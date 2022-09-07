Read full article on original website
Athlete of the Week: Josh Bigelow
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Its our first Athlete of the Week of the school year! This week, we honor a running-back from Carthage who put up an impressive effort for the first game of his team’s season. His ability at carrying the ball earns him this week’s title.
Friday Sports: Busy night on North Country gridiron
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Its a Football Friday Night around the North Country with plenty of gridiron action. In Section 3 football from Carthage, the Comets hosting the Indian River Warriors. In the 1st quarter, the Warriors get on the board when Ethan Hattori takes it in from 4...
DeAndra D. Hairston, 20, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service for DeAndra D. Hairston will be 4:00pm Monday, September 12th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Rev. Jeffrey E. Smith officiating. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of her family. Calling hours will precede the funeral at the funeral home beginning at 2:00pm.
Gordon Martin Gydesen, 73, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Gordon Martin Gydesen, 73, of Lanpher Street, passed away at his home on Wednesday morning, September 7, 2022. Gordon is survived by his beloved wife, Bonnie; five children, Melissa and Steven Griffin of Lyonsdale; Cory Morrison and his companion, Debbie VanAlstine of Castorland; Crystal and Scott LaVancha of Croghan; Angel Ostrum of Copenhagen; and Timothy Gydesen and his companion Krista Paquin of LaFargeville; a daughter-in-law, Brenda Gydesen of Glenfield; eighteen grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; four sisters and two brothers, Lorraine Bennett Gydesen of Seattle, Washington; Theresa and Gary Hoffman of Port Leyden; Debbie and Gregory Stiff of Seattle, Washington; Jeanette and Mike Raymond of Glenfield; James Gydesen of Boonville; Nelson Gydesen of Champion; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bruce and Amy Marolf of Glenfield; Jeffrey Marolf of Lowville; Jamie and Brenda Marolf of Croghan; Sandra Leviker of Lowville; Wendy Marolf and her companion, Kathy of West Virginia; Jill and Jim Tabolt of Lowville; Andrea and Brian Yousey of Croghan; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by a son, David Gydesen; a brother, Tommy Gydesen; a sister, Frances Yost; a brother-in-law, Randy Marolf; and his father and mother-in-law, Vernon and Beverly Marolf.
Edward F. Lampson, 74, of Castorland
CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Edward F. Lampson, 74, of State Route 126, passed away at Cooperstown Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Cooperstown, NY on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Edward is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Yvonne Lampson; four children, Kimberly Lampson of Castorland; Kristina Hughes and...
Edwin C. Rapholz, 68, of Adams
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Edwin C. Rapholz, 68, of Adams, NY, passed away September 7, 2022 at the Colonial Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Rome, NY,where he had been a resident since July 30th. Born on May 18, 1954, in Watertown, NY, son of Edwin and Shirley (Gilbo)...
Randy J. Pitcher – August 31, 2022
Randy J. Pitcher, 57, of Oswego passed away on August 31, 2022. Born in Oswego, Randy was a lifelong Oswegonian. He worked as a line worker for various local factories, most recently McClain Food in Baldwinsville. Randy was a huge history buff and loved all things old. He love vintage...
John W. Cassoni, 57, of Antwerp
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - John W. Cassoni, 57, of Lexington Ave, Antwerp died Wednesday morning, September 7,2022 after being stricken at his home. John was born on September 28,1964 in Watertown, the son of the late John P. and Kathryn A. (Kempney) Cassoni. He attended Carthage schools. He married the former Jennifer A. David on August 30,2008 in Thompson Park in Watertown. John worked construction and painting for several companies in the North Country. His last employment was with Denny’s Restaurant in Watertown.
It’s that time of year: Ice goes down at Watertown arena
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s another sign of the changing season. Workers began spraying water at the Watertown Municipal Arena on Tuesday, laying the base for the ice rink. With the water down, the building’s temperature does the rest. After a few passes with a Zamboni and...
Sandra June Williams, 64, formerly of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Sandra June Williams, 64, of Dewey Road, Rome, formerly of Lowville, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, surrounded by her family at Rome Memorial Hospital. She is survived by her siblings, Lorraine D. Smith of Utica, Marlene Spencer of Lowville, Rosemary and Dennis Sweredoski...
Maureen “Tootsie” S. Barre, 72, formerly of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Maureen “Tootsie” S. Barre, 72, formerly of NYS Route 26 died peacefully Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility in Lowville, NY where she has been a resident since 2016. She was born on February 9, 1950, in Watertown, NY the daughter of the late Robert Frederick & Bertha Dorothy (Vyny Chemko) Barre. She graduated from Indian River High School. She married William M. Tehonica on October 5, 1968, in Carthage, and the marriage ended in divorce. Maureen worked for over 30 years and was a very instrumental employee for the Carthage Savings & Loan where she served as the head teller and she retired as a Loan Officer, she spent many years volunteering in the Carthage Community. She also worked part-time as a waitress at the Carthage Elks Lodge. She enjoyed golfing, walking, and she loved to dance and spend time with her grandchildren, whom she was known as Nanny. She is survived by her daughter Billie Jo and her husband Scott Strife, along with her three grandchildren, Ariana Strife & Alec Strife, of Three Mile Bay; and Isabela Salaberry & her Father, Jorge Salaberry, Colorado; and many siblings, Sandra Barre, Esq, BSN, RN & her husband George Sollami, Marina del Ray California; Camy & Al Bratkovic, Palm Springs, California; Brian Barre, Watertown, NY; Patrick Barre, Manteca, California; and Robert Maitland, AKA “Bobby Barre”, Lascroces, NM. Maureen is predeceased by her parents and two children, Eli Tehonica in 1976 and Emilia Tehonica in 2022. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, September 11, 2022, from 4:00 pm-6:00 pm at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. A funeral service will be held at 6:00 pm in the Chapel of the funeral home with the Reverend Canon Samuel P. Lundy, officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial contributions be made to the Jefferson County SPCA, located at 21851 Town Center Dr., Watertown, NY 13601, or the Carthage Central School Backpack Program address: 25059 Woolworth Street, Carthage, NY 13619. Burial will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 3:00 pm in the St. James Catholic Cemetery in Carthage, NY. Online condolences in her memory can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
Gerald E. “Joe” VanBrocklin, 75, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Gerald E. “Joe” VanBrocklin, 75, of Canton died at his home on Thursday, September 1, 2022 where he had been stricken ill. Joe was born October 16, 1946 in Potsdam, a son of the late Glenn and Marian (Scott) VanBrocklin. He graduated from Hugh C. Williams High School, Canton. Joe was a dairy farmer his entire life. He ran the family farm, Babbling Brook Farms for many years. Joe was an animal lover, no matter cats, dogs, cows, he loved them all. As long as he had a dollar in his pocket, any charity mailer that came he would donate, be it a veteran’s organization, cancer society or St. Jude’s to name a few.
Colleen M. Schraenkler, 69, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Colleen M. Schraenkler passed away Sunday, September 4th at the Albany Medical Center Hospital where she was admitted on August 26, 2022. She was 69 years old. Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart on Saturday, September 10th at 12...
Carole Norton Dingman
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Born on December 18, 1934, the daughter of James Norton and Ida (Jean) Anderson at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica, NY, Carole spent her early life in Watertown, NY, graduating from Watertown High School in 1953. She married Jack Bunce in 1954 and together they lived in Burrville, NY for 30 years. That marriage ended in divorce in 1985.
Alice M. Powell, 76, of Sackets Harbor
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Alice M. Powell, 76, wife of David K. Powell, Sackets Harbor, passed away Thursday, September 8th, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. A memorial mass is scheduled for 10 am Saturday, September 24th at St. Andrews Catholic Church, Sackets Harbor. A complete obituary will...
Daniel M. Rice, 67, of Star Lake
STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Daniel M. Rice, age 67, of Star Lake, NY, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Rochester General Hospital. There will be a graveside service on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Fine, NY. A celebration of his life will follow at the Star Lake Community Center. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home, Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Fort Drum’s 10th Mountain Division welcomes new commander
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With the passing of the colors, the 10th Mountain Division has a new commanding general. History, tradition and accomplishment of command. These values were honored on Fort Drum Friday morning as command of the division was passed from Major General Milford Beagle to the new commander, Major General Gregory Anderson.
Sandra R. Davis, 77, of Colton
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Services for Sandra R. Davis, 77, a resident of 118 West Higley Camp Road, Colton, will be held at a later date to be announced. Burial will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Colton. Sandra is survived by her husband of 46 years, Charles,...
General Brown names 3 finalists for school superintendent
TOWN OF BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - There are three finalists for the next superintendent of the General Brown School District, and all of them come from north country schools. The finalists are:. Tina Lane, assistant superintendent for personnel, Watertown City School District. Brian Moore, principal, Indian River High School.
City of Oswego welcomes new restuarant to its lakeside shores
New to Oswego, LD’s on the Lake has opened its doors and patio with hopes of sharing its signature craft beer, burgers and wings with a receptive community. Opening between Rudy’s Lakeside Drive-In and Bev’s Dairy Treat, the restaurant is the sister location to Pulaski’s LD’s on the River.
