Read full article on original website
Related
radionwtn.com
Arts & Crafts Festival At Paris Landing This Weekend
Buchanan, Tenn.–The Paris Lakeway Kiwanis Club Arts and Crafts Festival will be held September 10-11 at Paris Landing State Park and it is anticipated that some 80 vendors will be at the event. Numerous local and area vendors will be on hand, along with food trucks, a petting zoo...
wpsdlocal6.com
60th annual banana festival kicking off in Fulton and South Fulton
FULTON, KY — A banana eating contests, a bake-off, a parade, a doggy pageant, and even a 1-ton banana pudding — find all of this and more at the 60th annual banana festival in Fulton, KY. The week-long festival runs from September 9 - 17 in Fulton, KY...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local Pastor celebrates 30 years with same church
PADUCAH, KY — A local Pastor and his wife are celebrating 30 years with the same church, right here in Paducah. The Washington St. Baptist Church will be celebrating and honoring Pastor Raynarldo Henderson and First Lady Cherri Henderson for a whole weekend, from September 16 - 18. On...
This Is The Best Fall Festival In Tennessee
Taste of Home found the best seasonal festivals around the country, including this annual event in Tennessee.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thunderboltradio.com
Charlotte Hampton, 75, formerly of Obion County
Graveside services for Charlotte Walton Hampton, age 75, of Panama City, Florida, formerly of Obion County, will be Friday, September 23, 2022, at 11:00 at West Hills Cemetery near Rives. White-Ranson Funeral Home in Union City in charge of arrangements.
How did fishing change in Tennessee in 2022?
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fishing is a favorite Tennessee activity, but rules and regulations can change each year for anglers. In 2022, new rules went into effect across the state and in different regions. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s (TWRA) website provides a link to the state’s most recent fishing guide. The guide includes […]
Most East Tennessee counties back to ‘medium’ COVID-19 community level
After a majority of East Tennessee counties were rated by the Centers for Disease Control to have a high COVID-19 Community Level, a majority the region is now back to a 'medium' rating.
What East Tennessee needs to know about the COVID booster
The new COVID vaccine booster has been approved by the FDA, and the changes that come with the new booster could help protect East Tennessee from the virus.
RELATED PEOPLE
worldatlas.com
9 Charming Waterfront Towns In Tennessee
Although the US State of is landlocked, within it, there are beautiful waterways, rivers, and streams, making for a most charming and alluring atmosphere. Indeed visitors to “The Volunteer State” will find plenty of gorgeous towns, all with a unique link to the various bodies of water across the landscape. Take a trip to Tennessee and see why some of its waterfront communities are the best places to discover in America. This article looks at the nine charming waterfront towns in Tennessee.
weatherboy.com
25th Earthquake of the Month Hits Eastern Tennessee Today
The 25th earthquake over the last 30 days to strike Tennessee did so today, capping off a busy month of earthquake activity in the Volunteer State. According to USGS, today’s quake struck about 9 miles west-northwest of Sweetwater, Tennessee. The weak magnitude 1.9 event had a depth of 19.5 km. The quake, which struck at 2:06 am local time, generated to responses to the USGS “Did you feel it?” website.
Tinge of fall in the air, but a few showers in the mix for Middle Tennessee
Can you smell it — the faintest hint of cinnamon and pumpkin wafting into Tennessee and Kentucky? Because it is.
wpsdlocal6.com
Retired teacher celebrates 105th birthday in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — A special birthday celebration was held Tuesday in Mayfield, Kentucky. Friends and family gathered at the Bungalows in Mayfield to celebrate the 105th birthday of Imogene Monroe. Monroe is a retired teacher, so her birthday party was decorated like a classroom with a teacher's desk, blackboard...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Search for Steve Keel: Families of men searching for missing Tennessee hunter in Alaska say they’re proud, anxious
The four men reported back home that the weather in Alaska has been relatively warm, and that will help them in this search for Steve Keel in the tough terrain.
A breath of fresh hair: CROWN Act brings freedom to TN workplaces
The CROWN Act makes hair discrimination illegal in Tennessee.
This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St found the most expensive cities to live in across the country, including this spot in Tennessee.
Dresden Enterprise
Sheriff Mike Wilson Retires After 46 Years
Retired Weakley County Sheriff Mike Wilson, who has the distinction of being Tennessee’s longest serving sheriff, was honored during a retirement reception held to congratulate him and wish him the best in the future. After a 46-year career in law enforcement, Wilson, 68, said, “Where I’m at in life...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thunderboltradio.com
Martha Carole Nichols, 77, Union City
Funeral services for Martha Carole Nichols, age 77, of Union City, will be Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 2:00 at First Methodist Church in Union City. Burial will be in the Eastview Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 4:00 until 7:00 at White-Ranson Funeral Home in Union...
CDC recommends masking indoors in majority of East Tennessee counties
More than half of the counties in East Tennessee have been rated by the Centers for Disease Control to have a high COVID-19 Community Level, meaning face masks are recommended in a majority of the region.
Normally dry, September is flipping the trend in Tennessee
September is typically one of our driest months, but so far, this September is bucking the trend. Over half a foot of rain has fallen in some parts of our area since Friday.
tennesseelookout.com
Tennessee Judges Philip Smith, John Everett Williams die over Labor Day weekend
Tennessee courts lost two longtime judges over the Labor Day weekend with the unexpected deaths of Fourth Circuit Court Judge Philip Smith and Judge John Everett Williams, the presiding judge of the Court of Criminal Appeals. Smith served since 2009 as one of two Nashville judges who preside over divorce...
Comments / 1