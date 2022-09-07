Read full article on original website
NES announces rate increase beginning in October
The scheduled NES increase will raise the average residential customer’s monthly bill by 3.6%, according to the utility, Commercial customers will experience a monthly bill increase of approximately 3%.
fox17.com
Mixed-use development with 'attainable' residential lofts planned in Goodlettsville
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A new residential, commercial and retail space is being planned in Goodlettsville. Housing developer Holladay Ventures has announced a 311-unit mixed-use development project called the Stone Bridge Lofts consisting of one, two and three-bedroom apartments starting at $999 a month and 11,200 square feet of commercial and retail space at 619 North Main St.
WSMV
Nashville leaders, community, discuss solutions to rising crime rate
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A rising crime rate Nashville’s mayor says is being pushed by more car thefts, and stolen guns had city leaders talking about safety Wednesday. Mayor John Cooper joined Metro Police Chief John Drake at a meeting with a group called ‘The Village,’ which is a collaboration of more than a hundred groups focused on ending violence, addiction, and poverty.
‘Homelessness is probably the number one issue’: A call to manage crime on Broadway
As CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, Butch Spyridon usually sings the praises of Music City's growth. Now he's changing his tune.
Creative call for service working in Wilson County
More than 260 people applied to Wilson County Emergency Management Agency's creative call to attract candidates.
mainstreetmaury.com
Final plats recommended for approval in June Lake
The first phase of construction in the June Lake development was placed on the consent agenda for approval by the Spring Hill Planning Commission at its most recent meeting. Pod D, which includes multifamily residential on a 14.7-acre lot along Buckner Lane and the future June Lake Boulevard, will include trails alongside both roads and the city’s connected Greenway trail. Additionally, the pod where Hy-Vee grocery will be located was also recommended for approval.
Nashville Zoo to implement new ticket policy as construction for massive parking garage begins
You may need to plan ahead before your next trip to the Nashville Zoo as construction for a new massive parking garage begins.
NES customers will see a rate increase on their bills in October
Nashville Electric Service customers will see a rate increase on their bills in October. This scheduled increase will raise the average residential customer's monthly bill by 3.6%
Metro police searching for wigged bank robber
Metro police are searching for a wigged robber who robbed a Tennessee Credit Union bank Thursday afternoon.
This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St found the most expensive cities to live in across the country, including this spot in Tennessee.
School administrator talks about fire that destroyed Bill Rice Christian Academy building
The fire destroyed the school's administration building that housed staff and students.
Store owner threatened in Green Hills after suspects steal designer bags
A Green Hills consignment shop owner said she chased some suspected Louis Vuitton thieves. Then, she found out the hard way that they were armed.
Staffing shortages continue despite candidate pool
EMT students continue to graduate, but face struggles with fair pay issues.
Inflation cuts starting salary for Metro teachers despite recent increases
There are more than 120 teacher positions still open as of a couple of weeks ago in Metro Nashville Public Schools, according to a spokesperson for the district.
clarksvillenow.com
Axe Throwing, Dream Wingz, Gladiator Brewing: Several businesses closing in Clarksville, citing inflation, pandemic
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Several businesses have announced they are closing their doors in Clarksville over the last few weeks, with most of them citing economic conditions for throwing in the towel. Local shops and restaurants, including some larger companies such as Dairy Queen, and smaller operations like...
fox17.com
Smyrna gas station donating 50 cents per gas sold to family of clerk killed
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Smyrna gas station is donating 50 cents from every gallon of gas sold to the family of a gas station clerk who was shot dead during an attempted robbery. The Twice Daily Shell Station on StoneCrest Boulevard will be offering the donations Thursday, Sept....
fox17.com
Metro Police: One dead, four arrested after South Nashville shootout
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) found responded to a shootout in South Nashville Friday where one victim died and two others are injured. Four people have been arrested for this incident that is being reported as a shootout, according to MNPD. Police originally reported that...
williamsonherald.com
Brentwood's first inclusive playground opens Saturday, September 24
The public is invited to attend the grand opening of an inclusive playground in Brentwood on Saturday morning. The Miles Together Playground in Brentwood, named in the honor of Miles Peck, will open at 9 a.m. Saturday, September 24 in Granny White Park, located at 610 Granny White Pike. The...
2 charged for deadly shooting outside taco shop in South Nashville
Two men are facing criminal homicide charges in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred Friday afternoon in the parking lot of a taco restaurant in South Nashville.
