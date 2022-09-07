ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Allen, LA

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

Journey from Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Join the journey of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are known after graduation, celebrating decades of history and showmanship on Friday, September 9, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge. This free event is your chance to meet some of these amazing women, hear their stories through the years, and explore the museum.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Charlie Wilson and Xscape To Perform in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Contemporary R&B Superstar Charlie Wilson will be performing his hits in Baton Rouge this Friday, September 9, 2022. He is the former lead vocalist for The Gap Band. Charlie Wilson, also known as “Uncle Charlie” has the most number one songs by a male artist in the Billboard Adult R&B Songs chart with eight number one singles. His smooth funk and soul singing style always gets the crowd on their feet. This is a performance you do not want to miss.
BATON ROUGE, LA
West Side Journal

Site chosen for library in southern part of WBR

The long-awaited library is coming to the south side of the intracoastal. The new library site will be the old Fred’s in Brusly. West Baton Rouge Parish President “Peewee” Berthelot thanked State Rep. Edmond Jordan for donating $200,000 for the library and assured residents that the library is coming soon.
BRUSLY, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Port Allen, LA
City
Plaquemine, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
West Side Journal

OBITUARIES

Joan C. Leblanc, ( Jungle ) 84, died Tuesday August 16, 2022. She was born December 20th 1937. She was married to the late Jeanne Brossart, and was the daughter of late Ernest (Nappy) Leblanc and late Elvina (Nook) Pecquet. She has one son Alex Hammatt. She was born in E. Baton Rouge, Louisiana and grew up in Sunrise LA. She attended Lafayette College in LA and achieved a Master’s Degree in Special Education from Lesley College Boston, Ma. She married the late Francis P. Hammatt on May 21, 1960. Eventually settling in Brewster, Massachusetts.
BRUSLY, LA
225batonrouge.com

This week in Baton Rouge: Kid fun at Bluebonnet Swamp, Johnny Gill concert and more

Come out to the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library to see how the library can be a useful resource for homeschooling this Tuesday, Sept. 6. The library has many tools that can be helpful to families who homeschool. This program will also connect families with other organizations that may make homeschooling a little easier. This is a great way to find some resources for embarking on a child’s homeschool journey.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
Person
Ma Rainey
Person
Bessie Smith
Person
Billie Holiday
Person
Diana Ross
225batonrouge.com

Baton Rouge gets its first mobile wedding chapel

New Baton Rouge events and rental company Sips To Soiree’s, which launched Sept. 1, this week rolled out the city’s first mobile wedding chapel. The chapel, named Mo’Belle Chapel, can be delivered to on-site locations for brides who want a smaller venue. The chapel can also be used as a unique backdrop for larger weddings, according to the company’s announcement.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Art Museum#Smithsonian Museum#Art World#Contemporary Art#Wbr Museum
WAFB

The search is on for lucky lottery winner in Maurepas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When word got out someone in Maurepas had bought a Powerball ticket worth $1million at Whitehall Grocery Store, everyone wanted to know who it was. A large sign in the middle of the store lets everyone who comes in know this is the place to buy your tickets.
MAUREPAS, LA
WJTV 12

Vandals strike on LSU campus prior to Southern game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Graffiti has been found on LSU’s campus. The Mike the Tiger statue was vandalized along with other areas on the campus. Sometime overnight, “several locations on LSU’s Campus received damage from graffiti, including areas of Tiger Stadium, the Shaquille O’Neal statue and the tiger statue outside Mike the Tiger’s Habitat,” […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
brproud.com

Sleepier than usual? Five possible reasons for fatigue

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you find yourself yawning a lot throughout the day, you’re not alone. According to a 2021 statistic cited in The Center Square, “In Louisiana, about 1,354,900 adults — or 38.0% of the 20 and older population — do not get enough sleep, compared to 35.2% of adults nationwide. The share of adults reporting insufficient sleep in Louisiana is the 14th highest among the 50 states.”
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Pedestrian struck, injured on Florida Street at N. 19th Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and injured in a Thursday (September 8) night crash on Florida Street at N. 19th Street, police say. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) are responding to the scene. There is no...
BATON ROUGE, LA
louisianaradionetwork.com

Historic LSU-Southern match-up is a hot ticket

LSU has announced Saturday night’s historic match-up against Southern University is a sell-out. LSU Executive Deputy Athletic Director Verge Ausberry says tickets for this first-ever match-up between the two Baton Rouge schools are more in demand than the Alabama game in November. “It’s the hottest ticket we have. I’m...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy