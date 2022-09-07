ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pirates vs. Mets prediction: Take Pittsburgh Under with Jacob deGrom on hill

Jacob deGrom has been sensational since his return from injury. He’s got a chance to continue that dominant run when the favored Mets face Pittsburgh in the first game of a day-night doubleheader on Wednesday.

Since his return on Aug. 2, deGrom has allowed just eight runs in 36 ¹/₃ innings to spin a 1.98 ERA — even lower than the mark from his most recent Cy Young season (2.43).

He also boasts a higher strikeout rate (43 percent) than in that year, having fanned at least nine batters in five straight starts with just one run allowed in each of his last two outings.

That’s bad news for this lowly Pittsburgh lineup. It entered the week with the third-worst run production since Aug. 20, posting eight games of two runs or fewer in the 14 games.

DeGrom has allowed more than two runs just once since his return, and he’s held opposing lineups to one or fewer runs in four of his six starts.

Good luck scoring a run on this bullpen and elite closer Edwin Diaz, whose record-setting strikeout numbers have made it nearly impossible to catch up late against New York. Don’t expect a different story here.

The play: Pirates team total, Under (deGrom game).

