ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Eastern Michigan faculty vote to strike

By The Associated Press
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x4R9f_0hlNAtUV00

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) – Members of the faculty union at Eastern Michigan University have voted overwhelmingly to go on strike beginning Wednesday after working without a contract since Aug. 31.

Members of school’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors voted 91% Tuesday for the strike by more than 500 tenured and tenure-track faculty.

Talks were scheduled to resume Wednesday after breaking off over the weekend. Both sides said they would be at the bargaining table Wednesday morning.

School administrators said before the vote that they planned to continue classes during a strike.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Finley: MSU pitches an ultimatum for vendors: Support Dem causes or else

Michigan State University trustees are set to vote on a resolution Friday that would seemingly put vendors on notice: Support the political agenda of Democratic board members, or forget about doing business with the college. Passage will trigger an explosive feud with the Republican-controlled Legislature, which holds MSU's purse strings.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
Ypsilanti, MI
Education
City
Ypsilanti, MI
Ypsilanti, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
WNDU

Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election

A municipal clerk in West Michigan who is alleged to have improperly provided a voting tabulator as part of a bogus election investigation is now among a group seeking to decertify the 2020 election and “rerun” it “as soon as possible.”  There were similar unsuccessful efforts across the country following the 2020 election that former […] The post As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election   appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#The Faculty Union#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
fox40jackson.com

Whitmer-backed Flint, Michigan mayor lied about graduating from university

FIRST ON FOX: The Democratic mayor of Flint, Michigan, whose re-election campaign is backed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, lied about graduating from a university. Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley claimed throughout his political career to have graduated from Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) with a communications degree. This was a lie....
FLINT, MI
WLNS

Lt. Gov. Gilchrist announces millions for housing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – $83 million is headed to the state millions of it right here to mid-Michigan. It’s part of an executive housing action designed to create more affordable housing. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation hosted a roundtable today at the Neighborhood Empowerment Center in Lansing, where there were some big announcements on Michigan’s […]
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
abc12.com

7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Construction work has highest suicidality rate in MI

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It is National Suicide Prevention Month, but for the Federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), it’s Construction Suicide Prevention Week. The numbers on a national level are shocking. The construction industry has a rate of suicide that is four times higher than the general population. “In 2018, there were 1,008 […]
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Families flock to Michigan State Fair

Novi, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - From the outdoor rides that took people up in the air and spun them around, to old-fashioned staples like the bumper cars, people flocked to the state fairgrounds in Novi to have big fun.  Andre Evans from Westland said he planned on trying a variety of what the fair had to offer. "So we want to ride all the rides, eat all the fried food, the good delicious food," said Evans. "Obviously look at the animals. So have a good time with the family."The fair also offered several indoor rides, as well as the featured attraction, the Rock N Roll K9s.  There were many things to do and people say the 2022 Michigan State Fair did not disappoint. 
NOVI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Eastern Michigan worker drove ‘without any clothing while touching himself’ in Dearborn, police say

DEARBORN, Mich. – An Eastern Michigan University employee is accused of touching himself inappropriately while driving naked in Dearborn, police said. Dearborn officials said they received cellphone video from a resident on Sept. 2 that showed Michael Tew, 62, of Dearborn, driving naked in a black Jeep Wrangler. Tew was touching himself while heading west on Michigan Avenue, near Miller Street, according to authorities.
DEARBORN, MI
WLNS

Nessel issues brief in support of Reproductive Freedom for All

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has issued a brief in support of abortion access being put on the ballot. Nessel filed an amicus brief in support of Reproductive Freedom for All (RFFA) and its appeal to the Michigan Supreme Court to get its question on the ballot. The Board of State […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy