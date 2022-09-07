ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

North Carolina judge strips state of abortion protections and puts back in place 20-week ban - citing the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe

Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, eroding protections in one of the South's few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated an unenforced 20-week abortion ban, with exceptions for urgent medical emergencies, after...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

What abortion ban? GOP candidates abruptly ditch long-held positions in post-Roe scramble

Numerous Republican candidates who have long campaigned on restricting abortion access and perpetuated false theories about the 2020 presidential election now appear to be recalibrating their extreme views. This change comes as candidates move toward the general election in a shifting political landscape that has at least partly been reshaped by the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade — and perhaps also by the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

If Republicans can't run against Democrats on abortion, they can't run against them on anything

There’s a bipartisan consensus that the Democrats' "stunning turnaround" in recent polls has a lot to do with abortion. Pew found that from March to August the percentage who said abortion was "very important" for the 2022 elections went from 43% to 56%. And during that time 538 recorded Republicans going from the 2.1% lead in the genetic ballot over Democrats to a 0.9% deficit.
ELECTIONS
Law & Crime

Anti-Abortion Activists and 2 Unborn Children File Novel Petition with Supreme Court Seeking to ‘Clarify’ Whether Fetuses Have Standing to Sue in U.S. Courts

The U.S. Supreme Court should take up the issues of fetal personhood and prenatal rights, a group of anti-abortion activists said Tuesday, arguing a years-old Rhode Island ruling denying the unborn standing to sue should be vacated in light of the landmark Dobbs decision. In their 46-page petition for writ...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

New WSJ poll shows more support for abortion after Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade

Voters have grown even more supportive of abortion rights since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade this summer, according to a new Wall Street Journal poll.This August, among 1,313 polled registered voters of both parties, 60 per cent said abortion should be legal in most or all cases, up from 55 per cent on the same question in March. (A majority of people have supported abortion access since at least 1995, according to Pew).The proportion of those who opposed abortion with limited caveats remained about the same, with 29 per cent saying it should be banned exceptions...
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

The abortion rights movement can learn from the Aids activism of the 80s and 90s

It was already chaos, and now, it was going to get worse. The US supreme court’s decision wasn’t exactly a surprise – everyone knew it was coming – but the rage in the room felt palpable. The language of the opinion had been taunting and cruel; the punishment from the court felt vindictive, personal. People were already dying for lack of access to healthcare; the ruling would push people in need even further to the margins. Now, the most vulnerable faced criminalization, harassment and even death, and for what? For the conservative Christian values that none of them had voted for? For a regressive, punitive, and cruel vision of gender and sexuality that most of the world had long since left behind?
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Senate Democrats tee up vote to protect marriage equality after Supreme Court strikes down abortion rights

The United States Senate is teeing up a vote to protect the right of same-sex couples to marry, as lawmakers returned from the August recess ahead of the midterm elections.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a speech on Thursday that he hoped the Senate would have a vote on same-sex marriage in the coming weeks before the upper chamber leaves ahead of campaign season.Democrats had begun talking about codifying same-sex marriage shortly before it broke for recess last month. The push came after the Supreme Court released its Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling which overturned Roe...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Ginni Thomas Linked to Anti-Abortion Groups That Pushed Roe Reversal, Report Says

The wife of Justice Clarence Thomas has reportedly been found to have ties to more than half the anti-abortion groups that lobbied the U.S. Supreme Court before they overturned the landmark abortion ruling in Roe v. Wade. According to The Guardian, 51 percent of the parties who wrote legal arguments to the court calling for an end to the constitutional right to abortion access tied back to Ginni Thomas. Thirty eight of 74 amicus briefs filed in favor of overturning Roe were reportedly written by groups with links to Ginni Thomas, in many cases via her consulting firm Liberty Consulting or the conservative group Council for National Policy. “The Thomases are normalizing the prospect of too close an association between the supreme court and those who litigate before it,” NYU Law Professor Melissa Murray told the outlet.Read it at The Guardian
CONGRESS & COURTS

