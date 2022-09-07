ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Taking a closer look at previous German managers in the Premier League

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KOr1D_0hlNAnRN00

Thomas Tuchel arrived in English football to huge fanfare and fully justified the expectation when he guided Chelsea into the Champions League.

Less than 20 months on, the 49-year-old has been shown the door following a disappointing start to the new season.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the German managers who have plied their trade in the English top flight – and their Premier League records.

Felix Magath

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12W1Wl_0hlNAnRN00
Felix Magath was unable to keep Fulham in the Premier League (Anthony Devlin/PA) (PA Archive)

12 matches, won 3, drew 3, lost 6; win percentage 25.0

Arriving having won Bundesliga titles with both Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg, Magath was brought in to save Fulham from relegation in February 2014. Twelve matches and 12 points later, they were down and he was sacked in September of the Championship season which followed.

Jurgen Klopp

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wd4fW_0hlNAnRN00
Jurgen Klopp led Liverpool to the title in 2020 (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

264 matches, won 169, drawn 60, lost 35; win percentage 64.0

The league’s second German appointment was significantly more successful than its first, with former Borussia Dortmund boss Klopp leading Liverpool to Champions League glory in 2019 and a first league title of the Premier League era the following year – in the process becoming FIFA’s two-time reigning Best men’s coach of the year. His side’s battle with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City has defined the recent years of the Premier League.

Daniel Farke

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35UFSQ_0hlNAnRN00
Daniel Farke twice guided Norwich into the top flight (Tess Derry/PA) (PA Archive)

49 matches, won 6, drew 8, lost 35; win percentage 12.2

Klopp’s success brought attention to his former assistants at Dortmund, with Farke following former United States international David Wagner to England. He twice took Norwich into the top flight but was unable to sustain his success once they got there, finishing bottom of the 2019-20 table with just 21 points and leaving them in the same position this term when he was sacked despite sealing a first win of the campaign at Brentford the same day.

Jan Siewert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bH1vZ_0hlNAnRN00
Jan Siewert endured a difficult spell in charge at Huddersfield (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Archive)

15 matches, won 1, drew 2, lost 12; win percentage 6.7

Wagner’s successor at Huddersfield saw out the 2018-19 relegation season in a spell memorable less for its sole win, against Wolves, and five points than for the comical misunderstanding that saw lookalike Terriers fan “Martin from Wakefield” mistaken for the new boss upon his arrival.

Thomas Tuchel

63 matches, won 35, drawn 17, lost 11; win percentage 55.6

The only German manager to so far rival Klopp’s success – and another off the Dortmund production line via a spell at Paris St Germain – Tuchel succeeded Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge in January 2021 and the improvements he made – particularly to the Blues’ defensive record – yielded Champions League, European Super Cup and Club World Cup success. Having steered the club through Roman Abramovich’s exit and to a third-place finish, he was allowed to invest a breathtaking £273million in summer signings by new owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali – but a disappointing start to the new campaign cost him his job.

Ralf Rangnick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mgQQs_0hlNAnRN00
Ralf Rangnick was drafted in as interim boss by Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

24 matches, won 10, drawn 7, lost 7; win percentage 41.7

Drafted in as interim Manchester United boss in the interregnum which followed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure and Erik ten Hag’s arrival, Rangnick endured a testing spell at Old Trafford. He was appointed until the end of the 2021-2022 season, when he was due to take up a two-year consultancy role, but left the club after a sixth-placed finish in May to concentrate on his role as manager of the Austria national team.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

What next for Harry and Meghan after the death of the Queen?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the royal family into one of the most challenging periods in modern royal history during the twilight years of the Queen’s reign. The Megxit saga, the rift between Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, allegations of racism against an unnamed royal and accusations that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan left the Windsors in turmoil.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Will Charles grant Philip’s wish about Edward?

The Duke of Edinburgh always wanted his youngest son the Earl of Wessex to inherit his title, but the decision now lies with Charles, the new King. Just three months after Philip’s death in 2021, it was reported that Charles was reluctant to hand the dukedom over to Edward when he became king.
U.K.
newschain

Duke of Cambridge to step up his royal duties as he becomes heir apparent

The Duke of Cambridge has become the heir apparent following the death of his grandmother, Elizabeth II, and the accession of his father, Charles. Now first in line to the throne, William’s role within the royal family will change significantly. As a king-in-waiting, William is a step closer to...
U.K.
960 The Ref

Tuchel fired by Chelsea in ruthless call by US ownership

Chelsea's new American owners are proving to be just as ruthless as the man they replaced. Thomas Tuchel was fired by the English club on Wednesday, only one month into the season and just days after Chelsea's recently installed ownership — fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly — concluded a Europe-high spending spree of nearly $300 million in the transfer window.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Felix Magath
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Daily Mail

Erik ten Hag confirms forward Cristiano Ronaldo is 'ready to start' for Manchester United in their Europa League clash with Real Sociedad, as he considers recalling the Portuguese star

Erik ten Hag insists Cristiano Ronaldo is fit to start for Manchester United as he considers naming the Portugal star in his line-up to face Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday night. Ronaldo has started just one of United's six Premier League games this season - the disastrous...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Fans brutally mock Trent Alexander-Arnold's defending in a series of memes... as the right-back is slammed for his performance in Liverpool's crushing 4-1 defeat to Napoli in the Champions League

Football fans have brutally mocked Trent Alexander-Arnold after his dismal performance during Liverpool's 4-1 Champions League loss to Napoli. Jurgen Klopp's side were blown away in Naples, conceding two first half penalties and going 4-0 down after 47 minutes. Liverpool kept fighting, and Luis Diaz hit back with a consolation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Ronaldo, Villarreal play outside Champions League

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Cristiano Ronaldo pushed for a move away from Manchester United in the transfer window so he could play for a team in the Champions League. After failing to secure a transfer, he’ll have to get used to playing in Europe’s second-tier competition for the first time since 2002 with Sporting Lisbon. Indeed, the Europa League might be Ronaldo’s likeliest route to substantial game time at United this season. He is in line for a recall to United’s team for its opening group match against Real Sociedad after being a substitute for the last four Premier League games. United manager Erik ten Hag is likely to start his fringe players in the match at Old Trafford and that is what Ronaldo and club captain Harry Maguire have become after making big changes following the team’s woeful start to the season. Sociedad’s team could include David Silva, who was a long-time star of Manchester City. Arsenal is England's other big hope in the competition and the Premier League leaders start off at Zurich. Roma visits Bulgarian club Ludogorets with center forward Tammy Abraham expected to be on the bench because of a shoulder issue. With Feyenoord visiting Lazio, Italian authorities have banned the Dutch club’s fans from traveling to Rome after its supporters clashed with police and damaged a historic fountain during a 2015 trip to face Roma.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Chelsea#The Premier League#German#English#The Champions League#Fulham#Borussia Dortmund
newschain

What lies in store for Andrew during reign of King Charles III?

With the death of the Queen, the Duke of York’s exile from the working monarchy looks certain to be permanent. Charles is now the new King and any decision about Andrew, disgraced after paying out millions over a civil sexual assault case, will fall to him, no doubt in consultation with his eldest son and heir, the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge.
U.K.
newschain

Camilla is now Her Majesty the Queen at Charles’s side

Camilla is now the Queen, serving as a Queen Consort at Charles’s side. The wife of a king automatically becomes a queen consort and only a change in legislation would prevent her from doing so, but there had been much controversy over whether Camilla would use the title. Elizabeth...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
newschain

Putin mocks the West and says Russia will press on in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow will press on with its military action in Ukraine until it reaches its goals and mocked western attempts to drive Russia into a corner with sanctions. Mr Putin told an annual economic forum in the far-eastern port city of Vladivostok that the main...
POLITICS
newschain

The Queen has died: 6 extraordinary facts you never knew about her

The Queen has died at 96 years old. She was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for over 70 years. The Prince of Wales is now King. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
CELEBRITIES
FOX Sports

Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Father and three children found in submerged car in pond ‘died accidentally’

A man and his three young children who were found dead in a car submerged in a pond after leaving for a fishing trip died accidentally, a coroner’s office said. Kyle Moorman, 27, of Indianapolis, and his children — Kyran Holland, one, Kyannah Holland, two, and Kyle Moorman II, five — all died of fresh water drowning, with the father found to have been intoxicated, the Marion County coroner’s office said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
newschain

The Queen has died, Buckingham Palace announces

The Queen has died, Buckingham Palace has announced. Elizabeth II, 96, was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for more than 70 years. The Prince of Wales is now King, having acceded to the throne immediately on the death of his mother. In a statement, the...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy