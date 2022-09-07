Read full article on original website
Ukrainian forces said Saturday they had entered Kupiansk in eastern Ukraine dislodging Russian troops from a key logistics hub in a lightning counter-offensive that has seen swathes of territory recaptured. Ukrainian troops were also advancing along portions of the southern front line, a spokesperson said Saturday, in some regions by dozens of kilometres, into territory captured by Russian troops at the beginning of the invasion.
Ukraine officials claim Kupiansk now under their control; UK says counter-offensive has caught Russian military off guard
The U.S. State Department released a statement on Friday expressing concern about the Russian government’s “interference” with the rights of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Aleksey Navalny, an outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin. “The United States is deeply concerned by the Russian Government’s escalating, arbitrary interference with...
"I wish Your Majesty success, good health and all the best," Putin said in a letter sent from the Kremlin to the new monarch of the United Kingdom.
