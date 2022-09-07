Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Related
Motown Museum unveils new renderings as expansion work heads into homestretch
Construction work has begun on the most striking feature of the Motown Museum’s $55 million expansion. New renderings released Wednesday reveal an updated design for the 40,000-square-foot building that will rise behind Hitsville, U.S.A., housing new exhibit space and a theater. It’s the third and final phase of the museum’s expansion project, which was...
The Oakland Press
Cranbrook grad’s solo exhibition opens at Detroit gallery
A new solo exhibition featuring the work of Cranbrook Academy of Art graduate Julian J. Jones will open Friday, Sept. 9 at PLAYGROUND DETROIT Gallery, 2845 Gratiot Ave. “MARKINGS,” presented in collaboration with Detroit Month of Design, will feature quilted works by Jones that blend culture with fiber, inspired by traditional African American quilting — specifically “The Gee’s Bend Quilters” from the Pettway Plantation in Wilcox County, Ala. Jones, an interdisciplinary artist and fashion photographer born and raised in Indianapolis, will pair his vivid quilts alongside his original oil pastel drawings, giving the audience access to his process which includes craft, composition, color theory, and textile design. An Artist talk on the exhibition will take place at 6 p.m. on Sept. 22. More information at playgrounddetroit.com.
The Oakland Press
21st anniversary 9/11 ceremonies planned in Oakland County
The anniversary of 9/11, also known as Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance, is a day to honor the memories of those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. The following events are to be held this Sunday, Sept. 11, to commemorate the 21st anniversary of 9/11:
The Oakland Press
New exhibition in Hazel Park features local artist
A new exhibition featuring the colorful abstract work of Southfield artist Bern Merlo opens Friday, Sept. 9 at Color | Ink Studio & Gallery in Hazel Park. A free opening reception for the exhibition, titled “Abstract Dreams,” is set for 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11. Merlo, a full-time artist and painter for 25 years, utilizes both oil and acrylic mediums, creating her pieces in layers to create a sense of multiple dimensions and depth.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClickOnDetroit.com
This new Royal Oak restaurant has a sophisticated Italian-inspired menu
With a tight menu of tantalizing dishes and a chic, non-fussy atmosphere, you would never guess that beppé is Dom Morelli’s first restaurant. The now 23 year-old, says he got the itch to open his own place at an early age. “So my dad has been a restaurateur,...
Detroit, Dearborn to host first joint block party along Tireman Avenue
For the first time in history, Detroit and Dearborn are teaming up to host a joint block party Saturday. The party, taking place in the area of Miller Road and Tireman Avenue, will feature food trucks, a live DJ, activities and ice cream. Food will be free while supplies last. Dearborn Mayor Abdullah...
Detroit News
Things may change, but the Dally in the Alley stays the same beloved street festival
Detroit's Cass Corridor continues to change and evolve, but for the past several decades, the Dally in the Alley festival always brings it back to its grassroots vibe of the 1970s. The community event returns Saturday for the first time since 2019. Run by the North Cass Community Union, organizers...
‘It’s like pulling teeth.’ Ann Arbor officials growing frustrated with developers
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor planning commissioners expressed a mix of appreciation and frustration as they voted on a major housing development Wednesday night, Sept. 7. They’re glad the developer of the Pontiac Trail site is at least agreeing to compromise and include some sustainability features and they welcome the hundreds of new homes and apartments proposed, but some are still frustrated the developer isn’t doing more — such as making apartments all-electric and solar-powered, in keeping with city carbon-neutrality goals.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Oakland Press
British music stalwarts rock the metro area this weekend
One if by land, two if by sea, three if by rock…. The British are invading again in a big way this weekend to Detroit area music venues — spanning three distinct music eras. To wit:. • Echo & the Bunnymen celebrates “40 Years of Magical Songs” (actually 42)...
The Oakland Press
Oakland Town Hall announces 2022-2023 lecture season in Bloomfield Hills
Oakland Town Hall announces the 2022-2023 lecture season which includes authors, an authority on Broadway musicals, a cartoon artist for The New Yorker and a discussion on Einstein. The lectures begin at 10:30 a.m. at St George Cultural Center, 43816 Woodward Ave., Bloomfield Hills. For registration and more information, call...
Detroit News
Ford’s Garage restaurant plans to expand, add four more Metro Detroit locations
Since opening in 2017 in Dearborn, Ford’s Garage restaurant has been a spot for car fans to grab a burger and a beer and enjoy a little car culture and history. Franchise partner Billy Downs announced this week plans to open four more Ford’s Garage locations in Metro Detroit, starting with one in Novi’s Fountain Walk. Construction begins this month on the 9,000-square-foot space, and the restaurant is set to debut in early 2023.
The Oakland Press
Mulaney, Swardson fortify a big metro area comedy weekend
There’s always something to laugh at in the metro area — just about any time, really. But this weekend offers a number of comedy opportunities for everything from chuckles to belly laughs:. • John Mulaney performs twice, at 7 and 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Fox...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local Michigan Restaurant Owner Celebrates 90th Birthday With Staff
Gene Ryeson, owner of popular Oakland County restaurant Highland House, turned 90 years old yesterday. Highland House has been a family-owned restaurant since 1976 when Ryeson took over, and the restaurant is still in the family today. It underwent a massive renovation, being knocked down and rebuilt entirely in 2018.
Detroit was the last stop on the Underground Railroad: the secret network that aided thousands on their journey to freedom. How did that help shape the city into what it is today?
Detroit, given the codename Midnight, was the last stop on the Underground Railroad: the secret network that aided thousands on their journey to freedom. How did that help shape the city into what it is today?
Detroit Health Department hosting block party with free health screenings, music & more
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Health Department is hosting a block party for Detroiters that will include free health screenings, dental screenings, and vaccinations, along with music, food, and more!The block party will take place this Saturday, Sept. 10, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., on John R Street between Mack Avenue and Erskine, which is near the Detroit Health Department located at 100 Mack.Here's what the family-friendly block party will include:Free vaccinations including flu, Monkeypox, and COVID-19Free dental screeningsFree health screenings, including blood pressure, cholesterol, and health educationFree smoke detectors, gun locks, and public safety educationLive entertainment, music, and...
Venture 313 looking for entrepreneurs in Detroit to help get started
(CBS DETROIT) - April Anderson said her sales and profitability at Good Cakes and Bakes in Detroit have increased since Venture 313 became involved in her business. Anderson said she applied for funding back in 2017 and was awarded $200,000 to help expand her business and get important advisory services from the non-profit organization, including guidance from the Dan Gilbert Foundation. "It feels good, it really does," Anderson exclaimed. Anderson is expected to open a brand new 5,000-square-foot facility in a few months to help support her growing shipping business. "It's definitely grown faster than we expected," Anderson explained. Venture 313 announced today it would allocate 10 millions dollars in funding over the next three years in hopes to find many more success storie like with April Anderson and Good Cakes and Bakes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
onedetroitpbs.org
Michigan Barber School Reflects on 75 Years of Training Black Barbers and Hair Stylists
The Michigan Barber School, a historic Detroit barbershops and school that’s known for providing training opportunities to aspiring African American barbers and hairstylists, celebrates its 75th anniversary this year. Founded in Detroit’s Black Bottom neighborhood in 1947, the barber school and public shop has since moved to a newer 6,000-square-foot space, but the school’s mission to prepare students for the barbering business hasn’t changed.
Detroit News
Robert Riney named president, CEO of Henry Ford Health
Longtime Henry Ford Health executive Robert G. Riney has been named president and CEO of the five-hospital health system, the Henry Ford Health Board of Directors announced Thursday. Riney formerly served as chief operating officer for the $6.6 billion Detroit-based academic health care system. A 44-year employee of the health...
townandtourist.com
30 BEST Black Owned Restaurants in Detroit (Everything is Delicious!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Being one of the top 10 global cities when it comes to tourism, there’s a ton that Detroit has to offer. From business opportunities to new developments to tourism experiences, Detroit hosts all kinds of people, from locals to tourists. There’s one thing that these people have in common: a need for some good food.
secondwavemedia.com
After 26 years in the business, restaurant industry vet celebrates opening their own pizzeria
What’s happening: After more than 20 years in the restaurant industry, Chad Ryan finally has something to call his own. He’s cooked, bussed tables, washed dishes — “Anything in a restaurant, I’ve done,” he says — but now Ryan is the proud owner of Mama Cookin’ Papa Eatin’, an Italian-style pizzeria and eatery that operates out of the kitchen at Stardust Liquor Shop in Sterling Heights. Currently operating under a “soft-opening,” a grand opening celebration is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 12.
Comments / 1