ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Wisconsin sheriffs working with ICE push immigrants from jail to deportation

By Henry Redman
Wisconsin Examiner
Wisconsin Examiner
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06d3Cl_0hlNALv900

(Photo: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

This story has been updated to reflect a change in Dane County Sheriff’s Office policy in August of 2021. The department no longer informs ICE when it has an undocumented immigrant in custody.

Relationships, both formal and informal, between Wisconsin sheriff’s offices and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) cause immigrants to be deported for even minor offenses such as traffic violations while making immigrant communities more fearful of law enforcement in general, a report from the Wisconsin ACLU found.

The report, released late last month, details the “jail-to-deportation pipeline” that’s been established in the state and how even in counties that tout their liberal values and support for immigrants, relationships between ICE and sheriff’s departments flourish.

The county that received the largest amount of money through the State Criminal Alien Assistance Program (SCAAP) which partially reimburses state and local governments for the cost of incarcerating certain immigrants who have committed crimes, was Dane County, which includes Madison. As late as spring of 2021, Dane County leadership was touting the community as a safe space for immigrants while sheriff’s deputies were sharing with ICE when an undocumented immigrant was in custody.

Between 2006 and 2020, ICE tried to deport more than 12,000 immigrants living in Wisconsin who were picked up by agents from jails and prisons across the state.

The partnerships between local sheriff’s offices and ICE take a variety of forms. The most consequential is the so-called 287(g) program that delegates some immigration enforcement roles to local police. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office was the first department in the state to reach such an agreement in 2018. The office, which has continued its participation in the program, has defended its work as being necessary to keep the community safe.

Every time the department has a non-U.S. citizen in custody in its jail it contacts ICE, Lt. Nicholas Ollinger told Wisconsin Public Radio .

“It all comes down to keeping our community safe, and this program allows for that by releasing noncitizen offenders to ICE, rather than back into our communities,” Ollinger said. “And the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office follows all federal civil rights laws, regulations and guidance relating to non-discrimination.”

But these collaborations between local law enforcement and immigration enforcement can lead immigrants to be more fearful of local police and less likely to report a crime, according to Tim Muth, a staff attorney for the ACLU of Wisconsin.

“There’s a distinction between participating in a program like 287(g) and keeping the safety of your communities,” Muth says. “Most of the evidence from other states — there hasn’t been a study in Wisconsin — shows that where there are partnerships between law enforcement and ICE, there’s less crime reported in immigrant communities because of people’s fear. Victims of domestic violence are reluctant to go to law enforcement.”

Eight local sheriffs across the state have reached 287(g) agreements with ICE, mostly through its warrant service officer (WSO) program, which authorizes local law enforcement agents to serve immigration detainers and keep custody of immigrants under detainers.

Under a detainer, ICE asks the local agency to keep custody of a person for up to 48 hours after state law provides that the person should be released.

“[The Department of Homeland Security (DHS)] described the WSO program as an attempt to shield local officers from liability when they violate people’s rights, and as a way to subvert state and local decisions not to participate in immigration enforcement,” the report states.

The report alleges that it’s illegal for local sheriffs to provide detainers and hold immigrants for longer than state law allows.

“We believe that county jails which hold persons for 48 hours after they should have been released pursuant to immigration detainers are in violation of Wisconsin law because Wisconsin statutes do not provide legal authority for law enforcement to act on civil immigration detainers,” the report states. “A detainer becomes a new ‘arrest’ when a person is not released after the state law basis for detention no longer exists, and in Wisconsin, “the power to arrest must be authorized by statute.”

Muth says the ACLU hasn’t brought a legal challenge against the detainers because they haven’t been able to find someone who will bring a claim, pointing to the vulnerability of the subjects of the law and the likelihood that they don’t know they have a right to bring a legal challenge.

Five counties, Milwaukee, Dane, Door, Oconto and Shawano, have policies that prohibit holding a person on the basis of an immigration detainer. Yet detainers aren’t the only way that ICE keeps relationships with local sheriffs.

In 2020, according to the report, 30 counties and the state government received SCAAP funds totalling more than $2 million.

The county that received the largest amount of this money, even though it refuses to hold people on 48 hour detainers, is Dane County. Between 2016 and 2020, the report shows, Dane County received $634,850 through the SCAAP program — far outpacing Walworth County, which received the second-largest amount of money in that period at $253,945.

Elected officials and law enforcement leaders in Dane County and the City of Madison have regularly stated their support for the area’s immigrant communities and their disapproval of ICE activity in the area. Former Sheriff Dave Mahoney, in a 2021 Wisconsin State Journal column , condemned the 287(g) program and argued that law enforcement cooperating with ICE makes the community less safe.

Yet during that time the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, which did not respond to a request for comment, was actively sharing with ICE the identities of hundreds of immigrants being booked into the jail. Mahoney has since been replaced by Sheriff Kalvin Barrett. The policy of notifying ICE when the department has an undocumented immigrant in custody was ended by Barrett in August of 2021, sheriff’s office records show.

Now, the Sheriff’s Office does not participate in the 287(g) program and does not provide ICE with real time updates about who is in custody at the jail. Instead, the department gets access to the SCAAP money by providing information on a six to 12 month delay.

The post Wisconsin sheriffs working with ICE push immigrants from jail to deportation appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner .

Comments / 26

Gladhe8her
2d ago

I prefer to call them exactly what they are "illegal immigrants". Stop all the sugar coating of these law breakers. Undocumented immigrants is supposed to make us believe they haven't really done anything wrong. When in fact they have. Every sheriffs office in the State should be holding these criminals and turning them over to ICE to be deported. These police officers take an oath of office to uphold the federal laws on the books as well as all of the State laws and it's about time they start doing so.

Reply(1)
26
Dennis Gravert
2d ago

What I would like to know is why the companies that hire illegal immigrants aren't held accountable for their illegal activities. That's the reason most illegal people are in the state, for jobs. So if only one group is punished, and the other never faces any consequences, the problem doesn't just magically disappear.

Reply(4)
12
William Jack
2d ago

Notice the media’s sanitization here. The term illegal is not used even though they entered the nation improperly through unofficial channels.

Reply
12
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dane County, WI
City
Shawano, WI
Dane County, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,623,026 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,389 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,623,0261,621,655 (+1,371) Received one dose of vaccine3,775,686 (64.7%)3,775,486 (64.7%)
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Offensive slur removed from federal use in Wisconsin

(WFRV) – A word historically used as an offensive ethnic, racial, and sexist slur usually against Indigenous women was recently removed from federal use. According to the Department of the Interior (DOI), the Board on Geographic Names has voted on the final replacement names for nearly 650 geographic features that had the word “squaw,” including 28 in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Six Wisconsin Office-Holders Found on Extreme Right-Wing Database

(Terry Bell, WRN & WBAY) Six local elected government officials in Wisconsin have been members of an infamous far-right, anti-government group. The six are among hundreds of members of government, law enforcement, and the military around the country who signed up at some point with the Oath Keepers, According to leaked documents from the Anti-Defamation League.
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

125+ vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin have licenses revoked

(WFRV) – In August, nearly 10% of all vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin had their licenses revoked for violating state law. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released information regarding a recent revocation of the vehicle wholesale dealer license from 129 companies. The companies were previously located at 101 Skyline Drive #1 W814 in Arlington, Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Mahoney
Wisconsin Examiner

Big question in the governor’s race: Should Wisconsin dismantle public schools?

A group of heavy hitters in Wisconsin politics announced Thursday that they are forming a coalition to push for universal school choice and “parents’ rights.”  The group, which calls itself the Wisconsin Coalition for Education Freedom, includes Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, Americans for Prosperity, the American Federation for Children, School Choice Wisconsin and the Wisconsin […] The post Big question in the governor’s race: Should Wisconsin dismantle public schools? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Finance committee adds police to $31M opiate settlement spending plan

A three-week squabble over how the state should spend its first $31 million payment from litigation against the opiate industry ended Thursday as the Legislature’s budget committee approved a revised plan for using  the money to combat the state’s opioid addiction crisis. Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee rewrote a plan originally drafted by the […] The post Finance committee adds police to $31M opiate settlement spending plan appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

ATV/UTV ridership in Wisconsin, illegal driving

A trail in Pembine, Wisconsin remains closed after a UTV/ATV driver apparently went off the trail and caused more than $25,000 in damages to an area golf course. A DNR recreation warden talks reckless driving and safety. We also explore the challenges and benefits of expanding ATV trails. Wisconsin Public...
PEMBINE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Deportation#Immigration Enforcement#Lrb Photo#Scaap
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

6 Wisconsin officials with Oath Keepers ties, analysis shows

MILWAUKEE - A new analysis shows 81 government officials across the United States have ties to the Oath Keepers, an extremist anti-government group. Six of them are from Wisconsin. To be clear, the mere inclusion of someone's name on this list does not mean that person was a member of...
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

New Law Passed to Update Wisconsin License Plates

Many states have a mandatory replacement cycle to replace license plates, usually from four to ten years. Wisconsin used to have a program in place, but since it has ended, plates have started wearing out. Recent legislative changes are bringing that cycle back to Wisconsin. Wisconsin DOT worked with the legislature to pass a law that requires the department to replace plates that are 10 or more years old. Within the next year, Wisconsin DOT will begin the incremental process of issuing new plates by age. With their annual registration and based on the age of their license plate, drivers may get a bill for $8 for new plates if their plates are ten years old. Once a driver pays the fee, the DMV will send them new plates.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
ACLU
CBS Minnesota

Ex-Miss America Cara Mund qualifies as N.D. congressional candidate

BISMARCK, N.D. — Former Miss America Cara Mund has qualified to appear on the November ballot as an independent candidate for North Dakota's sole U.S. House seat, the secretary of state's office announced Friday.Mund is challenging Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong, who is seeking a third term. The secretary of state's office said Mund had met the 1,000-signature threshold for listing on the ballot.Mund entered the race in August and said her support for abortion rights motivated her candidacy. Democrat Mark Haugen announced Sunday that he was quitting the race, citing pressure from some in his own party to make way for Mund.The secretary of state's office also announced that state Rep. Rick Becker met the signature requirement to be listed on the ballot as an independent challenging U.S. Sen. John Hoeven. Becker, a Bismarck plastic surgeon, narrowly lost the Republican endorsement in April.Katrina Christiansen, a political newcomer and University of Jamestown engineering professor, is the Democrat in the race.
ELECTIONS
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin Examiner

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
363K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wisconsin Examiner is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site offering a fresh perspective on politics and policy in our state. As the largest news bureau covering state government, the Examiner will offer investigative reporting and daily coverage dedicated to the public interest. In Wisconsin’s great progressive tradition, we aim to hold the powerful accountable to the people, follow the money, and dig out the truth. Although we give you the inside scoop, we are not a publication for “insiders.” Instead, we cover stories and voices that too often go unheard. We take our inspiration from the motto emblazoned on a ceiling in our state Capitol: “The Will of the People Is the Law of the Land.” The Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence.

 https://wisconsinexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy