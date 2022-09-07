Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota COVID-19 update: Death toll breaks 3,000, active cases and hospitalizations down
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The number of COVID-19-related deaths in South Dakota has surpassed 3,000. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, since last Wednesday, there have been nine COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the state’s total to 3,002. Of those who died, one was in their 60s, and eight were in 80 years or older. However, health officials say both active cases and the number of people hospitalized with the virus fell over the past week.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Attorney General recuses himself from investigation into Noem complaint
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Attorney General Mark Vargo has referred one of two ethics complaint against Gov. Kristi Noem to a different office in Pierre, following concerns of a potential conflict of interest. Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie will now lead the investigation into the complaint, according...
dakotanewsnow.com
Ethics board releases documents in Gov. Kristi Noem nepotism complaint
PIERRE, S.D. - Newly released documents show Gov. Kristi Noem sought to dismiss an ethics claim filed against her before it was discussed publicly before the Government Accountability Board (GAB). The board released more than 20 different documents Friday relating to a nepotism complaint against Noem filed by former Attorney...
dakotanewsnow.com
Recreational marijuana ballot initiative could be more hotly contested in 2022
PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota voters passed recreational marijuana with roughly 54% of the vote in 2020. But that doesn’t mean it is a lock to pass again in 2022 in the form of Initiated Measure (IM) 27. “Protecting South Dakota Kids,” led by Jim Kinyon of Rapid City,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dakotanewsnow.com
Successful benefit raises almost half a million for children’s home society
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives from the Children’s Home Society of South Dakota announced their recent fundraising event was a success. Children’s Home Society of South Dakota announced in a recent release that with generous support from businesses and individuals across the state and beyond, the 2022 Caring for the Kids Celebration held on Aug. 6 and 7 raised a net total of over $490,000.
dakotanewsnow.com
Man burned at St. Paul brewery to receive $56 million
ST. PAUL, Minn. - A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago. A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35 million this...
dakotanewsnow.com
Death of Queen Elizabeth II hitting home in South Dakota
Family medicine physician Dr. Kate Boos from Avera Health says there are four simple ways to improve your health outside of a clinic. Fall Parade of Homes: Energy efficiency is a focal point for feature home. Updated: 15 hours ago. If you’re in the market for a new home. there’s...
dakotanewsnow.com
Kids in hot cars: How to prevent a tragedy with technology and reminders
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The national safety council reports that, on average, 38 children under the age of 15 die each year from heatstroke after being left in a vehicle. The South Dakota summer sun can be an invitation for family fun. The piercing rays can also become...
CARS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
dakotanewsnow.com
Las Vegas police arrest county official in connection with stabbing death of reporter
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Las Vegas police have taken a county official into custody Wednesday evening in connection with the stabbing death of a newspaper reporter. KVVU reports Clark County Administrator Robert Telles was taken into police custody following a search warrant. He was booked late Wednesday on one count of open murder, per Clark County Detention Center records.
dakotanewsnow.com
Hot today, cooler tomorrow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It is going to be a hot and breezy day across most of the region. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s and low 90s in the north, to the mid to upper 90s in the south. Wind gusts will be around 30 mph. The temps, wind, and dry conditions all combine for a high risk of fire danger today, especially in central South Dakota. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. CDT until 8 p.m. CDT.
dakotanewsnow.com
Thursday’s HS Volleyball features top 2 teams in Class B along with SFC and game at Pentagon
MELLETTE and SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The top 2 Class “B” teams had a regular season match-up in Mellette Thursday night as #1 Warner put a perfect record on the line against the #2 Wildcats of Northwestern. Lauren and Kyra Marcuson each had 17 kills for the Monarchs in a 3-1 win. They improved to 10-0. Ella Haven had 17 kills for the 2nd-ranked Wildcats.
Comments / 0