we have around us. People love to come here thanks to the surrounding aesthetics, the hiking, the restaurants, getting out on the lake, etc. And luckily, we are in a region where lots of people happen to be that love to travel here, even if it's for a weekend. It just so happens that recently, a popular travel publication based out of New York City listed the Berkshires among their top weekend getaways from the big city.
boozyburbs.com

North Jersey Getting a Mexican Colombian Restaurant This Fall

Rumors have been correct about an upcoming restaurant in Hillsdale. The former Stickey’s BBQ location will become a BYO eatery that’s being shared as a Mexican Colombian Restaurant named Mi Rancho Loco. With seating for almost one hundred guests and an open kitchen, it will serve breakfast lunch...
