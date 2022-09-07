ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin, TN

radionwtn.com

Arts & Crafts Festival At Paris Landing This Weekend

Buchanan, Tenn.–The Paris Lakeway Kiwanis Club Arts and Crafts Festival will be held September 10-11 at Paris Landing State Park and it is anticipated that some 80 vendors will be at the event. Numerous local and area vendors will be on hand, along with food trucks, a petting zoo...
PARIS, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Local Pastor celebrates 30 years with same church

PADUCAH, KY — A local Pastor and his wife are celebrating 30 years with the same church, right here in Paducah. The Washington St. Baptist Church will be celebrating and honoring Pastor Raynarldo Henderson and First Lady Cherri Henderson for a whole weekend, from September 16 - 18. On...
PADUCAH, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Charlotte Hampton, 75, formerly of Obion County

Graveside services for Charlotte Walton Hampton, age 75, of Panama City, Florida, formerly of Obion County, will be Friday, September 23, 2022, at 11:00 at West Hills Cemetery near Rives. White-Ranson Funeral Home in Union City in charge of arrangements.
OBION COUNTY, TN
WJHL

How did fishing change in Tennessee in 2022?

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fishing is a favorite Tennessee activity, but rules and regulations can change each year for anglers. In 2022, new rules went into effect across the state and in different regions. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s (TWRA) website provides a link to the state’s most recent fishing guide. The guide includes […]
TENNESSEE STATE
worldatlas.com

9 Charming Waterfront Towns In Tennessee

Although the US State of is landlocked, within it, there are beautiful waterways, rivers, and streams, making for a most charming and alluring atmosphere. Indeed visitors to “The Volunteer State” will find plenty of gorgeous towns, all with a unique link to the various bodies of water across the landscape. Take a trip to Tennessee and see why some of its waterfront communities are the best places to discover in America. This article looks at the nine charming waterfront towns in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
weatherboy.com

25th Earthquake of the Month Hits Eastern Tennessee Today

The 25th earthquake over the last 30 days to strike Tennessee did so today, capping off a busy month of earthquake activity in the Volunteer State. According to USGS, today’s quake struck about 9 miles west-northwest of Sweetwater, Tennessee. The weak magnitude 1.9 event had a depth of 19.5 km. The quake, which struck at 2:06 am local time, generated to responses to the USGS “Did you feel it?” website.
TENNESSEE STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Retired teacher celebrates 105th birthday in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, KY — A special birthday celebration was held Tuesday in Mayfield, Kentucky. Friends and family gathered at the Bungalows in Mayfield to celebrate the 105th birthday of Imogene Monroe. Monroe is a retired teacher, so her birthday party was decorated like a classroom with a teacher's desk, blackboard...
MAYFIELD, KY
Dresden Enterprise

Sheriff Mike Wilson Retires After 46 Years

Retired Weakley County Sheriff Mike Wilson, who has the distinction of being Tennessee’s longest serving sheriff, was honored during a retirement reception held to congratulate him and wish him the best in the future. After a 46-year career in law enforcement, Wilson, 68, said, “Where I’m at in life...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Martha Carole Nichols, 77, Union City

Funeral services for Martha Carole Nichols, age 77, of Union City, will be Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 2:00 at First Methodist Church in Union City. Burial will be in the Eastview Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 4:00 until 7:00 at White-Ranson Funeral Home in Union...
UNION CITY, TN

