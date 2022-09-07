Read full article on original website
Harper's Bazaar
Meet the Catwalk Whisperers
“Work it, girl (Give a twirl!) / Do your thing on the runway,” RuPaul famously exhorted in “Supermodel (You Better Work),” his hit 1992 ode to the coltish catwalk strides of Linda, Naomi, Christy, Cindy, and the rest of the mononymous wonder women of the ’90s. But by the early aughts, much of that singularity and originality had disappeared. It was supplanted by the militaristic stomp of processions of stern-looking young models who didn’t pose as much as pause (quickly) at the end of the runway so the camera pit could snap the kind of flat, standardized slideshow imagery that the dawn of digital media demanded.
Kim Jones and Marc Jacobs Create a Fendi Baguette Bonanza
“I really thought she’d live to 100, I don’t know why,” said Fendi women’s designer Kim Jones, who was appointed Officer of the Order of British Fashion in 2020, speaking just a couple of hours after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday. Then, with that proverbial stiff upper lip, it was onto the job at hand.More from WWDFendi RTW Spring 2023 PreviewFendi RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at New York Fashion Week Spring 2023 Fendi is one of a number of European brands energizing New York Fashion Week this season, staging a full-scale runway show and clothing...
Julia Fox and Evan Mock Kick Off NYFW With The Jeffries Party
“It’s like Studio 54!” said Kendall Werts of his party Tuesday evening, and while that’s a lofty claim to make, the talent rep wasn’t all that far off. New York Fashion Week is still technically a few days shy of commencing but as is typical, the parties are spilling over into the days before and after, and Werts kicked things off Tuesday with a fifth-anniversary party for his talent agency The Jeffries, held at American Bar in Greenwich Village. Werts certainly knows how to throw a party: Dressed in a shimmering gold top coat and black Celine sunglasses, the host was...
Kim Kardashian Stars in Balenciaga’s Fall Campaign
Kim Kardashian, who wore a packing-tape catsuit to Balenciaga’s fall 2022 fashion show in Paris, slipped into the finale look for the brand’s advertising campaign. She gives a backward glance in the clingy blue fishtail gown with built-in gloves as lightning forks flash above a bleak, icy landscape.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Berlin-based photographer Daniel Roché depicts Kardashian and the other campaign faces — Alexa Demie, Big Matthew, Khadim Sock, and Kim Yeon-koung — against a variety of backdrops, from balmy beaches to snowy forests. Balenciaga...
Grace Jones on Her New Candle and Working With Beyoncé and Issey Miyake
The model, singer, and actor Grace Jones, in her signature gravelly voice, is describing the smell of Jamaica post-thunderstorm to me: “Maybe it hasn’t rained in a couple of days, and then a big shower just comes down, and everything mixes with that smell. It could be the food that’s being cooked around you, or it could be the flowers or the plants. And when it hits the Earth, it all kind of rises up into an amazing smell that you just go, oh.”
Naomi Campbell and Goldie Champion Martine Rose on i-D Cover
Britsh fashion magazine i-D, now under Vice, is celebrating the print format as a cultural time capsule with nine covers for its fall 2022 issues, showcasing some of the hottest faces in the industry today, shot by some of the most established fashion photographers around. “We really wanted to indulge in image making, styling and expansive layouts, working with the greatest image makers in the industry and the most inspiring subjects of our time,” said Alastair McKimm, editor in chief of i-D, adding that each cover face was “handpicked as part of the fashion photography narrative.”More from WWDThe Trend: Music Festival...
EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian Barker to Release Collections With Boohoo as Sustainability Ambassador, Unveiling the First During NYFW
Kourtney Kardashian Barker has teamed with Boohoo. The television personality and founder of Poosh has been named the fast-fashion e-tailer’s sustainability ambassador; she’ll release two capsule collections. The first, a 45-piece line, will be unveiled during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 13 at a see now, buy now presentation.More from WWDTravis Barker, Halsey and Lil Wayne Join Machine Gun Kelly's L.A. Concert"The Kardashians" Premiere Red Carpet: PHOTOSPantone's Fall 2022 Colors on the NYFW Runway “When Boohoo first approached me to collaborate on a line, I was concerned about the effects of the fast-fashion industry on our planet,” Barker said in a...
Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Gets Sustainably Chic in Floral Sundress & Platform Sneakers for Stella McCartney Boutique Tour
Phoebe Gates, the daughter of Microsoft cofounder and philanthropist Bill Gates, is continuing her quest to become a sustainable fashion advocate. The activist and Stanford University student recently posted a Reel to Instagram praising one of her favorite designers, Stella McCartney. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoebe Gates (@phoebegates) In the post, Gates writes, “I <3 Stella McCartney and everything she represents! Her advocacy for a sustainable fashion revolution and her ability to create her own name as a force for change is unbeatable <3 #sustainablefashion #london.” The video sees Gates wearing a red sun dress by Stella...
Zaya Wade Runs Fashionably Late in a Full Fendi Ensemble and Cream Slingback Pumps
Running late, Zaya Wade stepped dramatically out of an elevator, sharing her best model walk before heading out the door in head-to-toe Fendi. The fashion-forward teen wore a tan suiting-inspired mini dress with thick shoulder straps that transitioned to an off-the-shoulder moment. Following a high neck, the skirt cascaded in a short wrap style, and was cinched inwards with a tan and gold belt. Wade wore layered gold necklaces and carried a matching “Baguette” bag with a monogrammed print and chain strap and soon, she was ready to take on her day. Stylish step after stylish step, Wade’s look was embellished with cream...
EXCLUSIVE: Gucci to Stage Cosmogonie Show in Seoul in November
MILAN — Gucci is taking its Cosmogonie show on the road. The collection, which was first presented in Apulia, Italy, in May, will be paraded in Korea, at Seoul’s Gyeongbokgung Palace on Nov. 1, with the addition of some new looks by creative director Alessandro Michele. This is the first time the designer will hold a show in Korea.More from WWDPrada Fall 2022 Repeat Show in BeijingKeke Palmer's 'Nope' Press Tour FashionGucci Hosts Second Annual Summer Party in East Hampton Gyeongbokgung Palace is a key and historic landmark in Seoul built in 1395 during the Joseon Dynasty, and Michele chose it with the aim to...
Harper's Bazaar
The Internet Is Divided Over Chris Pine's Hair
With all the buzz and drama surrounding the premiere of Olivia Wilde's new film, Don't Worry Darling, two sides are forming: Are you a fan of Chris Pine's long, blond hair, or do you prefer something shorter?. Pine attended the Venice Film Festival over the weekend with the film's cast...
Harper's Bazaar
Rihanna Steps Out in a Highlighter Yellow Co-ord for Dinner in New York City
Rihanna just stepped out in the brightest Balenciaga set, and made it look totally casual. For a dinner date in New York City last night, the singer wore a highlighter yellow co-ord by the fashion house. The look, pulled straight from Demna's fall/winter 2022 runway show (and not yet available to shop online), included an oversized track top with a faux turtleneck and matching baggy joggers. She finished the ensemble with black shoes and skinny black rectangle sunglasses, and also carried a glittery crimson mini bag to match her red lipstick.
Billie Eilish models stylish Gucci frames as she drives through the Hollywood Hills in new campaign for the designer's line of eyewear
Billie Eilish meets her match as the star of a new Gucci Eyewear campaign. The Grammy winner, 20, appears in a mysterious, film-noir style advertisement where she drives through the Hollywood Hills rocking her fashionable frames. The dreamy clip shows Billie zooming in a vintage blue car before eventually meeting...
Cynthia Erivo Gleamed In An Ombre Christian Dior Gown At The ‘Pinocchio’ Premiere
Cynthia Erivo owns the red carpet.
Emily Ratajkowski Gives Corset Top A Vintage Twist with ’90s Skirt and Cowboy Boots
Emily Ratajkowski revamped the corset top while out in New York City this week. While strolling in the Big Apple, the “My Body” author was seen in a cream satin midi skirt — a hallmark of ’90s fashion, which has gained resurgence this year. Giving the side-tied piece a romantically sleek element was a Miaou corset top, featuring cream-toned nylon with structured boning and a curved square neckline. The $265 Venus style was given a sharp finish with a lace-up back, as well as muted “Heavenly Bodies” print with a black gothic letter “M” in its background. Ratajkowski’s look was complete...
Harper's Bazaar
Dramatic Play
Proenza Schoulder hooded sweater. Givenchy bustier dress. Harris Reed dress (worn under). Patricia Von Musulin cuffs. On left:Balenciaga swimsuit gown, pantaleggings, and sunglasses. On Right: Versace coat. Balmain skirt. Balenciaga sunglasses. Sermoneta Gloves gloves. On left: Junya Watanbe coat. On right: Simone Rocha biker jacket, top, and dress. Dries Van...
In Style
Christian Siriano Reinvented Marilyn Monroe's Famous White Dress for His Spring 2023 Collection
When choosing a venue for his Spring 2023 fashion show, Christian Siriano jumped at the chance to turn Elizabeth Taylor's former New York City townhouse into his personal runway. "When this [venue] became available, I was like OK, well, we can't not show here," he told InStyle backstage, moments before...
Reese Witherspoon Gleams in Rainbow-Flecked Dress, Denim Jacket and Cinched Mules for Dinner in NYC
Reese Witherspoon was breezily dressed for dinner while out with her family in New York City. Stepping out with husband Tim Roth and son Deacon Philippe on Saturday night, the “Legally Blonde” star arrived for a dinner at Carbone in a tiered midi dress. Her black style featured a high waistline, given a whimsical finish from an allover multicolored metallic flecked pattern. Completing her ensemble was a blue denim jacket with turned-up sleeves, giving Witherspoon’s outfit an approachable and bohemian spin. She completed her outfit with gold hoop earrings, a thin bangle and a metallic silver pouch. When it came to shoes, Witherspoon’s...
Julia Fox Takes A Fall Risk in Leather Cutout Dress and Buckled Boots with Kitten Heels in NYC
Temperatures may be dropping, but that isn’t stopping Julia Fox from continuing her penchant for daring dresses and leather — even combining both at the same time. The “Uncut Gems” actress was spotted in Manhattan on Tuesday evening, posing in the rain in a black leather dress. Her low-cut style featured a waist-deep neckline with thin crossed straps, complete with a hem slit, structured corset-like stitching and grommet-studded leather straps skimmed the ground. Fox completed her ensemble with a monochrome twist, accessorizing with a matching shoulder bag and a set of polished pointed-toe ankle boots with wide buckled front straps and thin silver...
Miu Miu’s Ballet Flats Are the Shoes to Be Seen in This Autumn
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Dainty, satin-clad ballet slippers might not be the first thing you expect to see padding their way down an autumn/winter runway, yet Miu Miu paid no heed to weather constrictions and struck gold with its ballet-inspired pumps, which are fast becoming the shoe to be seen in this season.
