UpNorthLive.com

Traverse City man arrested for assaulting girlfriend

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Traverse City man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend early Wednesday morning, according to the Leelanau County Sheriff's Office. At 1:03 a.m. on Sep. 7, Leelanau County Dispatch received a 911 call near the area of Bohemian Road and Lake Michigan Road...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
nbc25news.com

Convicted murderer appeals sentence for fifth time

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A convicted murderer out of Grand Traverse County is currently 11 years into his sentence. In that time, Robert Schwander has appealed his sentence 4 times. In 2011, investigators say a 17-year-old Schwander stabbed Carly Lewis, a Traverse City teenager, multiple times and buried...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

MSP: Half-empty rum bottle found after northern Michigan woman caught passing in turn lane

CADILLAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A northern Michigan woman was caught driving drunk after she tried to pass drivers in a turn lane Friday. Police allege that Kelly Marie Fullerton, 53, was trying to pass multiple vehicles on M-115 near M-55 in Cadillac just after 5:20 p.m. A trooper stopped her and administered sobriety tests because she displayed signs of intoxication, police said. She also did not have a valid license, police said.
CADILLAC, MI
1470 WFNT

Eight Notable People With Ties to Traverse City, Michigan

Several notable people were born or have lived in Traverse City, Michigan. It is no secret that Michigan has produced a lot of talent over the years. Actors and actresses, sports icons, political figures, and so many more. Below you will find eight notable people that have either spent time and live in Traverse City, MI, or were born there.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
leelanauticker.com

Labor Day Weekend Blotter & 911 Call Report

The Leelanau Ticker’s post-Labor Day weekend look at the most alarming, offbeat, or otherwise newsworthy calls to the Leelanau Office of Emergency Management/911 dispatch. 7:47:09pm 9/1/2022 Fire S. West-Bay Shore Drive, Large fire behind the garage, south of Suttons Bay Animal Hospital. It is a large trash fire that we will be extinguishing; Illegal burn of construction materials was taking place, advise DNR of illegal burn.
SUTTONS BAY, MI
MLive

DNR identifies ‘large, black wildcat’ spotted in Northern Michigan

COPEMISH, MI – What was thought to be a large, black wildcat has been identified as a “normal-sized black cat,” WPBN/WGTU reports. The cat was spotted by a photographer last month during a 5K race in Manistee County, MLive previously reported. Dakota Stebbins snapped photos of the animal and then showed them to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, which investigated the sighting.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Animal shelter offering free parvo vaccinations

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- After several dog deaths in Otsego County, the Animal Control Shelter teamed up with a pet insurance company to get pets vaccinated for free. Since it was identified that parvo was killing unvaccinated dogs, the shelter has vaccinated more than 100 dogs. Another Story: Experts...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Traverse City 2022

Traverse City, dubbed the Cherry Capital of the World, is indeed the crown jewel of Northern Michigan’s extraordinary treasure trove of adventure and natural beauty. Adventurers, families and vacationers flock to Traverse City to combine outdoorsy fun with world-class entertainment, eclectic nightlife and stunning stretches of sugar sandy beaches.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

