What Robert Saleh’s last duel with Lamar Jackson tells us about what the Jets might do in Week 1

Sunday’s matchup with the Ravens is not the first time Jets coach Robert Saleh has had to prepare for Lamar Jackson.

On Dec. 1, 2019, Saleh faced Jackson and the Ravens as the 49ers defensive coordinator. It was a matchup of two of the best teams in the NFL.

San Francisco was 10-1 entering the game and Baltimore was 9-2. The Ravens entered the game having won seven straight and having scored more than 40 points in their previous three games. Jackson would go on to win MVP that season, and he was rolling when the 49ers came to town.

We watched the game, a 20-17 Ravens win, to see whether there was anything to glean about how Saleh and the 49ers approached Jackson and the Ravens that day and what lessons could be applied for the Jets this week.

The game was played in a driving rainstorm that limited both teams’ passing games. Still, the 49ers did a good job of keeping Baltimore in check. They held the Ravens to their lowest number of points (20), second-lowest number of passing yards (105) and third-lowest number of total yards (287) of that regular season.

Lamar Jackson generated more than 200 yards of offense from the line of scrimmage the last time he faced a Robert Saleh defense in 2019. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jackson finished with 101 yards rushing and a touchdown on 16 carries. He went 14-of-23 passing for 105 yards and a touchdown. And he also had a fumble, the first he lost that season.

Here are some takeaways from the game that coiuld shape what happens in Week 1:

1. Cornerbacks play a big role against the run with Jackson.

The Ravens did a great job in this game of getting Jackson on the outside. Once he is out there he is like a running back, and their wide receivers and tight ends have to set good blocks. In the 2019 game, Jackson had the most success when the defensive backs failed to get off those blocks. You normally think of linebackers making the tackles in the running game, but the Ravens will create mismatches with outside DBs through their formations. It will be interesting to see whether Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner can handle this kind of assignment. We know he can cover, but can he be a force in the run game, too?

2. The Jets have to keep the Ravens out of third-and-short.

Jackson frustrated Niners defenders such as Nick Bosa often in Baltimore’s late-season duel with San Francisco in 2019. Getty Images

In the game against the 49ers, Jackson ran it on third down four times, converting on three of those occasions (though he fumbled after picking it up on one play). He is almost impossible to defend on third-and-short. He did a great job of freezing the defenders with a play fake and then taking off around the guard. Alternatively, the Ravens would set up a power run for him with running backs serving as lead blockers.

Nick Bosa was ferocious in this game, but the Ravens sometimes took advantage of his aggressiveness. He would fly in and hit the running back who appeared to be getting the handoff from Jackson. Then Jackson would pull the ball out and run around the edge. The Jets will have a hard time stopping Jackson on third-and-short. The best thing they can do is keep him in third-and-long and force him to pass.

3. Don’t miss Jackson if you get a shot behind the line of scrimmage.

On the game-winning drive against the Niners, the Ravens had a crucial third-and-1. Jackson kept it, and 49ers linebacker Marcell Harris (who is now on the Jets) had Jackson in the backfield. But Harris let Jackson out of his grasp, allowing the soon-to-be MVP pick up the first down. Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will create situations for Jets defenders to make a play. They have to make that play and not give Jackson a second chance.

4. We’re going to find out if the Jets can cover tight ends.

Mark Andrews is one of the best tight ends in the game. The Ravens also drafted Isaiah Likely in the fourth round this year, and he has impressed in training camp. Baltimore has gotten away from using the tight ends as much as it did in 2019, but expect a return in 2022. In 2019, the 49ers struggled to stop Andrews and Hayden Hurst, who collected three catches apiece. Each of them had a big catch on the game-winning drive in the fourth quarter. Andrews also caught a first-quarter touchdown. Jordan Whitehead, Michael Carter II, C.J. Mosley, Quincy Williams and Kwon Alexander are going to have to be on their games in coverage.

Jackson has long tested the abilities of opposing defenders to cover the Ravens’ tight ends. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

5. On obvious passing downs, the Jets defensive linemen needs to be disciplined in their pass rush lanes.

If you are out of control, Jackson can scramble and make you pay. Saleh’s defense is about getting upfield and pressuring the quarterback, but this is one week when they need to be under control in the pass rush and make sure they do not run past him. Keep him in front or he’ll be gone.

Because it is Week 1, there is no way to know exactly what the 2022 Ravens will look like. The offense has not been as strong over the past two years as it was in 2019. The offensive line has deteriorated in that time, so this offense may not be as potent as that one was. But the Ravens look as if they are trying to get back to what offensive coordinator Greg Roman created with Jackson in his first full year as a starter. They have made moves to address the offensive line and they drafted two tight ends. Wide receiver remains a weakness for the Ravens, though, and they did nothing to improve that position this offseason.

This matchup for the Jets will be all about stopping Jackson. Saleh and the 49ers limited him in the passing game in 2019, but he still ran for 101 yards and converted some huge third downs with his legs.

Saleh also does not have Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and DeForest Buckner this time. This will be a huge test for the Jets defense. We’ll find out quickly if they measure up.

Alijah Vera-Tucker’s move from left guard to right guard is among the many lineup changes the Jets have undergone over the past year. AP

The Jets roster has undergone a facelift this offseason. Here is a comparison of the opening day starters in 2021 against the Panthers versus what we project the starters will be Sunday against the Ravens. There are five starters back on offense from last year, one playing a different position and of course Wilson is injured. On defense, there are four starters back. Here is the comparison:

Quarterback

2021: Zach Wilson

Projected 2022: Joe Flacco

Running back

2021: Tevin Coleman

Projected 2022: Michael Carter

Wide receiver

2021: Corey Davis

Projected 2022: Corey Davis

Wide receiver

2021: Elijah Moore

Projected 2022: Elijah Moore

Tight end

2021: Trevon Wesco

Projected 2022: C.J. Uzomah

Tight end

2021: Ryan Griffin

Projected 2022: Tyler Conklin

Left tackle

2021: Mekhi Becton

Projected 2022: Duane Brown

Left guard

2021: Alijah Vera-Tucker

Projected 2022: Laken Tomlinson

Center

2021: Connor McGovern

Projected 2022: Connor McGovern

Right guard

2021: Greg Van Roten

Projected 2022: Alijah Vera-Tucker

Right tackle

2021: George Fant

Projected 2022: George Fant

A year after he was supposed to debut on the Jets’ defensive line, a now-healthy Carl Lawson will make his debut for the team this Sunday against the Ravens. Bill Kostroun

DEFENSE

Defensive end

2021: Bryce Huff

Projected 2022: Carl Lawson

Defensive tackle

2021: Quinnen Williams

Projected 2022: Quinnen Williams

Defensive tackle

2021: Folorunso Fatukasi

Projected 2022: Sheldon Rankins

Defensive end

2021: John Franklin-Myers

Projected 2022: John Franklin-Myers

Linebacker

2021: C.J. Mosley

Projected 2022: C.J. Mosley

Linebacker

2021: Jamien Sherwood

Projected 2022: Quincy Williams

Linebacker

2021: Hamsah Nasirildeen

Projected 2022: Kwon Alexander

Cornerback

2021: Bryce Hall

Projected 2022: Sauce Gardner

Cornerback

2021: Brandin Echols

Projected 2022: D.J. Reed

Safety

2021: Lamarcus Joyner

Projected 2022: Lamarcus Joyner

Safety

2021: Marcus Maye

Projected 2022: Jordan Whitehead