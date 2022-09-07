Read full article on original website
Cruz Battery Metals Announces Corporate Update
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. CRUZ BKTPF (FSE: A3CWU7) ("Cruz" or the "Company") has granted a total of 2,850,000 stock options to its directors, officers and consultants at an exercise price of 13 cents per share for a period of 12 months. The Company also granted a total of 2,900,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to its directors, officers and consultants. The RSUs vest as follows: 40% on the date of grant, 20% on 3 months, 20% on six months and 20% on 9 months. The options and the RSUs have been granted in accordance with the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
Uranium Royalty Corp. Files Quarterly Report
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Uranium Royalty Corp. UROY URC ("URC" or the "Company") announces that it has published its unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended July 31, 2022, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov. As at July 31,...
Montana Marijuana Sales Break Record For August, Approach 75% Of Total Market
According to the Montana Department of Revenue, licensed marijuana retailers logged a record $26.8 million in August, in combined medical and adult-use cannabis sales. That monthly total was a 1% increase over July, despite July having five Fridays and five Saturdays, reported Cannabis Business Times. Moreover, the state recorded $7...
FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Caliber Collision Property for $889,000
Four Corners Property Trust FCPT, a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties ("FCPT" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Caliber Collision property for $889,000. The property is located in a highly trafficked corridor in Michigan and is occupied under a net lease with approximately nine years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.9% capitalization rate including near term rent increases and exclusive of transaction costs.
Lightning eMotors Announces CFO Transition
Lightning eMotors, Inc. ZEV, a leading provider of zero-emission medium-duty commercial vehicles and electric vehicle technology for fleets, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Teresa Covington is retiring, effective October 2, 2022. She will continue to be available to the Company as needed through March 31, 2023. "Since joining the...
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. TRTX ("TRTX" or the "Company") today announced the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.3906 per share of 6.25% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series C Preferred Stock") for the third quarter of 2022. The Series C Preferred Stock dividend is payable on September 30, 2022 to preferred stockholders of record as of September 20, 2022.
SEC Division of Corporation Finance to Add Industry Offices Focused on Crypto Assets and Industrial Applications and Services
Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced plans to add an Office of Crypto Assets and an Office of Industrial Applications and Services to the Division of Corporation Finance's Disclosure Review Program (DRP). The DRP has long had offices to review company filings by issuers. The two new offices will join the seven existing offices that provide focused review of issuer filings and that are grouped by industry expertise to further the Division’s work to promote capital formation and protect investors. The DRP anticipates the new offices will be established later this fall.
GE Board of Directors Authorizes Regular Quarterly Dividend
The Board of Directors of GE GE today declared a $0.08 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable October 25, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 27, 2022. The ex-dividend date is September 26, 2022. About...
DelphX Grants Stock Options
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - DelphX Capital Markets Inc. DELX DPXCF ("DelphX") announced that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of 1,500,000 stock options (the "Options") to eligible participants under its stock option plan (the "Plan"). The options have a two-year maturity and are exercisable for common shares of DelphX at an exercise price of $0.25 per common share, all in accordance with the Plan.
The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CVNA, DDL and SMRF
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2022 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
GREAT BEAR ROYALTIES CORP. ("GBRR") The arrangement consists of an arm's length acquisition by International Royalty Corporation and its subsidiary 1370553 B.C. Ltd., wholly-owned subsidiaries of Royal Gold Inc. RGLD, of all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company in exchange for $6.65 per share in cash consideration. The acquisition will be conducted by way of statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under section 291 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The Arrangement was completed pursuant to an arrangement agreement dated July 10, 2022.
Earnings Scheduled For September 8, 2022
• Gaotu Techedu GOTU is projected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Sono Group SEV is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter. • Navios Maritime Hldgs NM is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter. • FuelCell Energy FCEL is expected to report quarterly loss...
Nasdaq Surges 100 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite adding more than 100 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.81% to 31,397.40 while the NASDAQ rose 0.92% to 11,650.88. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.87% to 3,942.21. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares jumped by 2.4%...
Cathie Wood Trims Spotify Stake And Adds Another $3.5M In This Chipmaker
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought over 25,000 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via two of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $3.52 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 33rd largest holding in the firm’s ARK Autonomous Tech. & Robotics ETF ARKQ with a...
Sierra Space and the United States Department of Defense Transportation Command to Develop Revolutionary High-Mach Systems for Terrestrial Point-to-Point Delivery
Sierra Space, a leading commercial space company at the forefront of creating and building the future of space transportation and infrastructure for low-Earth orbit (LEO) commercialization, announced today the signing of a Cooperative Research & Development Agreement (CRADA) with the United States Department of Defense's Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM). The two organizations will work together to develop solutions using Sierra Space's Dream Chaser® spaceplanes, Shooting Star™ cargo modules, and on-orbit infrastructure that provides unique capabilities for precise, cost-effective and timely global delivery of Department of Defense logistics and personnel.
