Samsung has been on a roll recently with software updates. In August, the Korean giant launched the Android 13-based One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S22 series and eventually expanded it to include the Galaxy S21 lineup as well. Then, it announced some camera enhancements for the Galaxy S22 series as a part of the second August update. Now, the company is rolling out the One UI 4.1.1 firmware for the Galaxy S22 lineup in the US with some more features and changes.

