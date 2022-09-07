Read full article on original website
Related
ohmymag.co.uk
This little dog got lost and travelled dozens of miles to find a forever home
This mischievous pup wandered off and spent two months walking across multiple Californian cities. It covered at least 72km and, as it turned out, not in vain. The best thing possible expected him at the end of his adventure - a loving forever home. The traveller-pooch and his new owner couldn’t be happier.
One Green Planet
Dog Forced to Repeatedly Have Litters at an Illegal Breeding Facility Makes Incredible Transformation!
An undercover investigation conducted by PETA found an illegal breeding operation in Michigan filled with neglected and abused animals. 39 dogs were seized by authorities, including Ruthie, the Jack Russel terrier. Source: PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals)/Youtube. Ruthie was neglected, repeatedly bred, and had litters taken away...
Teacher Walking Her Dog On Beach Finds Rare Unknown Fossil Older Than Dinosaurs
On Canada’s Prince Edward Island, a high school teacher’s daily dog walk turned into a spectacular find that has thrilled paleontologists across the world: a rare 300 million-year-old fossil. At first, Lisa St. Coeur Cormier saw what she thought was a tree root poking out of the sand...
petpress.net
What to Do If Your Dog Dies at Home: A Guide for Pet Owners
If you are a pet owner, the day may come when your dog dies at home. This is a difficult experience for any pet lover, and it can be hard to know what to do in this situation. In this blog post, we will provide a guide for pet owners who find themselves in this difficult situation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
See Video Evidence You Never Want To Encounter An Idaho Wolverine
Wolverines are hard to catch on camera, they are elusive creatures. There are some that live in Idaho and we have video evidence that you definitely do not want to encounter a wild wolverine firsthand and up close and personal. Let me start by saying that this has a happy...
pethelpful.com
Which Dogs Live Longest?
Holle is a retired English and creative writing teacher who writes on a variety of topics. If you’re a dog lover like I am, your canine companion is an integral part of your life. Much more than just an animal, a dog will become a real member of the family. A great dog really can be your best friend, and in some cases, it can be more like your child. When you form a close bond with a dog, you’ll be emotionally devastated when that dog’s life ends.
petpress.net
5 Best Big Dog Breeds For Your Family
There’s no denying that big dog breeds are some of the most impressive around. From their massive size to their commanding presence, these pups are sure to turn heads wherever they go. But with all that size comes some big responsibility. Not only do these dogs require plenty of...
In Florida You Should Expect Alligators Everywhere
Most Floridians already know that our state is full of alligators. They live literally anywhere they want to because they’re alligators, and they were here first anyway. I’m part of a mountain biking Facebook group that shares pics and video of their favorite trails and runs around the state. So it should come as no surprise that one day on a ride someone came across a gator on the bike trail because it was probably a gator trail first. Thankfully bikes have really good brakes these days or this could have been a closer encounter than either of them wanted.
RELATED PEOPLE
ohmymag.co.uk
These bonded inseparable dogs were abandoned and are now looking for a new home
Mo and Mouse came to the rescue centrefrom one household and are inseparable. Despite the trauma they have been through, they are happy and loving dogs. Perhaps, their love for each other and mutual support helped them to get through the darkest times. These adorable Saluki Lurchers are now looking...
topdogtips.com
Wrong Dog Mixes: Dog Breeds That Should Not Be Mixed
Cross-breed dogs or mixed breed dogs are still gaining popularity over the world. And who can blame them?. They're adorable canine best friends! However, certain dog breeds should not be mixed. Even though some are by accident, crossbreeds are still very popular in the United States. For instance, maybe you've...
topdogtips.com
10 Mixed Dog Breeds That Don’t Shed
Sadly, some of us dog lovers struggle to find the perfect pet because of allergies. Many dogs excessively shed, which gets worse during different seasons. Thankfully, many mixed dog breeds shed minimally. Why Do Dogs Shed?. Technically, all dogs shed, even those with limited hair. It is normal for the...
The rarest tree in the world is a "living fossil" that dates back to the time of the dinosaurs
The Wollemi PineAttribution: The Wollemi Pine - Wollemia nobilis by M J Richardson; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Wollemi Pine (Wollemia nobilis) is an evergreen tree that dates back to the time of the dinosaurs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
Cave Explorers Find Mysterious "Ancient" Creature Crawling on the Ice
The Dachstein Giant Ice Cave in Austria is a popular tourist attraction. The caves are located thousands of feet above sea level, and are only accessible by taking a cable car high into the Alps. Once there, however, there are many staircases, rungs, ladders, ropes, and lights built into the walls to help guide visitors through the tours. But dress warm, as the average temperature inside the cave is below freezing.
WATCH: Coyote Shows Off Crazy Hops, Clears Tall Backyard Fence With Ease
This video might be the nightmare of every backyard farmer in the country. A wily coyote hopping a six-foot fence with a simple leap. While we like to think our fences and barriers keep our little critters safe, it never hurts to have a watchful eye on the outdoors. Coyotes are clever and they know a lot more about how to get around neighborhoods and human obstacles than we give them credit for.
LOOK: Florida Driver Cruises Down Highway With Massive Alligator Strapped to Back of SUV
In this viral photo on Twitter, a Floridian drives down the highway with a huge dead alligator strapped to the back of their Chevy SUV. Another driver snapped the picture over Labor Day Weekend while driving south of Melbourne, Florida. The massive creature was knotted up from its shuttered snout...
Woman Shocked to Find Hidden Room With Skylight Behind Board in Apartment
Commenters jumped at the chance to suggest what she can do with the newly-discovered space.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
psychologytoday.com
Wild Horses, Reverence, and the Psychology of Awe
Author Chad Hanson offers valuable insights about what it is like to be a wild horse and the importance of wildness for human well-being. His discussion of the psychology of awe and the important role horses play in grounding and rewilding us is educational and inspirational. Hanson notes that horse...
Must-See Photos: ‘Freedom Flights’ Rescue 165 Homeless Dogs
Thanks to efforts made by The Sato Project, Saturday, Aug. 27 was a day to remember for 165 homeless dogs rescued by two “Freedom Flights.” Joined by 135 feline friends — in separate crates, of course — the dogs made a short journey from Puerto Rico to White Planes, New York. Then, some continued on […] The post Must-See Photos: ‘Freedom Flights’ Rescue 165 Homeless Dogs appeared first on DogTime.
I Finally Drew a Bighorn Sheep Tag. I Was Too Out of Shape to Punch It
This story, “The Lost Sheep,” originally ran in the September 1964 issue of Outdoor Life. While it is, in many ways, a classic big-game hunt of its era, this story also shows how hunting ethics have changed over the decades. The article originally ran with a companion piece advising hunters how to get into shape for hunts like this. It should have included a third column discussing the do’s and don’ts of long-range shots while hunting.
Tiny Dog Won’t Back Down From Large Mountain Lion In Face-To-Face Staredown
Mountain lions ain’t nothing to mess with. They are elusive predators, that are one of the best and fastest killers in North America. They strike quick, quiet, and hard, going straight for the kill zone. Cougars are trained hunters, they know what they are doing. Most animals’ lives consist...
Comments / 0