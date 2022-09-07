JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —9.7.2022 — The Republican Media Bias Hypocrisy — Charlie Crist's Big Lie Moment— More...

Read full article on original website
Charlie Crist Chances of Beating Ron DeSantis, According to Polls
On Tuesday, Crist defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the Democratic primary to challenge DeSantis in November.
Former Navy Pilot Rips 'Pathetic' Ron DeSantis Over 'Top Gun' Stunt
“It’s not just cringey,” Ken Harbaugh said. “It’s literally Navy pilot cosplay.”
Demings leads Rubio in heated Senate race, DeSantis remains voters' top choice for governor in new poll
Democratic candidate Rep. Val Demings is leading GOP Sen. Marco Rubio in Florida's tight U.S. Senate race, while Nikki Fried tops opponents as most likely candidate to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis in the November midterms, according to a new poll. The University of North Florida released the results of a...
Florida prosecutor speaks out after DeSantis removes him: 'Feeding sugar to his diabetic base'
According to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Andrew Warren was a “woke” prosecutor who sought to impose the radical agenda of the billionaire George Soros on the residents of Hillsborough County. DeSantis suspended him on Aug. 4, after Warren said he would refuse to prosecute cases involving abortion or children’s gender-related surgeries, issues on which the ambitious governor has crusaded in recent months.
'Ask your kids': Kari Lake says Trump and DeSantis have 'BDE'
It’s getting raunchy out on the campaign trail.
Ousted Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones wins House primary, will face Rep. Matt Gaetz
A Florida data scientist who said she was fired for refusing to manipulate COVID-19 data will now challenge Rep. Matt Gaetz for a House seat.
Ron DeSantis skips pricey fundraiser to attend memorial service for fallen member of his security detail
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis skipped out on a pricey fundraiser in New York to attend a funeral Mass for a fallen member of his security detail on Monday. DeSantis was scheduled to appear at a $25,000-per-plate fundraiser for Republican Lee Zeldin, who is running for governor in New York. He will instead attend a memorial service for Special Agent Jose Perez, a member of his security detail who died last week from injuries sustained on the line of duty.
Crist resigns from Congress, doesn’t cite reasons for leaving before his term is up
U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, the Democratic nominee for Florida governor, is resigning early from Congress, leaving the Pinellas County-based seat vacant until after the November election. Crist said the resignation will be effective at the end of the day Wednesday. In a statement, he said serving as a representative has...
Democrats' Chances of Beating Ron DeSantis With Under 48 Hours to Primary
The last time Florida elected a Democratic governor was in 1994.
Did Florida’s lieutenant governor say ‘illegal’ Cuban migrants will be sent to Delaware?
Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez — a Cuban-American Republican from Miami — raised eyebrows among some Cuban Americans over the weekend after appearing to suggest on a conservative AM radio show that Cubans who were in Florida “illegally” would be bused to Delaware.
Trump Reportedly Adds Former Florida Solicitor General and Ron DeSantis Ally to Legal Team in Aftermath of Mar-a-Lago Search
Former President Donald Trump has hired a former solicitor general and ally of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to join the legal team responding to the FBI’s court-authorized search of his Mar-a-Lago home, NBC News has reported. That attorney, Chris Kise, did not immediately respond to Law&Crime’s email and...
Corrine Brown will ‘continue to serve’ after accepting defeat in Democratic primary for Congress
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown spoke out on Thursday following her defeat in the Democratic primary for Congress. She ran for the 10th Congressional District of Florida. Brown says she is not done serving Floridians. “My team ran a strong campaign with limited resources. We were...
Rep. Val Demings Wins Florida U.S. Senate Primary, Will Face Marco Rubio In November
Val Demings, the former Orlando police chief-turned U.S. Representative, demolished her Democratic Party opponents in Tuesday’s Primary elections, bringing in an overwhelming 85% of the vote. WIth the defeat of three opponents, including former state Rep. Brian Rush, she now faces Republican Sen. Marco Rubio in November. Heavily favored...
thecentersquare.com
New poll: Fried leads in Florida Democratic primary for governor
(The Center Square) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried is leading U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist just a week out from the primary election, according to a new University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab poll. The poll was conducted among 1,624 registered voters from Aug. 8-12 and has...
A Woman Moved To The US From Russia & She Thinks Ohio Is Prettier And Better Than Florida
A Slavic woman who now lives in the United States often shares her thoughts on life in her new country via her popular TikTok account @lena_baikovacole. Elena Cole, who moved from St. Petersburg, Russia, now lives in Ohio, and she thinks that the state is prettier and better than the sunny state of Florida.
Tampa Bay’s 5 congressional seats were up Tuesday. Here’s what happened
Tuesday was a promising night for Ana Paulina Luna and Laurel Lee, who prevailed in crowded GOP fields in newly drawn Tampa Bay congressional districts that favor Republicans. And the congressional incumbents in Hillsborough, Pasco and Manatee also easily beat back challenges from within their parties. The most watched race...
Former Pedro Pan kids, Democrats slam Lt. Gov. Nuñez over Cuban migrant remarks
A group of Democrats, former Pedro Pan kids and immigration advocates slammed Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez on Wednesday morning over comments she made last month over recently arrived Cuban migrants and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ goal to bus undocumented immigrants out of Florida.
DeSantis sues Biden administration over Canadian drug importation program
Florida was the first state in the country to apply for the Canadian drug importation program in November 2020.
Shev Jones trounces opponents to win Senate District 34
State Sen. Shevrin Jones trounced two challengers on Tuesday, handing Tallahassee’s Democratic establishment a victory in state Senate District 34. The three-way race featured fellow Democrat Erhabor Ighodaro, a former Miami Gardens councilman and vice mayor who was viewed as the more conservative Democrat, and Pitchie Escarment, a newcomer on the Florida political scene.
