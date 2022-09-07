Read full article on original website
If You Own These Old iPhone Or iPad Models, Apple Has A Rare Software Update For You
Apple Inc AAPL released a security update for some older iPhone, iPad, and iPod models on Wednesday. What Happened: The iOS 12.5.6 update is available for iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus smartphones. Apple said that the update also extends to the iPad Mini 2 and iPad Mini...
Phone Arena
5 more old Samsung phones owned by millions get a surprise and possibly critical update
Even though it's recommended to only use phones that get regular security updates, it's not unusual for consumers to hold onto devices past their software support date. Every once in a while, vendors roll out updates to unsupported devices, usually to address critical vulnerabilities, and that's what Samsung seems to be doing these days for a bevy of old phones.
The US puts an end to any plans Intel may have to make more chips in China
Intel will be banned from building fabs in China for a decade if it accepts any CHIPS Act cash. Which it absolutely will. Update 8/9/22: This story previously referenced Intel's fab in Dalian, China, which has since been sold to SK Hynix. Intel continues to operate assembly plants in Chengdu, China.
Engadget
Samsung says hackers obtained some customer data in newly disclosed breach
The company says Social Security numbers and payment details weren't accessed. has another cybersecurity incident. While earlier this year led to hackers getting their hands , this time around, attackers obtained some customers' personal information. The company says that Social Security numbers, as well as credit and debit card numbers,...
Phone Arena
T-Mobile makes Samsung's already affordable Galaxy A23 5G free with no trade-in
Internationally unveiled with minimal fanfare last month and then commercially released in the US at an almost surprisingly reasonable price last week, Samsung's 5G-enabled Galaxy A23 mid-ranger is already up for grabs for free. Naturally, there are a whole bunch of special conditions you'll have to meet to slash $300...
9to5Mac
Apple Watch SE 2 announced, starting at $249
Apple has announced a new Apple Watch SE, with a display 30% larger than the previous model. The new model is available in silver, midnight, and starlight – together with a color-matched nylon composite back which reduces the weight of the watch …. The price starts at $249, compares...
ETOnline.com
Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra Is Up to $800 Off, Plus More Labor Day Samsung Smartphone Deals
The end-of-summer savings are in full force at Samsung's Labor Day Sale where there are massive deals on all Galaxy S22 phones as well as the new Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Labor Day is just days away and the smartphone savings are here with the tech giant offering instant Samsung credit and bundles to also save on tablets, headphones, and smartwatches. Don't miss out on the Labor Day 2022 discounts being offered on Samsung's high-performance phone options.
9to5Mac
Geekbench results show how much faster the iPhone 14 Pro’s A16 chip really is
The iPhone 14 Pro models are the only Apple product to feature the new A16 Bionic chip. While Apple claimed it’s 40% faster than the competition, it’s important to see how it really compares to its predecessor, the powerful A15 Bionic. Now we know the difference between both Apple silicon chips.
Phone Arena
A16 Bionic explained: what's new in Apple's Pro-grade mobile chip?
Apple says its new A16 Bionic powering the iPhone 14 Pro duo is the fastest chip ever in a smartphone, with 16 billion transistors, 4nm manufacturing, and a 40% faster CPU. But how does this matter to your in real use, and what is the actual improvement compared to the previous model?
9to5Mac
How Apple Watch Ultra battery life compares to the rest of the lineup
Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8, and SE second gen have all officially arrived. While the brand new Ultra comes with the biggest battery ever in an Apple Watch, all Apple Watches from the Series 8 down to Series 4 will get the new Low Power mode with watchOS 9. Here’s how Apple Watch Ultra battery vs Series 8 and more stack up.
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 satellite connectivity, here’s how you can use it
Apple finally announced the iPhone 14 lineup at its “Far out” event. Among all the new features, such as new cameras and faster chips, both iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro support satellite connectivity for the first time. Read on as we detail how it works and how iPhone 14 users can benefit from this feature.
Samsung’s One UI 4.1.1 update for Galaxy S22 series is live
Samsung has been on a roll recently with software updates. In August, the Korean giant launched the Android 13-based One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S22 series and eventually expanded it to include the Galaxy S21 lineup as well. Then, it announced some camera enhancements for the Galaxy S22 series as a part of the second August update. Now, the company is rolling out the One UI 4.1.1 firmware for the Galaxy S22 lineup in the US with some more features and changes.
Phone Arena
Here are a bunch of newly leaked Google Pixel Fold, Pixel Ultra, and Pixel Tablet details
With the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch not only officially confirmed for a full and detailed October 6 announcement but also officially (and repeatedly) showcased in all their glory, many reliable tipsters and publications specialized in covering Google stuff seem to be slowly shifting their focus towards unearthing the search giant's more distant secrets.
9to5Mac
Ring doorbell security gets boost as company expands end-to-end encryption
Ring doorbell security has been a source of controversy for some time, but the company finally appears to be taking privacy issues seriously. It is now supporting end-to-end encryption of video footage for wireless as well as wired products. The change will finally address security flaws which have been highlighted...
Phone Arena
Analyst predicts March 2023 for a possible release of Google's first foldable phone
Samsung's foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, is still hot in people's minds and we hear about yet another exciting foldable to join the innovative phone market. This time, we are talking about Google's first foldable phone (which currently doesn't have a name, but we may refer to it as the '
Phone Arena
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
The big day is finally here, boys and girls, but just because we're mere hours away from the official announcement of the iPhone 14 family at the time of this writing, that doesn't mean said family of highly anticipated premium handsets has stopped leaking. The latest (last?) juicy information spill...
TechCrunch
Huawei offers satellite SOS in China where Apple’s is unavailable
The Chinese telecoms equipment and smartphone giant said its flagship Mate 50 series will support texting via satellite communication. The feature is made possible by Beidou, China’s own navigation alternative to the U.S. government-owned Global Positioning System. Sending messages via satellite signal isn’t a particularly new technology. But it’s...
9to5Mac
Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8, SE orders open now, iPhone 14, 14 Pro, and AirPods Pro soon
After officially announcing its iPhone 14 and fresh Apple Watch lineup plus the all-new AirPods Pro second gen, some orders are open immediately with others set for September 9. Read on for all the details and some tips on getting a faster shipping time. Immediately after Apple’s “Far out” iPhone...
9to5Mac
tvOS 16 Release Candidate version available after Apple event
After the “Far Out” event, tvOS 16 beta RC is now available to developers. Although the company almost forgot about tvOS 16 during the WWDC 2022 keynote, there are some features users should be excited about when it launches. Today’s build is 20J373. Next week, Apple will release...
9to5Mac
PSA: High iPhone 14 prices in UK and other countries aren’t due to Apple
There’s been a lot of dismay expressed at iPhone 14 prices in the UK, EU countries, and elsewhere. Many are claiming that prices in other countries are much higher than in the US, and accusing Apple of price-gouging. But while the price of the iPhone 14 and other Apple...
