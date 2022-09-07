The first phase of construction in the June Lake development was placed on the consent agenda for approval by the Spring Hill Planning Commission at its most recent meeting. Pod D, which includes multifamily residential on a 14.7-acre lot along Buckner Lane and the future June Lake Boulevard, will include trails alongside both roads and the city’s connected Greenway trail. Additionally, the pod where Hy-Vee grocery will be located was also recommended for approval.

