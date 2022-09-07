Read full article on original website
Biden's Commerce secretary spoke on an AI committee while her husband held stocks in AI. It isn't illegal, but it could pose an ethical problem in the future, government watchdog expert says.
Secretary Raimondo's presence on the committee could constitute a "conflict of interest," a former Office of Government Ethics director said.
Cybersecurity Breach at Samsung Exposes US Customer Personal Info
Samsung was the victim of a cybersecurity breach in late July, which saw United States customers’ personal information exposed. Customers’ names, contact information, demographic details, dates of birth and product registration information were compromised, Reuters reported. Social Security numbers and credit card numbers were not affected. It is unknown how many customers had been affected.
America’s largest employers are sounding the alarm on immigration rules. Canada’s successful startup visa program shows us why
Canada has developed specific immigration policies to attract top STEM talent and ambitious entrepreneurs. Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act. While the new law was widely celebrated, it removed key immigration provisions that were offered in a previous version of the bill–the America COMPETES Act.
CNET
Capital One Data Breach Settlement: Who Is Eligible for a Payment and How Much Could They Get?
If you're a Capital One customer, you may be eligible for a payout stemming from the company's infamous 2019 data breach, which exposed the personal information of more than 100 million people. A lawsuit was originally filed in 2019 after Capital One announced a hacker had broken into its cloud-computing...
I stole peoples' identities for a living. Here are the top 4 things everyone should do to lower their risk of getting hacked by cybercriminals.
Brett Johnson was once a credit card and identity thief but now works to detect internet fraud. He says most people make the same mistakes online.
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
DOJ and Trump each proposed special masters for the Mar-a-Lago probe. Here are the 4 nominees
The Justice Department and former President Donald Trump's lawyers proposed two selections each to a federal judge for who should serve as "special master" in the Mar-a-Lago investigation.
More than 120,000 workers quit jobs because of racism, UK study suggests
More than 120,000 workers from minority ethnic backgrounds have quit their jobs because of racism, suggests a landmark study that has found workplace discrimination is sapping the confidence of a large part of the UK workforce. More than one in four workers from black and other minority ethnic backgrounds have...
Cloud servers are proving to be an unfortunately common entry route for cyberattacks
Cloud servers are now the number one entry route for cyberattacks, new research has claimed, with 41% of companies reporting it as the first entry point. The problem is only getting worse, with the number of attacks using cloud servers as their initial point of entry rose 10% year-on-year, and they've also leapfrogged corporate servers as the main way for criminals to find their way into organizations.
ZDNet
Hong Kong consumers want right to choose when firms use AI
Online consumers in Hong Kong are concerned about how artificial intelligence (AI) is used to deliver the services they consume and want more transparency from merchants. They admit, however, to having little knowledge about the technology. Just 31% of consumers in the Asian market said they trusted AI, but 51%...
Remote work has made it easier than ever for white-collar workers to find a job — but this could flip if roles get outsourced to Latin America and Asia
Remote work expert Nick Bloom predicts a growing number of jobs to move overseas by 2025. It would cut costs for US businesses, but hurt job seekers.
Week-to-week management could be the solution to employers’ distrust of remote work
Elon Musk has emerged as one of remote work's fiercest critics. Do bosses trust employees to be productive when working out of the office? Not according to a new report by Citrix based on a global survey of 900 business leaders and 1,800 knowledge workers. Half of all business leaders...
ZDNet
Workers around the world are fond of hybrid work. Is it a threat to the property market?
Hybrid work is becoming the new norm in the workplace, a new survey from Advanced Workplace Associates (AWA) confirms. With that trend, a new concern emerges–how is hybrid work affecting the property market? For companies renting a few floors in a corporate building, the impact could be minimal. But companies that invested millions in amenities like fitness centers child care facilities might be feeling the burn.
PC Magazine
Samsung Data Breach Ensnares US Customers
A hacker has infiltrated Samsung’s US systems and may have stolen information on customers. On Friday, Samsung sent an email alert to affected consumers about the breach, which occurred sometime in late July. “On or around August 4, 2022, we determined through our ongoing investigation that personal information of certain customers was affected,” the company said.
U.S. Commerce aims to seek chips funding proposals by February
WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said Tuesday it hopes by February to begin seeking applications for $39 billion in government semiconductor chips subsidies to build new facilities and expand existing U.S. production.
US says Russian prison officials interfering with Navalny’s communication to lawyer
The U.S. State Department released a statement on Friday expressing concern about the Russian government’s “interference” with the rights of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Aleksey Navalny, an outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin. “The United States is deeply concerned by the Russian Government’s escalating, arbitrary interference with...
ZDNet
What is L5 'precision dual‑frequency GPS', why is Apple using it, and do you need it?
GPS receivers used to be standalone devices, but now they are built into the most basic of smartphones and smartwatches. GPS is everywhere. And it's a bit boring. Apple is now packing "precision dual‑frequency GPS" into the iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max line, as well as the Apple Watch Ultra. (If you're an Android user that owns a Xiaomi, OnePlus, or Huawei, you might already have had this feature for a while now.)
MedicalXpress
Delving deeper into social health of methamphetamine users
Methamphetamine is an illicit substance used in communities across Australia and worldwide. A large 2019 survey estimated that 300,000 Australians aged 14 years and over had used some form of illicit meth/amphetamine in the previous year. Half had used the crystal form of methamphetamine ("ice"), and one-fifth had used the powdered form ("speed").
FOXBusiness
Edelman Trust Barometer shows importance of businesses 'speaking up' on social issues, advises Edelman CEO
The 2022 Edelman Trust Barometer provides key insights for employers, and underscores the need for business leaders to play an active role in social and policy issues, Edelman CEO Richard Edelman told Fox News Digital. The global communications firm Edelman has conducted its Trust Barometer annually since 2000, and believes...
Don't Miss the GITEX Global DevSlam on Cybersecurity, Coding, Web3, and More
Just kidding. Despite the image above, GITEX will not be harming developers in any way at the GITEX Global DevSlam in Dubai this year. The year started with the global tech rout, ongoing inflationary concerns and the recent rebound, yet the tech industry is teeming with great optimism and opportunities at GITEX GLOBAL, as it gets ready to kick off its record 42nd edition.
