Bradley County, TN

Husband, wife from NC die in Tennessee plane crash, authorities say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A husband and wife from North Carolina died in a plane crash in Tennessee on Monday, authorities told WTVC.

Polk County Sheriff Steve Ross confirmed the crash happened in Bradley County, in the woods near the Polk County line. Both counties border Georgia.

The Federal Aviation Administration told WTVC two people were on board a single-engine Cessna 182P when it crashed around 5:15 p.m. Monday.

WTVC reports the plane was owned by Mountain Flyers Flying Club, which is based in Asheville.

The president of Mountain Flyers, Bill Keith, told WTVC the pilot and passenger went to Arlington, Texas for Labor Day weekend and were on their way back to Asheville when they crashed. He said they encountered bad weather in Chattanooga and were going to ground the plane. Keith confirmed that the pilot had all the requirements he needed to fly the aircraft and to fly in weather.

A medical examiner confirmed to WTVC the two people who died were both from Black Mountain, North Carolina. The pilot was identified as 68-year-old William Edward Gist and the passenger was his wife, 59-year-old Beth Ann Gist, WTVC reported.

William Gist, originally from Texas, was a practicing physician in Black Mountain, Keith confirmed to WTVC.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash. There is no expected timeline for when it will be complete, WTVC reports.

K.D. Bowman
2d ago

Prayers for the family. The smaller planes are so scary to me. Seems you hear more about them crashing

