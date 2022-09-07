Read full article on original website
Oregon woman, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
Flood Survivor in Pakistan Was Lured With Relief Goods, Then Gang-Raped
Police in Nawabshah, Pakistan, have arrested a man for allegedly gang-raping a teenage survivor of the country’s deadly floods, after luring her with flood aid. According to local police, they made the arrest after the teenage girl’s video testimony of her horrific ordeal went viral on social media. In the video, she accused two men of promising her relief supplies, abducting and confining her in an abandoned house, and then – with three other men – gang-raping her for days. According to one report, the survivor said she was drugged before being sexually assaulted.
See the conditions in Pakistan amid devastating flooding
Clarissa Ward, CNN’s chief international correspondent, is live in Pakistan where one-third of the country is underwater.
Pakistan’s biggest lake may burst banks after draining attempts fail
Pakistan’s biggest lake is on the verge of bursting its banks after attempts by authorities to drain it in a controlled way failed, a senior local official has warned. In a last-ditch effort to avoid a catastrophe, officials breached Lake Manchar on Sunday, a move they acknowledged could displace up to 100,000 people from their homes but would also save densely populated areas from floods.
A ‘monsoon on steroids’ has submerged a third of Pakistan
Monsoons flooded the streets of Karachi in July. Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty ImagesMore than 1,000 people have died in devastating flooding.
‘Each passing day life is becoming unbearable’: How Putin’s war in Ukraine is wreaking economic havoc from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and destabilizing governments worldwide
Chinthamba Gama, who runs a small business in the African country of Malawi that is involved in fish farming, raising livestock, and growing crops like maize, chilies, and beans, is more than ready for Russia’s war on Ukraine to end. “I hope that by the grace of God, something will happen,” he told Fortune.
International aid reaches Pakistan, where floods have claimed more than 1,000 lives
International aid was reaching Pakistan on Monday as evacuations were underway for widespread flooding that have claimed more than 1,000 lives this summer.
Pakistan charity urges government to lift ban on some NGOs over floods
KARACHI, Pakistan, Sept 2 (Reuters) - (This September 2 story corrects to reflect in 12th paragraph that Save The Children ban was reversed) Pakistan’s largest charity, the Edhi Foundation, on Friday urged the government to lift a years-old ban on a number of international non-governmental organisations so they can help with relief efforts following catastrophic floods.
Pakistan floods: Biggest lake subsides amid race to help victims
Water levels in Pakistan's biggest lake are starting to recede, officials say, after last-ditch attempts to prevent it from bursting its banks. Manchar Lake, in Sindh province, is dangerously full after record monsoons that inundated swathes of Pakistan. Its banks were deliberately breached to protect surrounding areas and more than...
Pakistan attempts another breach in biggest lake even as 100,000 people displaced
Pakistan’s biggest lake might burst its banks after a last-ditch effort to drain its water in a controlled manner failed, a senior official has warned, even though the breach displaced up to 100,000 people from their homes. Lake Manchar in the southeastern Sindh province in Pakistan has had its water levels rise to dangerously high levels, especially because of the unprecedented monsoons that have claimed the lives of more than 1300 people in the country.Pakistan breached Manchar Lake over the weekend, displacing up to 100,000 people from their homes. A minister said that it was aimed at saving more...
U.N. chief asks world for 'massive' help in flood-hit Pakistan
In this handout photo released by Pakistan Foreign Ministry Press Service, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, center, is received on his arrival by Deputy Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar, left, in the airport in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Guterres appealed to the world to help Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see damage from the record floods that have killed hundreds and left more than half a million people homeless and living in tents under the open sky. (Pakistan Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP)
