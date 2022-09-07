County Receives Special Use Permit Application For Self-Storage Facility At Mari Mac Shopping Center

Read full article on original website
Rio Grande Sun
Españolans Discuss Trash Woes and Council Sends Complaint to Solid Waste Authority
Española City Council voted to send an official notice to North Central Solid Waste Authority during their emergency meeting held on Sept. 8. The council decision — put forth by Mayor Pro Tem Peggy Sue Martinez — consisted of a formal complaint against North Central Solid Waste Authority for an alleged breach of agreement between the two entities for curbside garbage collection services.
losalamosreporter.com
County: Cone Zone – Week Of Sept. 11
The projects listed in this section are being managed by County Public Works staff through. contractors. For more information, please e-mail lacpw@lacnm.us, call (505)662-8150, or visit. the “Projects/Public Works” link at http://www.losalamosnm.us. Please slow down and use caution. within the construction work zones. Please note the below information...
losalamosreporter.com
Evacuation Drills….
Something to ponder as we join the thousand commuters/students/shoppers snarled in traffic at the corner of Diamond and Trinity: What would we do if there is a criticality accident in the Pajarito Road Plutonium Corridor with the wind blowing from the south into the Townsite? How the heck would we get out of town?
ladailypost.com
Local Area Developers Have Mari Mac Under Contract
Columbus Capital LLC Founder/CEO Jeff Branch, left, and COO Greg Gonzales during a meeting today at the Los Alamos Daily Post to discuss the contract they obtained in May to purchase Kroger-owned properties in Mari-Mac Shopping Center. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com. Los Alamos Daily Post. caclark@ladailypost.com. Local area developers...
Recreational shooting on public lands causing safety concerns in Santa Fe County
Trash, liquor bottles, spent shell casings, and even couches and chairs litter one such makeshift shooting range in the back country off of County Road 56C southwest of Santa Fe.
losalamosreporter.com
Governor Announces $300,000 In State Funds For Española Police Station Centralization
Editor’s note: The new office will be located at 1710 Riverside Drive in the former U.S. Forest Service which was acquired by the City of Espanola in 2020 and has been vacant since. Construction is expected to start within the next 30 days and the office is expected to be occupied by the end of the year.
rrobserver.com
Former Rio Rancho city attorney passes
Jennifer Payne, formerly known as Jim Payne when he was Rio Rancho’s city attorney (2004-08), was known for having a passion for social justice and improving communities. Payne, 75, became the first Waukesha, Wisc., city administrator around 2000, died Aug. 19 after a short battle with cancer. After his...
The School District & the City of Albuquerque Are Teaming Up over Concerns about Wilson Park
"On any given day this summer, Raven Greene, a board member of the Elder Homestead neighborhood association, said she saw upward of a dozen encampments — occasionally set up using playground equipment — at Wilson Park. Needles used to do drugs and other paraphernalia, she said, are often left lying in the grass — just a couple of hundred feet from Wilson Middle School on San Pedro near Gibson." —Esteban Candelaria & Jessica Dyer.
losalamosreporter.com
County: Weekend Water Line Work To Occur On Trinity Drive
Location of Los Alamos County water line work slated for Saturday and Sunday. Courtesy LAC. Water line work this weekend will slightly divert traffic traveling east on Trinity Drive (NM-502) this weekend while water main connections for The Hills Apartments are tied in to Los Alamos County water lines at Trinity Drive and 35th Street.
Albuquerque City Council approves turning old convent into apartments
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilors approved an agreement with a developer to turn an old convent into apartments. The building on 7th and Copper is boarded up and falling apart. Developer Mark Baker is wanting to turn it into the Villa Agave Apartments. It will consist of 15 apartments and $400,000 in MRA funding will […]
What roads will be closed for Fiesta De Santa Fe?
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Road closures are beginning Thursday in Santa Fe for Fiestas De Santa Fe. The roads will remain closed through Sunday. All city of Santa Fe recreational facilities and administrative offices will close Friday at 1 p.m. and reopen Monday. Streets closed to vehicle traffic through Sunday, September 11: Santa Fe Plaza […]
rrobserver.com
City of Rio Rancho plans memorial service for 9-11-2001 terrorist attacks
In commemoration of the 911 terrorist attacks in 2001, the City of Rio Rancho will hold a memorial service this Sunday at 7 a.m. at Vista Verde Memorial Park, 4310 Sara Road, SE. During Thursday night’s Governing Body meeting, Mayor Greggory Hull read a city proclamation calling, in part, for...
KRQE News 13
Rio Arriba County limits trash pickup due to staff shortage
ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Some rural New Mexicans who pay to have their trash hauled away each week say the solid waste department has turned its back on them, no longer collecting garbage in certain areas. North Central Solid Waste Authority’s Manager, Janet Saucedo, says the COVID-19 pandemic caused a trickle-down effect leaving them short-staffed. “We have a temporary suspension of curbside pickup in county roads and private drives due to the staff shortage,” said Saucedo.
Affordable housing complex for seniors proposed on Albuquerque’s east Central corridor
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Plans to develop a new affordable housing community in Albuquerque for seniors is in the works. The plan is to build it on state trust lands. The city says there’s a need for affordable senior housing projects like this because of Albuquerque’s aging population. Agnes Vallejos is the Department of Senior […]
losalamosreporter.com
In Support Of Suzie Havemann For Los Alamos County Council
In the year 2022 when we find ourselves facing the gravest midterm election cycle in my lifetime (62 years), local elections have never been more critical. That is exactly why I support and will vote for Suzie Havemann for a position on the Los Alamos County Council. I know Suzie...
KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless encampments, Video shows horrific conditions, Dry skies, Sandia Ski closed, State Fair
Thursday’s Top Stories Former State Police pilot reaches settlement in gender discrimination lawsuit New Valle de Oro center helps connect land’s past to its future Local vendors team up to offer lucky couple their dream New Mexico wedding Sports Desk: Nathaniel Jones is ready to play some Lobo football 10 films you might not know […]
rrobserver.com
RRPD arrest records: August 1-13
Charlotte Salyers, 20, Rio Rancho, had a misdemeanor warrant for arrest and was arrested near Unser Blvd. and Idalia Rd. William Kennedy, 30, Rio Rancho, had a misdemeanor warrant for arrest and was arrested near Southern Blvd. David Gardiner, 65, Rio Rancho, was arrested for aggravated assault (deadly weapon) and...
Rio Grande Sun
Trash Authority Drops the Ball on Pick-Up
When it comes to garbage pickup throughout Rio Arriba County, some residents are wondering what exactly they are paying for. In a memo to its customers last Friday, North Central Solid Waste Authority General Manager Janet Saucedo announced “temporary service changes for the City of Española and Rio Arriba County residents.” The memo stated: “Effective immediately, we will no longer be picking up trash from side streets, private drives or county roads.” The authority gave residential solid waste customers the option to roll their polycarts to the nearest “major street” or to haul the garbage themselves to a collection center or to the Alcalde Transfer Station.
losalamosreporter.com
Amaranth Harvest Set For Saturday At Española Healing Foods Oasis
It’s time for the amaranth harvest at the Española Healing Foods Oasis with Beata Tsosie-Pena from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at 313 N. Paseo de Onate in Española. Learn how to harvest amaranth. Enjoy a cooking demonstration with the grains. Receive a piñon...
Four beagles rescued from testing facility find ‘fur’ever homes in Santa Fe
They are among thousands rescued by the Beagle Freedom Project (BFP) from testing facilities around the country.
