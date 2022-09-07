ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

pasadenanow.com

Results From 2022 Los Angeles County Homeless Count Set for Release

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority is scheduled to release the results of its 2022 Greater Los Angeles Point-in-Time Homeless Count Thursday. Pasadena’s homeless count was released earlier, in May. The County’s count, which took place from Feb. 22-24, is an annual, mandated means for LAHSA to obtain an...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

New York Chicken and Gyro: Opening Doors and Giving Back

Lines began forming early Friday morning outside the newest location of New York Chicken and Gyro, where three Queens, New York brothers—Moe, Sam, Hafiz and their father Habib Mehirdel—opened their third location, on East Green Street in Pasadena. It didn’t hurt that the restaurant was celebrating its opening by offering free lunches to the first 100 customers in line.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

EF Academy Opens 16-Acre Campus, Brings Unique Global Mission & Vision to Pasadena

After nearly five years of development and construction, EF Education First (EF), the world’s largest international education organization, is cutting the ribbon on EF International Academy in Pasadena. This unique private school will bring together more than 1,000 students from 75+ countries alongside hundreds of local high school students, creating a diverse global community with an academically rigorous high school degree program.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Welcome Day and Registration at Southwestern Academy

Tuesday, September 6 is Welcome Day and Registration at Southwestern Academy! Staff and students can’t wait to get this school year started. What are you most excited about? Southwestern Academy welcomes new and returning students to campus for the 2022-2023 school year!. Southwestern Academy, 2800 Monterey Road, San Marino,...
SAN MARINO, CA
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Bivalent#Cdc#Linus Covid#General Health#Pasadena Public Health#Omicron#City
pasadenanow.com

Community Outreach, Impact Pasadena and Altadena “A Day of Acts of Kindness…”

This Saturday, September 10th, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., community churches and several organizations are coming together to offer expressions of love, care, kindness, and compassion. These expressions will be presented through distributions of food boxes and groceries, bottled water stations, toiletries, clothing, coffee stations, fresh produce boxes, health screenings, coffee stations, mental health support, physical activities, grilled hot dogs, and hamburgers, art and painting activities for children, Voter Registration, and several staff from the Pasadena Health Department.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

We Get Letters | Special Education and PUSD: Correcting Some Misinformation

I must write to correct some misinformation in the recent Op/Ed by School Board Candidate Pat Amsbry, which appeared in. Mr. Amsbry, writing about an experience of 20 years ago, stated: “We researched all of the PUSD schools and made three attempts to lottery into a PUSD school for our son who was in first grade at the time and who needed an individual education plan (IEP). We were rejected all three times. Private school was the only option to accommodate our son’s special needs.” He declares “The PUSD option failed us.” The implication here is that one must “win a lottery” to become a PUSD student.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Amazon Fresh to Open in Pasadena Next Week

Amazon will open a new market in Pasadena on Sept. 15. The market will be located at 3425 E Colorado Blvd. Amazon Fresh markets feature cashier-less grocery shopping where customers’ selections are tracked as they place items into their shopping carts. When they’ve finished shopping, the customers simply leave the store. Their credit cards are charged for their purchases and they receive the charge information via e-mail a short time later.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

In Pasadena, A Royalist Mourns the Passing of Queen Elizabeth

Early Thursday morning as news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II reached around the world, Edmund Fry, longtime owner with his wife Mary of Rose Tree Cottage in Pasadena, began to notice delivery truck drivers and motorists passing his shop were honking and waving in support as they drove by.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

The Hauntington Breakfast is on Saturday, October 22

All Huntington Middle School (HMS) students and families are cordially invited to the Hauntington Breakfast on Saturday, October 22, 2022 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m!. The Disney Villains are coming! This fun filled morning will include a yummy pancake breakfast, exciting rides, attractions, and performances for all of our HMS students and families to enjoy. Proceeds from this PTA fundraiser directly benefit the children of Huntington Middle School.
SAN MARINO, CA
pasadenanow.com

Two Candidates Turn in Required Papers for District 3 Seat Consideration

Two candidates have turned in the required paperwork for the vacant District 3 seat and one of them has qualified. Pastor Lucious Smith has turned in the required paperwork, paid the fees and qualified to appear before the City Council to make his case to become the next City Councilmember to represent District 3.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Poly’s Fourth-Grade Strings Back in Full Swing

Poly’s fourth-grade Strings program had a very special first this year before school even officially began. In the week preceding the opening of Lower School, our newest students participated in the first-ever “Strings Boot Camp.” These students started from the basics in their experience. They learned how to handle their new violins, how to care for them, the parts of the instrument and bow, and they learned how to play their new violins!
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

We Get Letters: Who Would Have Thought “Red Lines” Could Do So Much Damage?

I’ve lived in Pasadena for many years and have often wondered why disparity in some Pasadena residential neighborhoods never seems to change. Today, I am shining the light on the injustice called “redlining” not to bring a cloud to our great City but to expose it’s much more sinister “ripple effect.” History confirms that the deliberate and racist actions of the Pasadena Improvement Association, key Pasadena civic leaders and homeowners had and is still having a ripple effect on Pasadena residents, especially people of color.
PASADENA, CA

