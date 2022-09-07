ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos County, NM

County Receives Special Use Permit Application For Self-Storage Facility At Mari Mac Shopping Center

By Los Alamos Reporter
losalamosreporter.com
 2 days ago
Rio Grande Sun

Españolans Discuss Trash Woes and Council Sends Complaint to Solid Waste Authority

Española City Council voted to send an official notice to North Central Solid Waste Authority during their emergency meeting held on Sept. 8. The council decision — put forth by Mayor Pro Tem Peggy Sue Martinez — consisted of a formal complaint against North Central Solid Waste Authority for an alleged breach of agreement between the two entities for curbside garbage collection services.
ESPANOLA, NM
losalamosreporter.com

County: Cone Zone – Week Of Sept. 11

The projects listed in this section are being managed by County Public Works staff through. contractors. For more information, please e-mail lacpw@lacnm.us, call (505)662-8150, or visit. the “Projects/Public Works” link at http://www.losalamosnm.us. Please slow down and use caution. within the construction work zones. Please note the below information...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Evacuation Drills….

Something to ponder as we join the thousand commuters/students/shoppers snarled in traffic at the corner of Diamond and Trinity: What would we do if there is a criticality accident in the Pajarito Road Plutonium Corridor with the wind blowing from the south into the Townsite? How the heck would we get out of town?
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Local Area Developers Have Mari Mac Under Contract

Columbus Capital LLC Founder/CEO Jeff Branch, left, and COO Greg Gonzales during a meeting today at the Los Alamos Daily Post to discuss the contract they obtained in May to purchase Kroger-owned properties in Mari-Mac Shopping Center. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com. Los Alamos Daily Post. caclark@ladailypost.com. Local area developers...
SANTA FE, NM
Los Alamos County, NM
Government
rrobserver.com

Former Rio Rancho city attorney passes

Jennifer Payne, formerly known as Jim Payne when he was Rio Rancho’s city attorney (2004-08), was known for having a passion for social justice and improving communities. Payne, 75, became the first Waukesha, Wisc., city administrator around 2000, died Aug. 19 after a short battle with cancer. After his...
RIO RANCHO, NM
Daniella Cressman

The School District & the City of Albuquerque Are Teaming Up over Concerns about Wilson Park

"On any given day this summer, Raven Greene, a board member of the Elder Homestead neighborhood association, said she saw upward of a dozen encampments — occasionally set up using playground equipment — at Wilson Park. Needles used to do drugs and other paraphernalia, she said, are often left lying in the grass — just a couple of hundred feet from Wilson Middle School on San Pedro near Gibson." —Esteban Candelaria & Jessica Dyer.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

County: Weekend Water Line Work To Occur On Trinity Drive

Location of Los Alamos County water line work slated for Saturday and Sunday. Courtesy LAC. Water line work this weekend will slightly divert traffic traveling east on Trinity Drive (NM-502) this weekend while water main connections for The Hills Apartments are tied in to Los Alamos County water lines at Trinity Drive and 35th Street.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

What roads will be closed for Fiesta De Santa Fe?

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Road closures are beginning Thursday in Santa Fe for Fiestas De Santa Fe. The roads will remain closed through Sunday. All city of Santa Fe recreational facilities and administrative offices will close Friday at 1 p.m. and reopen Monday. Streets closed to vehicle traffic through Sunday, September 11:  Santa Fe Plaza […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rio Arriba County limits trash pickup due to staff shortage

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Some rural New Mexicans who pay to have their trash hauled away each week say the solid waste department has turned its back on them, no longer collecting garbage in certain areas. North Central Solid Waste Authority’s Manager, Janet Saucedo, says the COVID-19 pandemic caused a trickle-down effect leaving them short-staffed. “We have a temporary suspension of curbside pickup in county roads and private drives due to the staff shortage,” said Saucedo.
RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

In Support Of Suzie Havemann For Los Alamos County Council

In the year 2022 when we find ourselves facing the gravest midterm election cycle in my lifetime (62 years), local elections have never been more critical. That is exactly why I support and will vote for Suzie Havemann for a position on the Los Alamos County Council. I know Suzie...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless encampments, Video shows horrific conditions, Dry skies, Sandia Ski closed, State Fair

Thursday’s Top Stories Former State Police pilot reaches settlement in gender discrimination lawsuit New Valle de Oro center helps connect land’s past to its future Local vendors team up to offer lucky couple their dream New Mexico wedding Sports Desk: Nathaniel Jones is ready to play some Lobo football 10 films you might not know […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

RRPD arrest records: August 1-13

Charlotte Salyers, 20, Rio Rancho, had a misdemeanor warrant for arrest and was arrested near Unser Blvd. and Idalia Rd. William Kennedy, 30, Rio Rancho, had a misdemeanor warrant for arrest and was arrested near Southern Blvd. David Gardiner, 65, Rio Rancho, was arrested for aggravated assault (deadly weapon) and...
RIO RANCHO, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Trash Authority Drops the Ball on Pick-Up

When it comes to garbage pickup throughout Rio Arriba County, some residents are wondering what exactly they are paying for. In a memo to its customers last Friday, North Central Solid Waste Authority General Manager Janet Saucedo announced “temporary service changes for the City of Española and Rio Arriba County residents.” The memo stated: “Effective immediately, we will no longer be picking up trash from side streets, private drives or county roads.” The authority gave residential solid waste customers the option to roll their polycarts to the nearest “major street” or to haul the garbage themselves to a collection center or to the Alcalde Transfer Station.
RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Amaranth Harvest Set For Saturday At Española Healing Foods Oasis

It’s time for the amaranth harvest at the Española Healing Foods Oasis with Beata Tsosie-Pena from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at 313 N. Paseo de Onate in Española. Learn how to harvest amaranth. Enjoy a cooking demonstration with the grains. Receive a piñon...
ESPANOLA, NM

