County Receives Special Use Permit Application For Self-Storage Facility At Mari Mac Shopping Center

When it comes to garbage pickup throughout Rio Arriba County, some residents are wondering what exactly they are paying for. In a memo to its customers last Friday, North Central Solid Waste Authority General Manager Janet Saucedo announced “temporary service changes for the City of Española and Rio Arriba County residents.” The memo stated: “Effective immediately, we will no longer be picking up trash from side streets, private drives or county roads.” The authority gave residential solid waste customers the option to roll their polycarts to the nearest “major street” or to haul the garbage themselves to a collection center or to the Alcalde Transfer Station.

RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO