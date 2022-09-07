Most Floridians already know that our state is full of alligators. They live literally anywhere they want to because they’re alligators, and they were here first anyway. I’m part of a mountain biking Facebook group that shares pics and video of their favorite trails and runs around the state. So it should come as no surprise that one day on a ride someone came across a gator on the bike trail because it was probably a gator trail first. Thankfully bikes have really good brakes these days or this could have been a closer encounter than either of them wanted.

