Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSAZ
Ohio River Revival in Ironton this weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Summer might be wrapping up, but it’s still the perfect time for live music. Bob Delong stopped by First Look at Four to talk about Ohio River Revival, a free concert on the Ironton River Front this weekend. You can learn more here.
CASCI to leave Charleston location
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – CASCI, a division of CareFirst Blue Cross BlueShield of Maryland based in Charleston, will leave its Kanawha Boulevard office building by September 30. That is according to a spokeswoman Rebecca Hollamon who says the company will move to a new office location still within Charleston that better aligns with “new standards […]
WSAZ
Bridge in Catlettsburg, Kenova area to temporarily close this weekend
KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For drivers traveling to and from the Catlettsburg or Kenova area, many depend on the heavily traveled bridge right by the railroad crossing -- part of U.S. 60 that crosses the Big Sandy River. However, if the weather holds up, drivers will have to take a...
Ironton Tribune
Restaurant with prohibition theme finds home in Ironton
Patties & Pints, a prohibition-themed restaurant with a first location in Portsmouth, is one of the newest additions to Lawrence County restaurants. Located in the former home of The End Zone at 211 Adams St. in Ironton, the eatery has mainly black and white décor related to prohibition across its newly painted walls of the same colors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVQ
MSU professor dies in drowning at Herrington Lake
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Morehead State University professor died in a drowning at Herrington Lake Thursday afternoon. Dr. Gary LaFleur was on a johnboat when he fell into the water as someone was trying to secure the boat to a trailer, according to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife. A...
salyersvilleindependent.com
EXPLOSION ON MIDDLE FORK
MIDDLE FORK – Kentucky State Police is investigating a reported house explosion on Middle Fork in Magoffin County. Magoffin County 911 dispatched first responders to a home on Middle Fork at 7:41 a.m. Sunday morning, September 4, after a next-door neighbor reported hearing an explosion and seeing fire. Middle...
New local business comes to Charleston Town Center
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A new local business is coming to the Charleston Town Center Mall. It will be the first new store to open in the mall since Hull Property Group took over the ownership almost 15 months ago. The new store, WASH, has announced it is located near the escalators by the former […]
WSAZ
Sandfest with Huntington Children’s Museum and Marshall University
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Children’s Museum is teaming up with Marshall University’s Office of Student Affairs to host their inaugural SandFest!. On Saturday, September 10, Marshall University organizations and student groups will compete in a tabletop sand sculpture competition to see who will win THE GOLDEN SHOVEL.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSAZ
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Ashland Paul Blazer High School
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - WSAZ traveled to Ashland Paul Blazer High School bright and early to warm up the Friday night lights. The Tomcats host Wheelersburg High School for a 7:30 p.m. match up Friday, September 9, 2022.
thelevisalazer.com
SPEED REDUCED IN LOUISA FOR FESTIVAL; BIG SHOW GATHERING…
SEPTEMBER 8, 2022 — Speed on Madison Street / KY 3 from end of bridge to railroad tracks, has been reduced from 25 MPH to 15 MPH until Sunday September 11, 2022. Please watch for heavy pedestrian traffic. OVERFLOW PARKING (Green Area) – We have added a over flow...
Meet the Mako on Sept. 27
PORTSMOUTH — Discover the surgical system that has transformed knee replacement surgery! King’s Daughters Portsmouth Orthopedics and Sports Medicine will host a Meet the Mako event 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27 to educate community members about the robotic-arm assisted surgery system. The event will be in the King’s Daughters Ohio surgery lobby, 2001 Scioto Trail, Portsmouth.
WSAZ
I-64 West reopen after 3-vehicle crash
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Traffic is flowing again on Interstate 64 West after all lanes reopened after a three-vehicle crash in the Nitro area, Metro 911 reports. The lanes reopened just after 6 p.m. Injuries were reported in the crash, but there’s no information about the extent. Keep checking...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Metro News
Homicide investigation underway in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Police have started a homicide investigation in Huntington. A body was spotted by a person walking on the railroad tracks near Fourth Street and Seventh Avenue Friday morning at about 7:30. The body was found a short distance from the tracks. Huntington police said they were...
Person trapped after vehicle crashes into South Charleston house
UPDATE: Two women are in the hospital, but expected to be okay after a car crashed into their apartment building. South Charleston Fire Chief Virgil White says one of the women was trapped for quite some time. “Both of the occupants of that house were transported to a local hospital to be evaluated. It took […]
WSAZ
Woman dead in Mason County ATV accident
MASON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman died Thursday after an ATV was struck by a car near the town of Mason, the Mason County Sheriff confirms. He said the accident happened on state Route 62, just north of Mason. Other details are unavailable now, including the victim’s name. Keep...
wevv.com
Missing helicopter found
A helicopter reported missing over the weekend has been found. Glasgow\Barren County Emergency Management says they lost contact with a small executive helicopter that was flying through the area over the weekend. The last contact officials had with the aircraft was late Saturday night in Ohio County. “The pilot was...
OH man, WV woman sentenced for multi-state drug trafficking ring
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Columbus man and a Huntington woman have been sentenced in connection to drug trafficking in the Mountain State. During a press conference Sept. 7, 2022, United States Attorney Will Thompson said Brayan Luces, 25, of Columbus, Ohio and Kimberly Ann Combs, 45, of Huntington were the last of 19 people […]
1 killed in shooting on Charleston’s West Side
(UPDATE: 9:10 p.m., September 8, 2022) – Charleston police say officers found Norman Sweeney, 49, with a single gunshot wound. Sweeney was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives are developing leads and looking for a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Charleston PD at (304) 348-6400. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person is […]
WSAZ
Residents react to cold case investigation
3 dead after shooting in Paintsville, Ky. 3 dead after shooting in Paintsville, Ky. Murder investigation underway after 3 killed in shooting. Murder investigation underway after 3 killed in shooting.
What’s Unique About This Rainbow Photographed in Morehead, Kentucky?
We've seen them all our lives, but does anyone NOT take notice and make a comment when they see a rainbow? I've never known a soul who didn't at least say, "Oh wow, look at the rainbow," when one appears. It's a common phenomenon that will always leave us in...
Comments / 0