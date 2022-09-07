ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

fox17.com

Mixed-use development with 'attainable' residential lofts planned in Goodlettsville

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A new residential, commercial and retail space is being planned in Goodlettsville. Housing developer Holladay Ventures has announced a 311-unit mixed-use development project called the Stone Bridge Lofts consisting of one, two and three-bedroom apartments starting at $999 a month and 11,200 square feet of commercial and retail space at 619 North Main St.
WSMV

Nashville leaders, community, discuss solutions to rising crime rate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A rising crime rate Nashville’s mayor says is being pushed by more car thefts, and stolen guns had city leaders talking about safety Wednesday. Mayor John Cooper joined Metro Police Chief John Drake at a meeting with a group called ‘The Village,’ which is a collaboration of more than a hundred groups focused on ending violence, addiction, and poverty.
mainstreetmaury.com

Final plats recommended for approval in June Lake

The first phase of construction in the June Lake development was placed on the consent agenda for approval by the Spring Hill Planning Commission at its most recent meeting. Pod D, which includes multifamily residential on a 14.7-acre lot along Buckner Lane and the future June Lake Boulevard, will include trails alongside both roads and the city’s connected Greenway trail. Additionally, the pod where Hy-Vee grocery will be located was also recommended for approval.
fox17.com

Metro Police: One dead, four arrested after South Nashville shootout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) found responded to a shootout in South Nashville Friday where one victim died and two others are injured. Four people have been arrested for this incident that is being reported as a shootout, according to MNPD. Police originally reported that...
williamsonherald.com

Brentwood's first inclusive playground opens Saturday, September 24

The public is invited to attend the grand opening of an inclusive playground in Brentwood on Saturday morning. The Miles Together Playground in Brentwood, named in the honor of Miles Peck, will open at 9 a.m. Saturday, September 24 in Granny White Park, located at 610 Granny White Pike. The...
