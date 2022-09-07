Read full article on original website
Stay cool in Los Angeles County at these ice rinks, open during Labor Day weekendDon SimkovichLos Angeles County, CA
Whole Foods is Bringing 1,700 Local Items From Southern California To Its Newest Store In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
These Are the Best Pancakes in CaliforniaLet's Eat LAManhattan Beach, CA
Dog Goes Blind After Swallowing Oxy At Santa Monica ParkDayana SabatinSanta Monica, CA
Kim Kardashian Stars in Balenciaga’s Fall Campaign
Kim Kardashian, who wore a packing-tape catsuit to Balenciaga’s fall 2022 fashion show in Paris, slipped into the finale look for the brand’s advertising campaign. She gives a backward glance in the clingy blue fishtail gown with built-in gloves as lightning forks flash above a bleak, icy landscape.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Berlin-based photographer Daniel Roché depicts Kardashian and the other campaign faces — Alexa Demie, Big Matthew, Khadim Sock, and Kim Yeon-koung — against a variety of backdrops, from balmy beaches to snowy forests. Balenciaga...
thezoereport.com
Amal Clooney’s Dress For The ‘Ticket To Paradise’ Premiere Was A Brilliant Choice
Fact: Amal Clooney always looks incredible on the red carpet. Every time she participates in an industry event, whether it be award shows or film festivals, she lands at the top of the best-dressed lists. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, the Lebanese-British human rights lawyer debuted yet another awe-inspiring red carpet look at the Ticket to Paradise premiere. Clooney’s dress was the star of the show at the high-profile celebration in London, which marked the first showing of her husband George Clooney’s upcoming romcom.
thezoereport.com
Gigi Hadid Dressed Like A High-Fashion Barbie While Hosting A Special Dinner
When celebrities launch new collaborations and brands, their fans scramble to quickly shop the items when they drop. Take Hailey Bieber’s skin care line Rhode, for example, where the products sold out almost instantly after launch day. On Sept. 7, another highly-anticipated celeb-led venture finally arrived: Gigi Hadid’s knitwear label Guest In Residence. To celebrate the cozy brand’s debut, Hadid hosted a Guest In Residence dinner at Le Chalet in New York City, and the looks from the event will provide major outfit inspiration for your next dinner party.
AOL Corp
Gigi Hadid Served Corseted Barbie at the Launch of Her Brand, Guest in Residence
Gigi Hadid hit the town and painted it Barbie pink to celebrate the launch of her hotly-anticipated clothing brand, Guest in Residence. The supermodel and mom to baby Khai has been giving sneak peeks of the clothing line on Instagram for weeks, teasing fans with glimpses of fabric swatches and color samples, and the 100% cashmere brand is finally here.
Hypebae
Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'
Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
A Florida Hooters Girl Shares The Wildest Things That Happen At Work & How Much She Makes
A server who works at Hooters has gained 169.8K followers on TikTok for sharing her journey at the restaurant chain in Florida. The Hooters girl, the official name given by the company to their employees, posts videos that gain millions of views from how much she makes in a shift to Hooters competitions and even wild stories on the job.
Zaya Wade Runs Fashionably Late in a Full Fendi Ensemble and Cream Slingback Pumps
Running late, Zaya Wade stepped dramatically out of an elevator, sharing her best model walk before heading out the door in head-to-toe Fendi. The fashion-forward teen wore a tan suiting-inspired mini dress with thick shoulder straps that transitioned to an off-the-shoulder moment. Following a high neck, the skirt cascaded in a short wrap style, and was cinched inwards with a tan and gold belt. Wade wore layered gold necklaces and carried a matching “Baguette” bag with a monogrammed print and chain strap and soon, she was ready to take on her day. Stylish step after stylish step, Wade’s look was embellished with cream...
Harper's Bazaar
Meet the Catwalk Whisperers
“Work it, girl (Give a twirl!) / Do your thing on the runway,” RuPaul famously exhorted in “Supermodel (You Better Work),” his hit 1992 ode to the coltish catwalk strides of Linda, Naomi, Christy, Cindy, and the rest of the mononymous wonder women of the ’90s. But by the early aughts, much of that singularity and originality had disappeared. It was supplanted by the militaristic stomp of processions of stern-looking young models who didn’t pose as much as pause (quickly) at the end of the runway so the camera pit could snap the kind of flat, standardized slideshow imagery that the dawn of digital media demanded.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
Lori Harvey Slays In A Fendi Trench Coat At NYFW
Lori Harvey looked fabulous in a Fendi trench coat during New York Fashion Week!
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk: The Way They Were
From couple to coparents! Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk preferred to keep their romance quiet over the years, but throughout their relationship, they have found a way to stay friends. The A Star Is Born actor and the model were first spotted spending time together in New York in April 2015. The duo made their […]
Michelle Pfeiffer Leaves Instagram Followers In Awe With Silver Dress At The Venice Film Festival: 'Stunning And Ageless'
With the Venice Film Festival and red carpet movie premieres in full swing, Michelle Pfeiffer just reminded us that her 2017 silver dress worn to the event simply can’t be beat! The Scarface icon, 64, shared a stunning video post on September 2nd with her 2.4 million Instagram followers in honor of the festival, and thanked Michael Kors for designing her (still so) iconic ensemble.
Billie Eilish Rocks Thigh High Boots & Mini Skirt To Kaia Gerber’s 21st Birthday: Photos
Billie Eilish has clearly found her groove in the Hollywood scene. The Oscar/Grammy winner, 20, was spotted arriving to supermodel Kaia Gerber’s 21st birthday bash in Los Angeles on Saturday night (September 3). Rocking an ensemble fit for a rock star, Billie showed up to the A-lister shindig in a shiny white zip-up top, a black mini skirt and matching thigh-high leather boots.
Heidi Klum Serves White-Hot Style In 6-Inch Satin Pumps With Plunging Vest & Pleated Trousers For ‘America’s Got Talent’ Red Carpet
Heidi Klum was a vision in a white — not once, but twice while arriving at “America’s Got Talent” in Pasadena, Calif., on Tuesday. The co-judge hit the red carpet during the season 17 live show at the Sheraton Pasadena Hotel in a white satin suit. Klum’s ensemble consisted of a sharp double-breasted blazer jacket that had wide lapels and a pointy hemline. Sticking to a sophisticated style moment, the German model teamed the outerwear with a vest and matching pleated high-waist trousers. Klum gave her look an elegant touch with long diamond chandelier earrings and a chunky sparkling ring. The television...
Refinery29
The Zara x Narciso Rodriguez Collection Includes Slip Dresses & Bustiers
In case you missed it, '90s minimalism is back by way of trends like tube dresses, sleek waistcoats, and all things slinky and timeless. While contrary to Y2K’s statement prints and colorblocking, the minimal look is perfect for this almost-fall period. From Posh Spice’s all-black fits to Kate Moss’s simple jeans-and-tee combos, one of the '90s era’s most iconic minimal moments has to be Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s floor-length slip wedding dress, designed by Narciso Rodriguez in 1996.
Proenza Schouler turns on the waterworks at NY Fashion Week
Waterfalls cascaded down the marble walls of the imposing early 20th-century Beaux-Arts building where Proenza Schouler showed its latest collection at New York Fashion Week. To be clear, the water wasn't actually wet, but rendered in video installations. Still, the soothing waterfalls set a strong sense of mood for the clothes on display in Friday's runway show — particularly the cascading ruffles gracing a number of the ensembles, either spilling down the back of a dress or “dripping” down a long sleeve.In the Hall des Lumières exhibition space, set in the old Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank Building (an early...
Kris Jenner Suits Up in Checkerboard Prints & Sharp Boots For James Corden’s Lie Detector Hot Seat With Kylie Jenner
Kris Jenner took a sharp approach to fashion while appearing on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” last night with her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner. For the occasion, the media mogul and momager put a trendy twist on sophisticated style moment. Kris wore a black and white checkered suit. The ensemble consisted of a blazer and matching trousers. Underneath, she was wearing a white top that included a black bow at the center with sheer and lace detailing. Completing Jenner’s look was a pair of black leather pointy boots. The shoe style had a triangular pointed toe and sat atop...
Emma Chamberlain on Levi’s New Collection, Gold Tab
“As much as I love playing dress-up in interesting clothing pieces, I love being comfortable equally as much,” Emma Chamberlain told WWD. The content creator stars in Levi Strauss & Co.’s newest campaign; showcasing a vintage-inspired collection — Gold Tab. It’s influenced by the casual, relaxed aesthetics of Northern California, the ‘70s and ‘80s.More from WWDLevi's Project F.L.X. Customization Studio in Downtown Los AngelesLevi's Coachella Brunch 2018, Palm Springs, Calif.Gosha Rubchinskiy Presents New Collaborations at His Fall 2018 Show It’s “everything comfy,” she went on, “sweats, sweatshirts, sweatshorts, tanks, all the good basics, you name it.” Born in San Bruno, California, Chamberlain...
Bella Hadid, Angus Cloud Dine at The Strand With Bottega Veneta
Of all the New York landmarks to have been tapped by fashion brands for party venues over the years, somehow The Strand has remained untouched — until Thursday, when Bottega Veneta hosted an ever-so-elegant dinner on the second floor of the iconic bookstore. Bottega’s Matthieu Blazy played host for the evening, welcoming guests including Chloë Sevigny, Bella Hadid and Angus Cloud to the store in celebration of the Bottega Veneta and The Strand partnership, which yielded three leather tote bags adorned with the store’s logo. More from WWDCollina Strada RTW Spring 2023Bottega Veneta x The Strand NYFW DinnerThey Are Wearing: Street Style...
