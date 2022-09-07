Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Inn Takes Pride in Giving to Local Northwest Michigan CharitiesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Traverse City, MI
Northern Michigan’s Hippie TreeKyle SchepperleyTraverse City, MI
Stimulus money available for Michigan renters and homeownersJake WellsTraverse City, MI
Experience the most unique bookstore around in MichiganJake WellsTraverse City, MI
New Cannabis Store Set To Open In MancelonaKyle SchepperleyMancelona, MI
Man drowned in Northern Michigan lake over Labor Day weekend
BENZIE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man drowned in a Northern Michigan lake over the holiday weekend. According to the Manistee News Advocate, Nathan John Colby, 41, of Frankfort was recovered from Upper Herring Lake by a mutual aid dive team for the Grand Traverse area on Sept. 4.
UpNorthLive.com
Traverse City man arrested for assaulting girlfriend
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Traverse City man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend early Wednesday morning, according to the Leelanau County Sheriff's Office. At 1:03 a.m. on Sep. 7, Leelanau County Dispatch received a 911 call near the area of Bohemian Road and Lake Michigan Road...
Michigan man allegedly strangled girlfriend, pulled her across road by her hair
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man is accused of accused of strangling his girlfriend before allegedly dragging her across a road by her hair and slamming her head against a vehicle. According to the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged assault occurred during an argument at a residence...
Drowning on Upper Herring Lake confirmed by Frankfort fire chief
A drowning occurred on Upper Herring Lake over the weekend, according to Mike Cedarholm, fire chief for the Frankfort Fire Department.
nbc25news.com
Convicted murderer appeals sentence for fifth time
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A convicted murderer out of Grand Traverse County is currently 11 years into his sentence. In that time, Robert Schwander has appealed his sentence 4 times. In 2011, investigators say a 17-year-old Schwander stabbed Carly Lewis, a Traverse City teenager, multiple times and buried...
fox2detroit.com
MSP: Half-empty rum bottle found after northern Michigan woman caught passing in turn lane
CADILLAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A northern Michigan woman was caught driving drunk after she tried to pass drivers in a turn lane Friday. Police allege that Kelly Marie Fullerton, 53, was trying to pass multiple vehicles on M-115 near M-55 in Cadillac just after 5:20 p.m. A trooper stopped her and administered sobriety tests because she displayed signs of intoxication, police said. She also did not have a valid license, police said.
Eight Notable People With Ties to Traverse City, Michigan
Several notable people were born or have lived in Traverse City, Michigan. It is no secret that Michigan has produced a lot of talent over the years. Actors and actresses, sports icons, political figures, and so many more. Below you will find eight notable people that have either spent time and live in Traverse City, MI, or were born there.
leelanauticker.com
Labor Day Weekend Blotter & 911 Call Report
The Leelanau Ticker’s post-Labor Day weekend look at the most alarming, offbeat, or otherwise newsworthy calls to the Leelanau Office of Emergency Management/911 dispatch. 7:47:09pm 9/1/2022 Fire S. West-Bay Shore Drive, Large fire behind the garage, south of Suttons Bay Animal Hospital. It is a large trash fire that we will be extinguishing; Illegal burn of construction materials was taking place, advise DNR of illegal burn.
DNR identifies ‘large, black wildcat’ spotted in Northern Michigan
COPEMISH, MI – What was thought to be a large, black wildcat has been identified as a “normal-sized black cat,” WPBN/WGTU reports. The cat was spotted by a photographer last month during a 5K race in Manistee County, MLive previously reported. Dakota Stebbins snapped photos of the animal and then showed them to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, which investigated the sighting.
nbc25news.com
Animal shelter offering free parvo vaccinations
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- After several dog deaths in Otsego County, the Animal Control Shelter teamed up with a pet insurance company to get pets vaccinated for free. Since it was identified that parvo was killing unvaccinated dogs, the shelter has vaccinated more than 100 dogs. Another Story: Experts...
US-31 Charlevoix Bascule Bridge Changing Signals to Flashing Amber Sept. 12
The signals on both ends of the US-31 Charlevoix bascule bridge will change to flash amber instead of displaying a steady green when the bridge is open to traffic on Sept. 12, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Right now, the signals on both ends of the bridge are...
‘Illegal diversion’ at Platte River dredges up big public safety problem
HONOR, MI — Ecosystem protections are colliding with public access and safety concerns at the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, where an investigation into the “illegal diversion” of a river outlet has dredged up a thorny debate about balancing uses of public land. In mid-August, the National...
Downtown Manistee is ‘shovel ready’ for multi-million-dollar development
MANISTEE, MI – Two years after the announcement of a multi-million-dollar development to reinvent the first block of downtown Manistee, the land is leveled and “shovel ready,” officials said. Travelers on U.S. 31 through Manistee pass the entrance to its historic downtown. Passersby used to see a...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Traverse City 2022
Traverse City, dubbed the Cherry Capital of the World, is indeed the crown jewel of Northern Michigan’s extraordinary treasure trove of adventure and natural beauty. Adventurers, families and vacationers flock to Traverse City to combine outdoorsy fun with world-class entertainment, eclectic nightlife and stunning stretches of sugar sandy beaches.
Part of M-119 Washed Out in Harbor Springs Due to Heavy Rainfall
A state road in Emmet County is closed due to some significant erosion following heavy rains over Labor Day weekend. MDOT says M-119 is closed in Harbor Springs due to heavy rainfall that washed out the shoulder of the road. That makes it unsafe for traffic, so MDOT will make emergency repairs.
