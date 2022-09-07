11 Best New Movies on Netflix: September 2022’s Freshest Films to Watch

Photos: NETFLIX ; Illustration: Dillen Phelps

Though the weather may be cooling down, Netflix is still coming in hot with some seriously superb films and specials throughout September to carry us through the beginning of fall. This month, Netflix is welcoming in a whole array of terrific titles that will do everything from delight you with laugh-out-loud hilarity to raise your pulse with their invigorating and immersive action, and more. Whether you’re looking for something relaxing, great for a date, or a full feast for the senses, Netflix has got you covered. Keep reading for the streamer’s best new movies coming this September.

Netflix is starting the month off strong, kicking things off with brand new Netflix Original titles like fun, light romantic-comedy Love in the Villa and intense Queen Latifah-led action thriller End of the Road.

Moving further into the month, the platform is debuting even more original titles to beef up their already-stacked catalog of hits. Mid-September releases like Do Revenge and Lou in particular are highly-anticipated releases with star-studded casts and unique plots that are sure to make them stand-out films destined for the Netflix Top 10. Then rounding out the month are titles like Blonde and Entergalactic, which are sure to get people talking.

If you’re looking for Netflix Originals with more of an international flare to make you feel like you’re taking a trip abroad from the comforts of your couch, carve out some time for Japan’s Drifting Home, France’s Athena, and Australia’s The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone, which all premiere on the platform towards the middle of the month.

Want to know what other eye-grabbing movies are dropping on Netflix in the next month? Keeping scrolling to check out our full list of what movies to watch on Netflix in September.

1

'Blonde'

Released September 28

Adapted from Joyce Carol Oates’ 2000 novel of the same name, Blonde is a historical psychological drama film that offers a fictionalized account of the inner life of 1950s and 1960s icon Marilyn Monroe (Ana de Armas). The NC-17 rated Netflix Original film gives viewers a whole new look at Monroe, taking us from her early traumatic years growing up as Norma Jeane Mortensen to changing her name and image as she made her move to Hollywood and the silver screen, to all of the exploitation, substance issues, and romantic drama she experienced through it all behind the scenes in her personal life. Whether you’re a fan of Marilyn Monroe or just love film and its history, there’s something for you to love about this highly-anticipated big-name new film.

2

'Do Revenge'

Released September 16

Inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s 1951 psychological thriller Strangers on a Train is this black comedy film about high school students popular queen bee Drea (Camila Mendes) and awkward new transfer student Eleanor (Maya Hawke), two very different people who are united after bullies cause both young women to become school outcasts. The two form an unlikely friendship and make a deal to get revenge on each others’ tormenters, sparking a dark, funny, and juicy story that will have you on the edge of your seat from start to finish.

3

'End of the Road'

Released September 9

Recently-widowed Brenda (Queen Latifah) begins this Netflix Original action-thriller on a road-trip to take her two kids and brother Reggie (Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges) across the country to get a fresh start somewhere new. But after accidentally witnessing a grisly murder, the family is suddenly caught in the crosshairs of a mysterious killer who marks them as his latest targets. Stranded in the New Mexico desert, Brenda is forced to step up in ways she’d never imagined in order to protect her loved ones in a brutal fight to the death in the middle of nowhere where there’s no outside assistance available.

4

'Love in the Villa'

Released September 1

If you want to keep the summery vibes of escapism and vacationing going just a little bit longer, then be sure to check out Love in the Villa this September. The romantic-comedy revolves around Julie Hutton (Kat Graham), a young woman taking a romantic trip to Verona, Italy all by her lonesome after going through a recent breakup, only to find that her stay isn’t as solo as she first assumed it would be. Upon arriving in Italy, Julie finds that the villa she’d reserved was double-booked, forcing her to share her vacation with cynical and handsome Brit (the classic combo of traits!) Charlie Fletcher (Tom Hopper). As you can imagine, terrifically trope-filled romance ensues (and we’re so here for it).

5

'Entergalactic'

Released September 30

Musician Kid Cudi’s newest venture is a stunning feast for the eyes called Entergalactic. This Netflix Original adult animated musical comedy special revolves around young artists Jabari (Kudi) and Meadow (Jessica Williams) as they try to navigate chasing their dreams, falling in love, and regular everyday life in New York City. The film presents a charming mix of music, art, fashion, and the burning passion it takes to pursue all three in a city as simultaneously overwhelming and inspiring as the Big Apple. In addition to Cudi and Williams, Entergalactic features the vocal talents of Timothée Chalamet, Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens, Ty Dolla Sign, Christopher Abbott, Jaden Smith, Keith David, Macaulay Culkin, and more, so be sure to catch their work in this one-of-a-kind special.

6

'A Jazzman's Blues'

Released September 23

Written, directed, and produced by Tyler Perry, A Jazzman’s Blues is a Netflix Original drama that spans 40 years to tell an epic story of forbidden love between star-crossed Bayou (Joshua Boone) and Leanne (Solea Pfeiffer) beginning in post-World War II Southern USA. Leanne’s family forbids her budding relationship with young jazz singer Bayou, tearing them apart and hurtling them down two very different life paths. How is it that Bayou ends up the subject of the 1987 murder mystery that kicks off the film, and how do Bayou and Leanne’s fates converge once more (thereby changing the course of their lives all over again)? You can find out in the tragic, gorgeous tale that is A Jazzman’s Blues this month on Netflix.

7

'Lou'

Released September 23

Lou is an action crime-drama film that centers on the titular Lou (Allison Janney) as her quiet and somewhat reclusive life is interrupted when her nextdoor neighbor (Jurnee Smollett) turns to Lou, begging for help in saving her kidnapped daughter. The two joins forces amidst a raging storm that both sets the mood and raises tension and danger as they embark on a life-threatening mission that tests their mettle and reveals shocking secrets about both of their pasts. Get ready for Lou to have your heart pounding as hard as its own pouring rain as soon as it drops this September, only on Netflix.

8

'Drifting Home'

Released September 16

Fans of sweeping animated fantasy stories reminiscent of the works of the great Hayao Miyazaki are likely to love Drifting Home, a Netflix Original adventure anime film that immerses viewers in a mysterious sea and a group of young children’s fight for survival. The film follows childhood friends Kosuke (Mutsumi Tamura) and Natsume (Asami Seto), whose sibling-like relationship begins to fray after the former’s grandfather passes away while both kids are in the sixth grade. But a summer day brings the two back together in ways they hadn’t seen coming, as what begins as a playful test of courage to sneak into a supposedly haunted apartment complex becomes a supernatural journey that transports them to another world. The kids are stranded in the middle of an unknown ocean seemingly in another world with just the old apartment building to keep them afloat, forcing them to band together and overcome their differences in order to have a chance at making it home.

9

'I Used to Be Famous'

Released September 16

This musical comedy-drama follows Vince (Ed Skrein), a member of a once-popular boyband who is now a lonely and desperate former popstar with dreams of making a major comeback. He begins performing in the streets of Peckham in hopes that someone will listen and lift him back up out of his has-been status, but it’s not until an impromptu jam with autistic young drummer Stevie (Leo Long) that Vince feels hope and joy about music again. United by their love of music, Vince and Stevie form an unexpected bond that takes the misunderstood musicians to places they’d never imagined, thereby taking viewers on a moving and heartfelt ride you won’t want to miss.

10

'Athena'

Released September 23

Athena is a French-language action thriller film that serves as a modern Greek tragedy depicted through visceral visuals and evocative drama. Hours after the tragic death of their 13-year-old brother in unexplained circumstances that have been captured in a vicious viral video, three siblings (Sami Slimane, Dali Benssalah, Ouassini Embarek) on different sides of a tense political situation have their lives thrown into chaos. Racial, class, and religious divisions begin to fuel a violent fight for revenge, putting the brothers at odds and launching the explosive action of this intense Netflix Original film.

11

'The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone'

Released September 22

Though it’s only 28 minutes long, this Netflix Original documentary packs a major punch and makes good use of every second as delves into the life of Georgie Stone, one of the world’s leading trans-kid activists. With footage spanning 10 years of time, The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone shares the memories and experiences of Stone from childhood to teenage years as she comes into her own as a young activist fighting to affirm transgender rights, combat and change discriminatory laws, and control her own narrative. This is her journey, and we’re lucky to have the opportunity to join her for the ride.

