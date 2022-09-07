ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is ‘After Ever Happy’ Streaming on Netflix? Where to Watch ‘After 4’

By Anna Menta
 3 days ago
Tessa Young and Hardin Scott are back at it again in After Ever Happy, the fourth movie in the After franchise which is playing in select theaters this week.

And by “it,” we mean, of course, an explosive, unhealthy, toxic relationship. But damn if it isn’t romantic! Based on the series of romance novels by Anna Todd—which are in turn based on One Direction Wattpad fanfiction—the After series stars Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin as two young, star-crossed lovers whose relationship consists of fighting, making up, and having sex. In After Ever Happy, both Tessa (Langford) and Hardin (Fiennes Tiffin) will face new hardships stemming from family drama. Will they be able to find comfort in each other?

These movies may be predictable, but they’re also highly addictive. Here’s what you need to know about where to watch After Ever Happy, including when to expect After Ever Happy on streaming, and our best guess at the After 4 Netflix release date.

WHERE TO WATCH AFTER EVER HAPPY:

After Ever Happy is playing in select U.S. theaters on two days only: Wednesday, September 7, and Thursday, September 8, via Fathom Events special screenings. You can find a showing at a theater near you via Fandango.

WHEN WILL AFTER 4 BE STREAMING?

A digital release date for After Ever Happy has not yet been announced. But given the fact that the film is only in theaters for two days, we have a feeling After Ever Happy will be on video-on-demand very soon—likely before the end of the month.

The previous film in the franchise, After We Fell, was released on VOD two-and-a-half weeks after the movie opened in theaters. Based on that timeline, we can predict that After Ever Happy will be available to purchase on digital platforms like Amazon Prime, iTunes, and more around the last week of September 2022.

WHEN WILL AFTER EVER HAPPY BE ON NETFLIX?

An After Ever Happy Netflix release date has not yet been announced. But here’s what we know based on the Netflix release of the previous After movies.

After opened in theaters on April 12, 2019 and was released on Netflix in October 2019. After We Collided was released simultaneously in theaters and VOD on October 23, 2020 (due to the pandemic) and arrived on Netflix on December 22, 2020. Then the third film in the franchise, After We Fell, opened in theaters on September 30, 2021 and was released on Netflix on January 17, 2022.

Based on all of this, we can guess that After Ever Happy will be on Netflix about three and a half months after opening in theaters, which would be around early January 2023, which would follow the same Netflix release pattern as the third film. That said, if After Ever Happy follows the Netflix release pattern of the first film, you’ll have to wait a bit longer—until March or April 2023.

Our best guess is that After Ever Happy will be on Netflix sometime in January 2023. We’ll have to wait and see.

IS AFTER, AFTER WE COLLIDED, AND AFTER WE FELL ON NETFLIX?

Yes! Good news: While you wait to watch After Ever Happy on streaming, you can watch the first three films—After, After We Collided, and After We Fellstreaming on Netflix right now. Enjoy!

Decider.com

Decider.com

