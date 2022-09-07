ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Kristina
2d ago

Come on Chicago!!! What is going on here?? Our children weren't enough now your going after 90yr old?? Sit down damn..... Look at the hell you are causing for so many families, you have beef with a person Get that person! It's nobody else's problem, they have family they want to live! They don't want to die because one person is mad at someone so they shoot up the whole block. It's not fair to these babies that don't get to grow up! 5yr old shot in the head 3 days after school starts😔 Why did we become so hateful? Why is treating someone so bad that you feel better? I just don't understand why 8/10 people are rude, hateful and heartless anymore😡

Joan Conway
2d ago

Sir hang on there is more life for you. God is not through with you. May your loves be at your side to attend to your needs and provide you with your wants. God bless you. To your doctor's:. Please give him your best care and spare him from the pain.

biko
2d ago

the details are sketchy was he in a house or out in the streets at 90yrs old at 10 at nite who is his caregiver..🙏

fox32chicago.com

Two shootings reported on Chicago's Southwest Side within 4 hours: police

CHICAGO - Two men were shot in separate incidents on Chicago's Southwest Side during a four-hour period Thursday night into the early hours Friday. Chicago police say a man, 24, was walking on the sidewalk in the 2300 block of South Whipple Street in Little Village around 11 p.m. when he was shot.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

8 wounded, 2 fatally, in Chicago shootings Thursday

CHICAGO - Two men died and six other people were shot Thursday in Chicago, including a gunman killed and two bystanders wounded in a shootout shortly after midnight on the West Side. About 12:30 a.m., a 53-year-old man and another man were arguing in the 5800 block of West Madison...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two men from Chicago's South Side charged with armed carjacking

CHICAGO - Two men from Chicago's South Side were charged for stealing a man's car at gunpoint in the Park Manor neighborhood. Police say on Aug. 31 Demontae Riggins, 20, and Khaleel Ramsey, 22, stole a 74-year-old man's car at gunpoint in the 7300 block of South Champlain Avenue. Officials...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Yale, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two men wounded in West Town shooting

CHICAGO - Two men were shot in Chicago's West Town neighborhood early Friday. Police say the men were standing in a group on the sidewalk in the 1400 block of West Lake Street around 3:15 a.m. when a shooter opened fire on the group. Witnesses saw the suspect step out...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man on Red Line train among 5 shot in Chicago Wednesday; 1 killed

About 9:50 p.m., a 30-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the ground between two cars in Auburn Gresham on the South Side. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 7900 block of South Wood Street, where they located the man, Chicago police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he died. Witnesses reported seeing someone inside a black SUV fire shots, then flee the area south on Wood Street.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Woman fatally stabbed in Edgewater apartment, neighbor detained by police

Chicago police are questioning an Edgewater man in connection with the stabbing death of his neighbor on Thursday morning. A man called 911 around 10:50 a.m. and reported that he had stabbed a woman in her apartment in the 6100 block of North Winthrop, according to dispatch records. Police found the 51-year-old woman in her unit with stab wounds to her chest. She was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 12:44 p.m., medical examiner records show.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

West Side shootout leaves 1 dead, 2 bystanders wounded

CHICAGO - A man was killed and two other people were wounded when a shootout broke out early Thursday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 53-year-old was arguing with another male around 12:27 a.m. in the 5800 block of West Madison Street when they both pulled out handguns and exchanged gunfire, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot while riding bike on Near West Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot while riding a bike on Chicago's Near West Side Friday afternoon. At about 5:10 p.m. a 30-year-old man was riding a bicycle in the 1300 block of West Washburne when he was shot in the abdomen and legs, police said. The man was transported...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man, 53, killed in shootout in South Austin; man and woman also struck by gunfire

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead following a shootout in the South Austin neighborhood Thursday morning just after midnight. The shooting happened in the 5800 block of West Madison Street around 12:27 a.m.Police said a 53-year-old man and an unknown male were in an argument when the two drew handguns and exchanged gunfire. The victim was struck multiple times in the torso and was transported to Stroger hospital where he was pronounced dead. The unknown male fled the scene on foot, police said. Two bystanders were also struck during the shootout. A 23-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds to the back and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition. A 42-year-old woman was struck in the arm and was taken to Stroger also in fair condition. No one is in custody.Area Four detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago police release video of suspects wanted in Humboldt Park homicide

CHICAGO - Chicago police released video of three suspects wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood in May. At about 3:04 p.m. on May 4, police say a 34-year-old man and 35-year-old man were near the street in the 1300 block of E. Luis Munoz Marin Drive in Humboldt Park when two other men approached them, pulled out guns and started shooting.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Fire burns at vacant factory on Chicago's Southeast Side

CHICAGO - Crews were battling a building fire Thursday night on Chicago's Southeast Side. The fire is burning near West 79th Street and South Hoyne Avenue at a vacant factory in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. No word on if there were any injuries. No further details were immediately available.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 teens shot in period of 5 hours on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Five teenagers were hospitalized after being shot in a span of five hours Tuesday evening on Chicago's South Side. The first shooting took place around 5:45 p.m. when two 15-year-old boys were near the sidewalk in the 4600 block of South Mozart Street when they were struck by gunfire, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, charged with carjacking woman at gunpoint on SW Side

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in connection with an armed carjacking last August in the Marquette Park neighborhood. The 15-year-old is accused of taking a vehicle from a 33-year-old woman at gunpoint on Aug. 20 in the 6700 block of South Washtenaw Avenue, according to Chicago police. The...
CHICAGO, IL

