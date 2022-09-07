Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet Baxter and Hero PupsThe Maine WriterHoulton, ME
41st Annual United Bikers of Maine Toy RunThe Maine WriterMaine State
Representation Needed for Maine US Navy VeteranThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Cruise-In Nights Around MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Solar power in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
wiscassetnewspaper.com
LincolnHealth announces drive-up flu vaccine clinic schedule
LincolnHealth’s drive-up flu clinics will begin later this month and extend until October 22. All clinics are being offered on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with Lincoln Medical Partners locations in Damariscotta, Boothbay Harbor and Wiscasset participating. The vaccination process begins with participants driving up to register...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
One2One Care at The Lincoln Home Now Offering “Meals at Home”
One2One Care at The Lincoln Home has added two new services to help seniors stay safely at home. One2One caregivers will help with meal planning and preparation, and now will offer delivery of fresh, locally sourced meals prepared by the culinary team at Lincoln Home. A number of options give seniors flexibility to order frozen meals, a al carte or package deals depending on their individual needs. Healthy food and good nutrition is paramount to maintaining overall health, mobility and well being. Knowing loved ones are eating properly is a great comfort to family members.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Helen M. St. Clair
Helen Matheny St. Clair, 91, peacefully passed away Sept. 6 at her home in Boothbay Harbor with her family by her side. Service information will be announced at a later date. A full obituary will be published once available. Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, please visit www.hallfuneralhomes.com.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Midcoast Conservancy offers nature-based writing workshop
Join author Linda Buckmaster for a writing workshop on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. to noon at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson entitled “Where Are We? Where Have We Been?” Writing about a special place involves working with the elements that make it unique while also honoring the things it has in common with other places and times. This may include layers of history, the natural world, culture, and personal story to bring one to the present. Writers might be advocates, critics, or lovers of a place. It might be a place from the past, the future, or this moment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Sara Rogers Celebrates 5 Years at Newcastle Realty
Sara began her career in real estate as a Sales Agent at Newcastle Realty in 2017 and has spent the last several years as an Associate Broker helping families and individuals achieve their real estate goals. Recently fulfilling additional educational requirements to elevate her license to the highest level of Broker, Sara takes pride in her ability to guide both buyers and sellers through real estate transactions of all kinds. Sara’s positive attitude, time management skills, and ability to communicate effectively help her provide top-notch services to customers and clients.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
New Route 27 boutique coming to Edgecomb
Kamala Boutique is coming to Edgecomb in November. The Edgecomb Planning Board voted unanimously Sept. 1 to approve a change-of-use permit for Katherine Mary and Mo LaMontagne who recently moved to Edgecomb from Holliston, Massachusetts. Katherine Mary LaMontange will sell one-of-a-kind clothing, crafts and jewelry in her shop at 788...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Fall community literacy events at Merry Barn Writers’ Retreat
Free community literacy events return to the Merry Barn on Sept. 17, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Beginning with International Dot Day, we will join in the global celebration of creativity, courage and collaboration, inspired by Peter H. Reynolds’ book The Dot. “The Dot is the story of a...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Robert Fifield wins Tuna Challenge’s $30K top prize
Captain Robert Fifield docked his Wasabi at Carousel Marina at 10:45 p.m. Sept 4 with his behemoth 725-pound tuna catch. It was the last tuna entered into the 2022 Boothbay Harbor Tuna Challenge. It was also the largest. Fifield won the competition and $30,000 first prize. Fifield was one of 60 entrants who paid the $750 entry fee in the first local tuna tournament in nearly four decades.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Ancient Cemetery latest: Town to pick deal for entrance
When both bids for an entrance at Ancient Cemetery ran over budget, Wiscasset selectmen OK’d town officials Sept. 6 to review the bids, pick the lowest qualified one and tap the board’s contingency account for the extra money needed. Town Manager Dennis Simmons told selectmen Great Works Landscape...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Woolwich selectmen nix request to borrow tent
To avoid setting a precedent, among other reasons, Woolwich selectmen in a split decision Sept. 6 turned down a request to loan a tent for a non-profit children’s Halloween event. Janine and Lee Hague of Rescue Charlie’s Friends had hoped to borrow the tent for their HOWL–O–WEEN Spooktacular planned for Oct. 22 and 23.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Sept. 9 update: Midcoast adds 28 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Selectman worried about Hampden biomass facility’s instability
Selectman Mike Smith has often compared sending refuse to a landfill to “burying it in somebody’s backyard.” He has concerns about the long-term negative environmental impact it has on the planet. In 2016. Boothbay Region Refuse Disposal District contracted with Fiberight, a new biomass plant in Hampden, to accept the district’s trash. Edgecomb is one of four BRRDD members. But in the ensuing years, the district has sent its trash to a Norridgewock landfill because the Hampden plant has been plagued by financial and management problems.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Brad C. Buckley
Brad C. Buckley passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 2, 2022, at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Most recently of Southport, Maine he grew up in Essex, Massachusetts and was the beloved son of Mike and Jackie Buckley of Southport. He was born on April 10, 1983 and attended Essex Elementary...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Sheriff’s department expanding drone program
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is buying three new drones for its aerial program. On Sept. 6, commissioners approved using drug forfeiture funds to buy the new drones. Sheriff Todd Brackett reported the forfeiture account had $3,474.84 available. “This will help us continue developing our program,” Brackett said. “The program...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Army Corps of Engineers warns Fort Baldwin’s neighbors
Southport and Damariscove Island are among Fort Baldwin’s neighbors being warned about the possible existence of decades-old unactivated munitions in the Kennebec River. County Administrator Carrie Kipfer shared information from an Army Corps of Engineers warning to the fort’s surrounding communities. Fort Baldwin is in Phippsburg. On Sept....
wiscassetnewspaper.com
‘Real Ghost Stories with Adam Berry’ comes to Rockport Opera House
“It’s never too early to get ready for the spookiest holiday of all, Halloween!” said Rockport Opera House, in a news release. “Real Ghost Stories” takes place Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m., at The Rockport Opera House, on featuring Adam Berry, host and executive producer of Discovery+ and The Travel Channel’s program Kindred Spirits.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Everett on SNHU dean's list
Courtney Everett of Wiscasset has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's summer 2022 dean's list. The summer terms run from May to August.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Ornitherapy: Watching birds, not only fun, but good for you too!
Learn why getting your daily dose of Ornitherapy is just what the doctor ordered. We’re pushed and pulled in many directions, no matter our age. If we allow birds and nature to slow us down, we are practicing “selfcare.” Research shows that exposure to nature actively reduces stress, depression, and anxiety, while helping build a stronger heart and immune system. Birds are gateways into deeper experiences with nature, magnifying these benefits. Through observation, we can learn not only about birds, but gain insight into our own lives while exploring our connection to the world around us. This fosters stewardship and bolsters conservation.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Governor Mills slams Seafood Watch’s attack on Maine lobster industry
Governor Janet Mills Tuesday slammed Seafood Watch’s designation of lobster caught in the Gulf of Maine as on the “red list” of seafood to be avoided. Governor Mills issued the following statement in response:. “Seafood Watch is misleading consumers and businesses with this designation. Generations of Maine...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Updates from Veggies to Table: Harvesting, a week in a Paris apartment, French macarons, fall help, ball jars and mulch
Fall is in the air, and Veggies to Table is busy harvesting tomatoes, eggplants, cucumbers, zucchini, pumpkins, squash, and more. They have now donated 36,000+ pounds of organice produce and 40,000+ joyful flower stems to those in need of food and joy in just over three years. Sweepstakes update: Win...
Comments / 0