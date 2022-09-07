Melvin L. Coakley, 80, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 1:56 p.m. on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. He was born January 12, 1942 in Jerseyville, Illinois, a son of the late Robert Lee and Robbie Darlene (Cheek) Coakley. He married Donna J. (Pratt) Coakley on September 30, 2005 in Granite City and she survives. The United States Air Force veteran proudly served his country with 20 years of faithful and honorable service. He retired from the United States Postal Service in 2004 with 20 years of dedicated service in Granite City as a carrier and janitor. Melvin was a member of the Granite City Eagles Aerie #1126 and the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. He loved playing cards, motorcycle rides, watching St. Louis Cardinals Baseball and his days of traveling. He cherished his family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by three daughters and a son-in-law, Sherry Coakley of Granite City, Donna and Larry Dunn of Granite City and Robbie Coakley of Granite City; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Joanne Coakley of Collinsville; other extended family and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Carole Sue (Farley) Coakley; two sons, David Paul and Robert Carl; a grandson, Cody Lee; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Rodger and Jannis and David.

