JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —9.7.2022 — The Republican Media Bias Hypocrisy — Charlie Crist's Big Lie Moment— More...

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis skipped out on a pricey fundraiser in New York to attend a funeral Mass for a fallen member of his security detail on Monday. DeSantis was scheduled to appear at a $25,000-per-plate fundraiser for Republican Lee Zeldin, who is running for governor in New York. He will instead attend a memorial service for Special Agent Jose Perez, a member of his security detail who died last week from injuries sustained on the line of duty.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO