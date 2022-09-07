ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Sabin
2d ago

Still speculation. Over a billion dollars down this rathole so far, bi, no unicorns have been detected. Maybe the corollary findings will yield more destructive weapons or something.

4
Social Idiot
2d ago

Dark matter was made up because General Theory of Relativity fails on the very large scale and the very small scale which means it's a great mathematical construct for a scale that's useful for humans but is fundamentally wrong. Real science doesn't just make stuff up when a theory fails. It exists in 95% of the universe but not here and we've never observed it should be a giant clue. The concept is absurd.

2
The Independent

Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Surprise Discovery: Sleeping Giant Could End Deep Ocean Life

Continental movement is capable of throttling marine oxygen. A previously overlooked factor — the position of continents — helps fill Earth’s oceans with life-supporting oxygen. Continental movement could ultimately have the opposite effect, killing the majority of deep ocean creatures. “Continental drift seems so slow, like nothing...
WILDLIFE
Science Focus

What is on the other side of a black hole?

Not even light can escape a black hole. A black hole is defined by its ‘event horizon’, the imaginary membrane that marks the point of no return for in-falling light and matter. If the Sun were to become a black hole – which is impossible since it is not massive enough – the event horizon would only be six kilometres across.
ASTRONOMY
Vice

NASA Has Captured ‘Actual Sound’ in Space and It’s Honestly Terrifying

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In space, no one can hear you scream, the saying goes, because sound waves can’t travel through the vacuum that extends across most of the universe. However, space can be downright noisy in the right conditions, such as the hot gas surrounding the immense black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster, according to NASA.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Vice

Scientists Discover ‘Uncontaminated Extraterrestrial Materials’ In Ancient Asteroid Sample

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Pebbles that were swiped from an ancient asteroid by a Japanese spacecraft are “the most uncontaminated and unfractionated extraterrestrial materials studied so far,” and contain important clues about the evolution of the solar system and the origin of life on Earth, reports a new study.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Astronomers find new, nearby planet that is entirely covered in water

Astronomers have discovered a nearby exoplanet that may prove to be the first such world covered in water.TOI-1452 b is an exoplanet slightly larger and more massive than Earth about 100 light years away from our planet in the Draco constellation. In a paper published Wednesday in The Astronomical Journal, researchers from the University of Montreal determine that the mass of the planet suggests it is largely made up of something less dense than rock, but denser than gas — a potential sign of a global ocean.“TOI-1452 b is one of the best candidates for an ocean planet that we...
ASTRONOMY
Andrei Tapalaga

Couple Kissing for the Last 2800 Years

The Hasanlu lovers unearthed and photographed in Iran 1972Penn Museum/Wikimedia Commons. The story of these two lovers is still misty, but the position they were found in represents true love in the last moment of life. These human remains were discovered in 1972 at the Teppe Hasanly archaeological site, located around the Solduz Valley in the West Azerbaijan Province of Iran.
ScienceAlert

There's a 'Lost City' Deep in The Ocean, And It's a Place Unlike Anywhere Else

Close to the summit of an underwater mountain west of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a jagged landscape of towers rises from the gloom. Their creamy carbonate walls and columns appear ghostly blue in the light of a remotely operated vehicle sent to explore. They range in height from tiny stacks the size of toadstools to a grand monolith standing 60 meters (nearly 200 feet) tall. This is the Lost City. [caption id="attachment_74353" align="alignnone" width="642"] A remotely operated vehicle shines a light on the spires of the Lost City. (D. Kelley/UW/URI-IAO/NOAA).[/caption] Discovered by scientists in 2000, more than 700 meters (2,300 feet) beneath the surface, the...
SCIENCE
IFLScience

Sequencing 777 Ancient Human Genomes Reveals History Of “Cradle Of Western Civilization”

For thousands of years, humans lived, worked, and grew kingdoms across an area called the “Southern Arc”, spanning southeastern Europe and Western Asia – and it is thought to be the “Cradle of Western Civilisation”. Now, scientists have created a complex population history timeline of the area from the earliest farming cultures to post-medieval times, by sequencing the ancient DNA from 777 humans.
SCIENCE
Fast Company

Why are some people left-handed? MRI brain scans are finally revealing an answer

As one of many left-handed people on staff here at Fast Company, I was tempted to spend International Left-Handers Day scrolling through the #LeftHandedProblems hashtag on TikTok, which, I was not surprised to learn, includes more than 43 million videos of ink-smudged lefties banging into doors, playing their guitars upside-down, and failing miserably with the ice-cream scooper. Instead, I decided it might be more interesting to look into exactly why an estimated 10% of the global population is cursed—er, blessed with—the trait of left-handedness.
MAX PLANCK
MedicalXpress

Hydrogen peroxide: A healing agent for nerve regeneration

Widely used for modern biomedical research, zebrafish share more than 70 percent of the human genome and possess the impressive power of regeneration. Dr. Sandra Rieger's research on appendage regeneration and nerve damage at the University of Miami has utilized zebrafish for years. Now, in a recent study published in...
SCIENCE

