Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Wanted For Wyoming Cell Phone Theft
Police in Rock Springs are asking for information on a woman who allegedly stole a cell phone from a local Verizon store. That's according to a post on the RSPD Facebook page. According to the post, the woman shown in the above photos hid a cell phone in her clothing and walked out of the store without paying for it.
wyo4news.com
Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County
Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page. 9/09/2022 —...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended forecast for September 9, 2022
September 9, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. Today – Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east wind of 7 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
A Real Nail Biter: Manhole Cover Vote Tears Apart Rock Springs, WY
ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs City Council approved a request from the engineering/operations and public services department for the emergency replacement of a deteriorated manhole during the council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6. A letter to the city council from director of engineering, operations and public services Paul...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wyo4news.com
Carl Edward Parsons (September 6, 1930 – September 5, 2022)
Carl Edward Parsons, 92, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Friday, October 21, 2022, at the First Congregational Church, 1275 Adams Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside services, military honors, and inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
wyo4news.com
Wyo4News Entertainment Report
Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!. Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar,...
wyo4news.com
Robert Thomas Kumer (July 19, 1969 – September 3, 2022)￼￼
Robert Thomas (Robb) Kumer, 53, passed away September 3, 2022, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at his request.
wyo4news.com
James Noble (February 11, 1936 – September 8, 2022)
James Noble was born February 11th, 1936 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, and completed the small family of James Noble and Mary Bercich Noble. He would say he was an only child but never lonely as his cousins filled the role of siblings. Jim was called Jimmy because the name James and Jim was already taken becoming Saint James, bestowed on him by his children and their spouses. He was James VII, all in a row. He was proud of his heritage, both the Johnny bull English and the Yugoslavian of his mother.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wyo4news.com
Connie Sarah Thomas (June 25, 1943 – September 3, 2022)
Connie Sarah Thomas, 79, passed away on September 3, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 12, 2022, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m., Sunday, September 11, 2022, at the funeral home. Interment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
wyo4news.com
Patriotism from peaks to prairie: Wyoming women of the daughters of the American Revolution
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Historical Museum in collaboration with the High Desert Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is celebrating the history of the Wyoming DAR with the traveling show “Patriotism from Peaks to Prairie: Wyoming Women of the Daughters of the American Revolution” going on through the month of September.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Innovation Launchpad announces Pitch Night
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Sweetwater County Innovation Launchpad (SCIL) participants attended two Bootcamps in August where accounting and banking topics were presented. Accounting topics were presented by Hallows & Company representatives Ladd Hallows, Kade Hallows, CPA, and Adam Roundy, CPA. The bankers panel consisted of Cody Bateman and David O’Connell (State Bank), Tiffany Kindel and Shannon Alam (Commerce Bank of Wyoming), Ben Bell and Jeff Killpack (First Bank of Wyoming), Ozzie Hay (RSNB) and Ted Ware (Uinta Bank).
wyo4news.com
Mary Rosanna Muniz (October 3, 1929 – September 3, 2022)
Mary Rosanna Muniz, 93, passed away at her home peacefully surrounded by her family Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. A rosary will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs Wyoming. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow immediately at the Church. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wyo4news.com
RSHS student Alaina Kothe is holding a Cystic Fibrosis Fundraiser tomorrow
Rock Springs- Rock Springs High School student Alaina Kothe is holding a Cystic Fibrosis fundraiser tomorrow afternoon. It all started when she needed to do a project so was interested in for her American Government class. She decided she had to do something with Cystic Fibrosis because it is a very important subject that needs more awareness.
wyo4news.com
Tigers, Eagles, Buffalos, and Pronghorns in latest football polls
September 8, 2022 — Area team continued to make their presence known in this week’s WyoPreps Coaches and Media Football Polls. 4A Poll – Despite losing their first game of the season last Friday, the Rock Springs Tigers football team held on to its #5 position in the latest WyoPreps 4A football rankings. The Tigers lost to Thunder Basin, who climbed from #4 to #3 in this week’s poll. Cheyenne East and Sheridan remain #1 and #2, respectively. Natrona County dropped from #3 to #4. Rock Springs will travel to unranked Campbell County this Friday.
wyo4news.com
GRHS to salute their Class of 2022 Hall of Fame inductees
September 9, 2022 — Induction ceremonies for the Green River High School Class of 2022 will take place tonight and Saturday. The new members will be honored during halftime of tonight’s Wolves home game against Rawlins. Kick-off for the game is 7 p.m. Tonight’s halftime will also feature a salute to seniors in the marching band.
wyo4news.com
GRHS celebrates new Culinary Arts room with ribbon cutting ceremony
Green River, Wyoming – Staff from Green River High School, SWSD #2, and the Green River School Board gathered together the evening of September, 7 to celebrate the newest addition to the GRHS in the form of a newly remodeled culinary arts room at 5:30 p.m. Construction on the room, previously known as the food and sewing rooms, began last spring and was completed mid-August prior to school starting. The goal of adding the industrial-style kitchen is to allow exposure to the food prep industry as a career path for high school graduates.
wyo4news.com
Hiring: Infinity Power is looking for a Fleet Maintenance Mechanic
Infinity Power and Controls is a leader in the automation, instrumentation, and controls industry for the past 22 years and our services are in demand! We currently have an opening for a Fleet Maintenance Mechanic to care for our fleet of vehicles, trailers, skid steer, backhoe, mini-excavator, forklifts, and aerial lift machinery.
wyo4news.com
Lady Mustangs finally playing home soccer and volleyball matches today
September 7, 2022 — The Western Wyoming Community College Lady Mustang women’s volleyball and soccer seasons started on August 17, but each team has yet to play a home match until today. Both will play Colorado Northwestern Community College. Today’s Lady Mustang soccer match is at 1 p.m....
wyo4news.com
Wolves and Tigers split tennis matches Tuesday
September 7, 2022 — The Rock Springs and Green River girls and boys tennis teams met yesterday and came away with a split. The Rock Springs Lady Tigers were 4-1 winners, while Green River won the boys’ contest 5-0. Here are individual results from the girl’s matches:
Comments / 0