Cell Phones

Phone Arena

5 more old Samsung phones owned by millions get a surprise and possibly critical update

Even though it's recommended to only use phones that get regular security updates, it's not unusual for consumers to hold onto devices past their software support date. Every once in a while, vendors roll out updates to unsupported devices, usually to address critical vulnerabilities, and that's what Samsung seems to be doing these days for a bevy of old phones.
Engadget

Samsung says hackers obtained some customer data in newly disclosed breach

The company says Social Security numbers and payment details weren't accessed. has another cybersecurity incident. While earlier this year led to hackers getting their hands , this time around, attackers obtained some customers' personal information. The company says that Social Security numbers, as well as credit and debit card numbers,...
9to5Mac

Apple Watch SE 2 announced, starting at $249

Apple has announced a new Apple Watch SE, with a display 30% larger than the previous model. The new model is available in silver, midnight, and starlight – together with a color-matched nylon composite back which reduces the weight of the watch …. The price starts at $249, compares...
ETOnline.com

Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra Is Up to $800 Off, Plus More Labor Day Samsung Smartphone Deals

The end-of-summer savings are in full force at Samsung's Labor Day Sale where there are massive deals on all Galaxy S22 phones as well as the new Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Labor Day is just days away and the smartphone savings are here with the tech giant offering instant Samsung credit and bundles to also save on tablets, headphones, and smartwatches. Don't miss out on the Labor Day 2022 discounts being offered on Samsung's high-performance phone options.
Country
China
Phone Arena

A16 Bionic explained: what's new in Apple's Pro-grade mobile chip?

Apple says its new A16 Bionic powering the iPhone 14 Pro duo is the fastest chip ever in a smartphone, with 16 billion transistors, 4nm manufacturing, and a 40% faster CPU. But how does this matter to your in real use, and what is the actual improvement compared to the previous model?
9to5Mac

How Apple Watch Ultra battery life compares to the rest of the lineup

Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8, and SE second gen have all officially arrived. While the brand new Ultra comes with the biggest battery ever in an Apple Watch, all Apple Watches from the Series 8 down to Series 4 will get the new Low Power mode with watchOS 9. Here’s how Apple Watch Ultra battery vs Series 8 and more stack up.
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 satellite connectivity, here’s how you can use it

Apple finally announced the iPhone 14 lineup at its “Far out” event. Among all the new features, such as new cameras and faster chips, both iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro support satellite connectivity for the first time. Read on as we detail how it works and how iPhone 14 users can benefit from this feature.
Android Police

Samsung’s One UI 4.1.1 update for Galaxy S22 series is live

Samsung has been on a roll recently with software updates. In August, the Korean giant launched the Android 13-based One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S22 series and eventually expanded it to include the Galaxy S21 lineup as well. Then, it announced some camera enhancements for the Galaxy S22 series as a part of the second August update. Now, the company is rolling out the One UI 4.1.1 firmware for the Galaxy S22 lineup in the US with some more features and changes.
Phone Arena

Here are a bunch of newly leaked Google Pixel Fold, Pixel Ultra, and Pixel Tablet details

With the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch not only officially confirmed for a full and detailed October 6 announcement but also officially (and repeatedly) showcased in all their glory, many reliable tipsters and publications specialized in covering Google stuff seem to be slowly shifting their focus towards unearthing the search giant's more distant secrets.
9to5Mac

Ring doorbell security gets boost as company expands end-to-end encryption

Ring doorbell security has been a source of controversy for some time, but the company finally appears to be taking privacy issues seriously. It is now supporting end-to-end encryption of video footage for wireless as well as wired products. The change will finally address security flaws which have been highlighted...
TechCrunch

Huawei offers satellite SOS in China where Apple’s is unavailable

The Chinese telecoms equipment and smartphone giant said its flagship Mate 50 series will support texting via satellite communication. The feature is made possible by Beidou, China’s own navigation alternative to the U.S. government-owned Global Positioning System. Sending messages via satellite signal isn’t a particularly new technology. But it’s...
9to5Mac

tvOS 16 Release Candidate version available after Apple event

After the “Far Out” event, tvOS 16 beta RC is now available to developers. Although the company almost forgot about tvOS 16 during the WWDC 2022 keynote, there are some features users should be excited about when it launches. Today’s build is 20J373. Next week, Apple will release...
