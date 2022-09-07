Read full article on original website
Jason Kupinski
Jason Michael Kupinski, 45, of Edwardsville, beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Jason, better known as Jay, was born on September 14, 1976 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Granite City, Illinois, to his very proud parents, Kenneth and Alexis (Novich) Kupinski of Glen Carbon. On November 28, 2008 he married the love of his life, Lauren (Graham) Kupinski.
Donald Vitale
Donald Albert Vitale, 75, passed away 3::36 pm, Sunday, September 4, 2022 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. Born February 24, 1947 in Litchfield, he was the son of Albert "Bert" and Marie (Degardin) Vutale. He had been employed in the P400 Unit of the Olin Corporation for...
Melanie Rees
Melanie T. Rees, 64, of Edwardsville, Illinois passed away at her home on August 28, 2022. She was born July 18, 1958 in St. Charles, Missouri, a daughter of the late Francis Marion and Helen “Louise” (Bruch) Rees. Melanie had worked in the insurance industry with many years of service in management. She was a very talented artist and always enjoyed sketching and drawing. She enjoyed music and cherished her family. She is survived by eleven brothers and sisters and their spouses, Ursula and Mike Jostedt of St. Charles, Missouri, Joan and John Burks of East Alton, Donna and Lonnie McCoy of East Alton, Tom and Debe Rees of Granite City, David Rees of Worden, Mary Lou and Tim Lyerla of Granite City, Mack and Felicia Rees of Edwardsville, Emily and Alexander Wilson of Glen Carbon, Jean Marie Causey of Granite City, Andrew Rees of Granite City and Stephanie and Dennis Squibb of Grand Rapids, Michigan; many nieces; nephews; great nieces; great nephews; cousins; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Peter Rees.
Kristine Main
Kristine Ann Main, 32, died at 4:28 p.m. Monday, September 5, 2022 at her home in Wood River. Born July 3, 1990 in Alton, she was the daughter of Traci (Eaton) Frost of Granite City and the late John M. Selhime. Along with her mother, Kristine is survived by her husband, Sean Main, a daughter, Gabrielle Kessler, two sons, Maysn Patterson and Ayden Patterson, a brother, Michael Selhime, two sisters, Autumn Harzy and Morgan Selhime, her grandmother Anita Depper and her aunt, Holly VonBurg. Visitation will be from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Melvin Coakley
Melvin L. Coakley, 80, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 1:56 p.m. on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. He was born January 12, 1942 in Jerseyville, Illinois, a son of the late Robert Lee and Robbie Darlene (Cheek) Coakley. He married Donna J. (Pratt) Coakley on September 30, 2005 in Granite City and she survives. The United States Air Force veteran proudly served his country with 20 years of faithful and honorable service. He retired from the United States Postal Service in 2004 with 20 years of dedicated service in Granite City as a carrier and janitor. Melvin was a member of the Granite City Eagles Aerie #1126 and the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. He loved playing cards, motorcycle rides, watching St. Louis Cardinals Baseball and his days of traveling. He cherished his family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by three daughters and a son-in-law, Sherry Coakley of Granite City, Donna and Larry Dunn of Granite City and Robbie Coakley of Granite City; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Joanne Coakley of Collinsville; other extended family and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Carole Sue (Farley) Coakley; two sons, David Paul and Robert Carl; a grandson, Cody Lee; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Rodger and Jannis and David.
Larry McKinnon
Larry R. McKinnon, 79, of Hamburg passed away September 3, 2022, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis with his family by his side. He was born January 15, 1943, in Hardin, Illinois, to the late Noah and Beulah McKinnon. On August 25, 1962, he married “the prettiest girl he’d ever seen”, Mary I. Hill at Batchtown Methodist Church in Batchtown, Illinois. They recently celebrated 60 years of marriage and Larry was always willing to give his best bit of marriage advice to anyone who asked. A simple “Yes, Dear” is the perfect answer to every question your wife asks.
Troy Bryant
Troy Michael Bryant, 72, formerly of Bunker Hill, passed away at 10:12 a.m. Monday, September 5, 2022 at Bria of Godfrey. Born Aug. 21, 1950 in Wood River, he was a son of Erbie Alfred Bryant, Sr. and Evelyn Dorothy (Paul) Bryant. Troy enjoyed working crossword puzzles. Survivors include his...
Bonnie Tiemann
Bonlyn “Bonnie” Roth Tiemann, born October 11th, 1940 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2022, in Godfrey, Illinois at her home. She was a joyous and youthful 81 years old. Bonnie was a gracious wife and homemaker with her husband of 60 years, Fred Tiemann. Loved by many and a true inspiration to all who knew her, Bonnie was a lifelong giver and bright light, known for her vivacious demeanor and bottomless well of willingness to help others from a place of love.
Alice Rogers
Alice Corine Rogers, 86, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away at her home with her family by her side on September 5, 2022. Alice was born to the late, Robert E. and Alla May (Adams) Baker on July 25, 1936 in Ruskin, Tennessee. She and William Houston Rogers were married on April 2, 1954 and celebrated 68 years of marriage.
Donald Miller
Donald E. Miller, age 76, of Cottage Hills, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Bria of Wood River. He was born September 9, 1945, in Alton, the son of Robert Miller and Dorothy (Mook) Mudd. He married Suzanne Buescher on November 5, 1969 and she survives. Donald was in...
The turtle
My friend Steve—who lived one block East then one block North, but spittin’ distance if you cut through the woods—had a turtle. That fact in itself was not unusual. During the 1950s, every kid in Greenville had at least one turtle, often more. What made Steve’s turtle unique was its name. Steve dubbed it “Garibaldi.”
Clark Bridge reopens, subject safe
The Clark Bridge at Alton has fully reopened, as an earlier situation with a person in distress has been resolved. The bridge was closed this morning during the 9:00 hour when a person climbed to the edge of the bridge and later climbed to an inspection platform under the bridge.
I-CASH events coming to Granite City and Roxana
Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerich’s office is the facilitator of the I-CASH program, which has returned over $1 million in lost or forgotten property to its rightful owners. A couple of I-CASH events are coming to the area this month, hosted by State Senator Kris Tharp (D-Bethalto). Those events will...
Marquette cancels Friday football game against Columbia
Citing low numbers on the team’s roster, Alton Marquette Catholic High School has canceled Friday night’s football game against Columbia. The team was down to 17 players from the original 25 due to injuries following last week’s game against Salem, so the decision to pull the plug on this week’s game was made today.
Two fires reported late Thursday
Crews from the Alton and East Alton Fire Departments were called out on two separate incidents on Thursday night in Alton, one at a vacant home the other at an apartment. One fire was reported just before 11pm at the vacant home in the 2600 block of Amelia Street, the other at the apartment in the 500 block of Ridge Street.
Alton Expo starts tonight
The Alton Expo starts tonight, with four nights of carnival food, rides, games, and other special attractions on the Alton riverfront. Centered around the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, there will be local bands throughout the event, a fishing tournament on Saturday, and rides starting at 5pm tonight and tomorrow, and at 1pm Saturday and Sunday.
City honors retiring public servant
For a quarter century Mike Carlisle has occupied his share of pressure-filled seats at Wood River City Hall. A 20-year veteran of the fire department and 5-year police dispatcher before that, Carlisle’s next seat will be more relaxing, at home. And Tuesday night, members of the public came out of their seats to join the mayor, city council and fire chief Wade Stahlhut honoring Carlisle on his retirement.
Changes coming to traffic on 67 at Riverlands Way
The road project on the Missouri side of the Clark Bridge to make both lanes the same elevation is entering a new phase and with it, comes new traffic restrictions. Starting Thursday evening after rush hour, the crossover at Riverlands Way will be shut down to allow construction crews safe access to the new lanes.
One dead in Granite City shooting
One person is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex in Granite City Thursday afternoon. Police were called just before 1pm to the 2,700 block of East 25th Street and found the victim who died a short time later at the scene. Police took one person into custody at the scene and the case remains under investigation.
FBI touts task force with local police
The FBI Springfield Field Office is touting its shoulder-to-shoulder partnerships with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies across the country. Their Southern Illinois Transnational Organized Crime West (TOC-W) task force includes officers from Alton, Wood River, and many other local agencies, and a spokesman says this partnership has proven to be beneficial.
