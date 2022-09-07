ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —9.7.2022 — The Republican Media Bias Hypocrisy — Charlie Crist's Big Lie Moment— More...

By Javier Manjarres
floridianpress.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 10

Related
AOL Corp

Florida prosecutor speaks out after DeSantis removes him: 'Feeding sugar to his diabetic base'

According to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Andrew Warren was a “woke” prosecutor who sought to impose the radical agenda of the billionaire George Soros on the residents of Hillsborough County. DeSantis suspended him on Aug. 4, after Warren said he would refuse to prosecute cases involving abortion or children’s gender-related surgeries, issues on which the ambitious governor has crusaded in recent months.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Greensboro, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Government
Fox News

Ron DeSantis skips pricey fundraiser to attend memorial service for fallen member of his security detail

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis skipped out on a pricey fundraiser in New York to attend a funeral Mass for a fallen member of his security detail on Monday. DeSantis was scheduled to appear at a $25,000-per-plate fundraiser for Republican Lee Zeldin, who is running for governor in New York. He will instead attend a memorial service for Special Agent Jose Perez, a member of his security detail who died last week from injuries sustained on the line of duty.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Desantis
Person
Val Demings
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Conservative Media#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Floridians#Conservatives
thecentersquare.com

New poll: Fried leads in Florida Democratic primary for governor

(The Center Square) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried is leading U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist just a week out from the primary election, according to a new University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab poll. The poll was conducted among 1,624 registered voters from Aug. 8-12 and has...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Miami Herald

Shev Jones trounces opponents to win Senate District 34

State Sen. Shevrin Jones trounced two challengers on Tuesday, handing Tallahassee’s Democratic establishment a victory in state Senate District 34. The three-way race featured fellow Democrat Erhabor Ighodaro, a former Miami Gardens councilman and vice mayor who was viewed as the more conservative Democrat, and Pitchie Escarment, a newcomer on the Florida political scene.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy