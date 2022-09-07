ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Steve Bannon faces fraud charges in New York over the We Build the Wall charity

By Andrea Bernstein
WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ogXDM_0hlNA8Wx00

Former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon is preparing to face New York state charges that he defrauded donors to the nonprofit group We Build the Wall to construct a wall on the U.S.-Mexican border.

The case is expected to be similar to a previous federal case in which Bannon was indicted but never tried because Trump pardoned Bannon before that could happen.

Bannon and others are accused of skimming money from the donors for personal use on things like travel and and credit card debt.

In the original federal case, there were three co-defendants. Two pleaded guilty, another had a mistrial.

A person familiar with the New York case says Bannon will turn himself in to authorities in New York on Thursday. That will make him a member of a large and growing group of former top Trump associates in trouble with the law.

The New York charges come just months after Bannon was convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Comments / 4

Related
The Independent

Fox News host stone-faced as guest lists sensitive documents Trump could have been holding at Mar-a-Lago

Fox News host Jesse Waters appeared stone-faced as author and journalist Ronald Kessler listed the possible sensitive documents that could have been held at Mar-a-Lago by former President Donald Trump. Mr Kessler, 78, the author of The Secrets of the FBI and other non-fiction books about the White House, the CIA, and the Secret Service, appeared on Fox News on Thursday. “The level of classification that we're talking about here for these documents, beyond top secret, beyond Sensitive Compartmented, that could very well include the plans for counterstriking against Russia in the event of a nuclear attack,” Mr Kessler...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Independent

Rudy Giuliani recovered from drink and depression at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago after losing 2008 presidential bid, book claims

Rudy Giuliani retreated to Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort to recover from a bout of depression and a drinking bender after losing the 2008 Republican presidential nomination, a new book claims.The former New York mayor’s ex-wife, Judith Giuliani, told political reporter Andrew Kirtzman in his soon-to-be published book, Giuliani: The Rise and Tragic Fall of America’s Mayor, that the pair left for Mr Trump’s Palm Beach estate after an embarrassing defeat that saw Mr Giuliani secure just one delegate.“We moved into Mar-a-Lago and Donald kept our secret,” his third wife told Mr Kirtzman, according to The Guardian who obtained a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

All about the judge who granted Trump's 'special master' request

US District Court judge Aileen Cannon is facing criticism and being called partisan after granting Donald Trump’s request for a “special master” to review the materials that the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago home. Cannon was appointed by former President Trump.
POTUS
Daily Beast

Trump Has a New Sucker to Pay for His Latest Legal Bills

Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday. Former President Donald Trump has tapped a familiar resource to pay his legal costs related to the Mar-a-Lago investigation: his supporters. But perhaps more notable than who is...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
The Guardian

Rather than sink Donald Trump, the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid could save him

Donald Trump did nothing wrong! The longsuffering martyr and former US president is so keen to let us all know that he’s the innocent victim of yet another witch-hunt that he keeps broadcasting juicy details about his legal troubles on his social media platform Truth Social. “Wow!” he announced on Monday. “In the raid of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three passports (one expired), along with everything else.”
POTUS
The Independent

Mike Flynn furiously storms out of interview over January 6 question in new documentary: ‘I am so sick of it’

A clip from a new PBS documentary has shown former national security adviser Michael Flynn losing his temper with a reporter who asked if he had contact with his brother, a general, on 6 January 2021.Mr Flynn, who is a popular figure among QAnon followers and who suggested Mr Trump impose martial law to facilitate a do-over of the 2020 election, had the encounter on camera during the shooting of the Mike Flynn’s Holy War, which takes a look at the former general’s post-Trump administration activities across the country.The clip shows Mr Flynn in a terse exchange with the...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Former Trump White House lawyer Ty Cobb thinks Justice Department's Trump investigation is related to Jan. 6 — "The Takeout" podcast

Ty Cobb, who was a White House lawyer during former President Donald Trump's administration, suspects the Justice Department investigation into whether Trump mishandled White House documents — some of them highly classified — is really about a broader inquiry into potential crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#We Build The Wall#Ne White House#U S Mexican
The Atlantic

Trump’s Second Term Would Look Like This

Ever since the U.S. Senate failed to convict Donald Trump for his role in the January 6 insurrection and disqualify him from running for president again, a lot of people, myself included, have been warning that a second Trump term could bring about the extinction of American democracy. Essential features of the system, including the rule of law, honest vote tallies, and orderly succession, would be at risk.
POTUS
The List

Donald Trump Makes A Startling New Claim About The FBI Raid Of Mar-A-Lago

The now-infamous FBI raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence is nearly a month old as of this writing. In that time, Trump himself has responded with a number of accusations and claims, some of them contradictory. Per MSNBC, the former president has variously accused the FBI of not asking for the documents in the first place, then of planting evidence and of staging a photo of classified documents to make him look careless. He declared that he had already declassified the documents, and petitioned a Florida court to appoint a "special master" to determine whether the seized papers can be used by the Department of Justice.
POTUS
Business Insider

Former DOJ official says Trump's special master request will dump a 'thankless' task on some intermediary's shoulders: 'No one wants this assignment'

A former DOJ attorney told Insider that special master work is grueling stuff. She described the screening process involved as "time consuming" and the end result as "thankless." Trump's plea for a neutral observer may no longer matter, according to recent reports. Serving as the special master in former President...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

Leaks, lies and a locked connecting door: Jared Kushner book reveals his hatred for Steve Bannon

With the release of Jared Kushner’s book earlier this month it’s become clear that Donald Trump’s administration was hamstrung from the start by rivalries and outright hatreds that existed among his inner circle.The ex-president’s son-in-law released Breaking History on 9 August, and while the book itself has largely faced negative reviews — even being called “soulless” by one early critic — one area of the book where the emotions of the New York scion who married into the White House come out clearly is his description of a long-running feud with Steve Bannon, former chief White House strategist.A longtime...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Vice

Steve Bannon’s Criminal Nightmare Just Got Very Real

The infamous, triple-shirted, right-wing political provocateur Steve Bannon could be sent to prison for more than a decade if he’s convicted in the financial fraud case unveiled against him by New York prosecutors on Thursday. And this time, former President Donald Trump can’t save him. That means Bannon,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released

The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
POTUS
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
132K+
Followers
12K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy