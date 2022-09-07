ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

pymnts

Cybersecurity Breach at Samsung Exposes US Customer Personal Info

Samsung was the victim of a cybersecurity breach in late July, which saw United States customers’ personal information exposed. Customers’ names, contact information, demographic details, dates of birth and product registration information were compromised, Reuters reported. Social Security numbers and credit card numbers were not affected. It is unknown how many customers had been affected.
Fortune

America’s largest employers are sounding the alarm on immigration rules. Canada’s successful startup visa program shows us why

Canada has developed specific immigration policies to attract top STEM talent and ambitious entrepreneurs. Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act. While the new law was widely celebrated, it removed key immigration provisions that were offered in a previous version of the bill–the America COMPETES Act.
TechRadar

Cloud servers are proving to be an unfortunately common entry route for cyberattacks

Cloud servers are now the number one entry route for cyberattacks, new research has claimed, with 41% of companies reporting it as the first entry point. The problem is only getting worse, with the number of attacks using cloud servers as their initial point of entry rose 10% year-on-year, and they've also leapfrogged corporate servers as the main way for criminals to find their way into organizations.
ZDNet

Hong Kong consumers want right to choose when firms use AI

Online consumers in Hong Kong are concerned about how artificial intelligence (AI) is used to deliver the services they consume and want more transparency from merchants. They admit, however, to having little knowledge about the technology. Just 31% of consumers in the Asian market said they trusted AI, but 51%...
ZDNet

Workers around the world are fond of hybrid work. Is it a threat to the property market?

Hybrid work is becoming the new norm in the workplace, a new survey from Advanced Workplace Associates (AWA) confirms. With that trend, a new concern emerges–how is hybrid work affecting the property market? For companies renting a few floors in a corporate building, the impact could be minimal. But companies that invested millions in amenities like fitness centers child care facilities might be feeling the burn.
PC Magazine

Samsung Data Breach Ensnares US Customers

A hacker has infiltrated Samsung’s US systems and may have stolen information on customers. On Friday, Samsung sent an email alert to affected consumers about the breach, which occurred sometime in late July. “On or around August 4, 2022, we determined through our ongoing investigation that personal information of certain customers was affected,” the company said.
ZDNet

What is L5 'precision dual‑frequency GPS', why is Apple using it, and do you need it?

GPS receivers used to be standalone devices, but now they are built into the most basic of smartphones and smartwatches. GPS is everywhere. And it's a bit boring. Apple is now packing "precision dual‑frequency GPS" into the iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max line, as well as the Apple Watch Ultra. (If you're an Android user that owns a Xiaomi, OnePlus, or Huawei, you might already have had this feature for a while now.)
MedicalXpress

Delving deeper into social health of methamphetamine users

Methamphetamine is an illicit substance used in communities across Australia and worldwide. A large 2019 survey estimated that 300,000 Australians aged 14 years and over had used some form of illicit meth/amphetamine in the previous year. Half had used the crystal form of methamphetamine ("ice"), and one-fifth had used the powdered form ("speed").
HackerNoon

Don't Miss the GITEX Global DevSlam on Cybersecurity, Coding, Web3, and More

Just kidding. Despite the image above, GITEX will not be harming developers in any way at the GITEX Global DevSlam in Dubai this year. The year started with the global tech rout, ongoing inflationary concerns and the recent rebound, yet the tech industry is teeming with great optimism and opportunities at GITEX GLOBAL, as it gets ready to kick off its record 42nd edition.
