Larry Sabin
2d ago
Still speculation. Over a billion dollars down this rathole so far, bi, no unicorns have been detected. Maybe the corollary findings will yield more destructive weapons or something.
Social Idiot
2d ago
Dark matter was made up because General Theory of Relativity fails on the very large scale and the very small scale which means it's a great mathematical construct for a scale that's useful for humans but is fundamentally wrong. Real science doesn't just make stuff up when a theory fails. It exists in 95% of the universe but not here and we've never observed it should be a giant clue. The concept is absurd.
Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope
The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
scitechdaily.com
Surprise Discovery: Sleeping Giant Could End Deep Ocean Life
Continental movement is capable of throttling marine oxygen. A previously overlooked factor — the position of continents — helps fill Earth’s oceans with life-supporting oxygen. Continental movement could ultimately have the opposite effect, killing the majority of deep ocean creatures. “Continental drift seems so slow, like nothing...
Science Focus
What is on the other side of a black hole?
Not even light can escape a black hole. A black hole is defined by its ‘event horizon’, the imaginary membrane that marks the point of no return for in-falling light and matter. If the Sun were to become a black hole – which is impossible since it is not massive enough – the event horizon would only be six kilometres across.
For the first time, researchers confirm that they finally received signals from the Moon
Back in 2009, when the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter of NASA entered the Moon’s orbit, scientists started sending signals toward it. Over the recent decades, researchers have been sending small laser signals toward the Moon. They have finally observed that the signals they sent all these years have bounced back to the Earth – a feat they have been trying for a long time.
Scientists may have solved the mystery of how the ancient Egyptians hauled millions of 2-ton blocks of stone through the desert to build the pyramids
Scientists discovered a branch of the Nile that disappeared thousands of years ago that could have been used to transport millions of tons of stone.
Giant Dinosaur Not Seen for 70 Million Years Discovered in New Mexico
A new species of dinosaur, Bisticeratops froeseorum, has been confirmed after the in-depth study of a skull found in 1975.
NASA Has Captured ‘Actual Sound’ in Space and It’s Honestly Terrifying
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In space, no one can hear you scream, the saying goes, because sound waves can’t travel through the vacuum that extends across most of the universe. However, space can be downright noisy in the right conditions, such as the hot gas surrounding the immense black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster, according to NASA.
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter Monday as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period. What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planets could happen again.
Creepy AI asked to predict the end of mankind and the result is very bleak
AN ARTIFICIAL intelligence text-to-image model has forecasted a disturbing end to mankind's existence. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, designed some barren landscapes and scorched plains when prompted to predict the end of humans. The AI has been trained to create its masterpieces using unfiltered data...
Scientists Discover ‘Uncontaminated Extraterrestrial Materials’ In Ancient Asteroid Sample
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Pebbles that were swiped from an ancient asteroid by a Japanese spacecraft are “the most uncontaminated and unfractionated extraterrestrial materials studied so far,” and contain important clues about the evolution of the solar system and the origin of life on Earth, reports a new study.
Astronomers find new, nearby planet that is entirely covered in water
Astronomers have discovered a nearby exoplanet that may prove to be the first such world covered in water.TOI-1452 b is an exoplanet slightly larger and more massive than Earth about 100 light years away from our planet in the Draco constellation. In a paper published Wednesday in The Astronomical Journal, researchers from the University of Montreal determine that the mass of the planet suggests it is largely made up of something less dense than rock, but denser than gas — a potential sign of a global ocean.“TOI-1452 b is one of the best candidates for an ocean planet that we...
The "entrance to hell" hole is the deepest artificial point on Earth
Kola Superdeep BoreholeCredit: Andre Belozeroff; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Kola Superdeep Borehole is the deepest man-made hole on Earth. It is also the deepest artificial point on Earth.
Couple Kissing for the Last 2800 Years
The Hasanlu lovers unearthed and photographed in Iran 1972Penn Museum/Wikimedia Commons. The story of these two lovers is still misty, but the position they were found in represents true love in the last moment of life. These human remains were discovered in 1972 at the Teppe Hasanly archaeological site, located around the Solduz Valley in the West Azerbaijan Province of Iran.
There's a 'Lost City' Deep in The Ocean, And It's a Place Unlike Anywhere Else
Close to the summit of an underwater mountain west of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a jagged landscape of towers rises from the gloom. Their creamy carbonate walls and columns appear ghostly blue in the light of a remotely operated vehicle sent to explore. They range in height from tiny stacks the size of toadstools to a grand monolith standing 60 meters (nearly 200 feet) tall. This is the Lost City. [caption id="attachment_74353" align="alignnone" width="642"] A remotely operated vehicle shines a light on the spires of the Lost City. (D. Kelley/UW/URI-IAO/NOAA).[/caption] Discovered by scientists in 2000, more than 700 meters (2,300 feet) beneath the surface, the...
IFLScience
Sequencing 777 Ancient Human Genomes Reveals History Of “Cradle Of Western Civilization”
For thousands of years, humans lived, worked, and grew kingdoms across an area called the “Southern Arc”, spanning southeastern Europe and Western Asia – and it is thought to be the “Cradle of Western Civilisation”. Now, scientists have created a complex population history timeline of the area from the earliest farming cultures to post-medieval times, by sequencing the ancient DNA from 777 humans.
Fast Company
Why are some people left-handed? MRI brain scans are finally revealing an answer
As one of many left-handed people on staff here at Fast Company, I was tempted to spend International Left-Handers Day scrolling through the #LeftHandedProblems hashtag on TikTok, which, I was not surprised to learn, includes more than 43 million videos of ink-smudged lefties banging into doors, playing their guitars upside-down, and failing miserably with the ice-cream scooper. Instead, I decided it might be more interesting to look into exactly why an estimated 10% of the global population is cursed—er, blessed with—the trait of left-handedness.
MedicalXpress
Hydrogen peroxide: A healing agent for nerve regeneration
Widely used for modern biomedical research, zebrafish share more than 70 percent of the human genome and possess the impressive power of regeneration. Dr. Sandra Rieger's research on appendage regeneration and nerve damage at the University of Miami has utilized zebrafish for years. Now, in a recent study published in...
natureworldnews.com
Impact Crater Found Beneath the North Atlantic Shows that the Asteroid that Killed the Dinosaur May Have a Collaborator
Evidence of an asteroid impact crater is under the North Atlantic Ocean. The discovery could make scientists reevaluate how the era of dinosaurs came to an end. Scientists have discovered a giant asteroid crater under the Earth's surface. The crater was created by an asteroid collision 66 million years ago.
Perseverance spotted a mysterious object on Mars last month. It turned out to be the rover's own space litter.
NASA suspects spaghetti-like debris captured by Perseverance's cameras in July is shredded Dacron netting from gear that landed the rover on Mars.
natureworldnews.com
Ancient Human Fossil Could be Our Oldest Ancestors to Walk on Two Legs 7 Million Years Ago
An ancient human fossil discovered in Africa indicate that our ancient human ancestor walked on two legs 7 million years ago which is earlier than previously thought, according to a study led by researchers from Chad and France. The discovery confirms the major evolution breakthrough of the earliest humans from...
