Aaron Judge reveals whose ‘real’ home run record he’s chasing
Aaron Judge is looking to break the Yankees’ single-season home run record set by Roger Maris, but he is also eying another record. The New York Yankees may have been in a downward trajectory ever since returning from the All-Star break, but there is one constant — Aaron Judge. The star outfielder has been a home run-hitting machine, as he hit 55 home runs following his Sept. 7 game against the Minnesota Twins. That means he is getting that much closer to breaking the Yankees’ single-season home run record set by Roger Maris in 1961.
Latest Max Scherzer update will put Mets fans on high alert
There was already much cause for concern with regard to the status of New York Mets ace Max Scherzer. Scherzer exited his previous start against his former club, the Washington Nationals, just after five innings and 67 innings pitched with Scherzer initially called as left-side fatigue. Manager Buck Showalter, when asked earlier about the potential […] The post Latest Max Scherzer update will put Mets fans on high alert appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to league vote on significant rule changes
A huge vote took place on Friday for the MLB regarding a number of significant rules for the 2023 MLB season that could have a huge effect on the sport of baseball for years to come. The rules up for vote were a potential pitch clock that we have seen...
At long last, Freddie Freeman and the Braves can finally move on
Freddie Freeman and the Braves can finally move on, if they so choose. The Freeman-Braves saga is a longstanding one — nearly six months at this point. Freeman returned to Atlanta, fired his agent and created a story. Since then, he’s put up some impressive numbers for the Dodgers....
Former Phillies great Jimmy Rollins calls former manager Ryne Sandberg disrespectful
Philadelphia Phillies great Jimmy Rollins says that Hall of Famer and his former Ryne Sandberg was disrespectful to him. Jimmy Rollins spent part of 17 years in the major leagues and he spent 15 of those in a uniform for the Philadelphia Phillies. While with the Phillies, he was an All-Star three times, a four-time Gold Glove winner, and won the NL MVP Award in 2007.
Report: MLB Votes to Implement Shocking New Rules
Major League Baseball has voted to implement new rules for the 2023 season.
FOX Sports
Yankees host the Rays to start 3-game series
Tampa Bay Rays (77-58, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (83-55, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (0-0); Yankees: Frankie Montas (5-11, 3.79 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 136 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -182, Yankees +143. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees open a...
MLB approves major rule changes for 2023 season
MLB announced 3 major rule changes for the 2023 season, per Mark Feinsand. First off, they will implement a pitch clock. They will also utilize a defensive shift restriction and bring in bigger bases. The rules are expected to assist in pace of play, player health, and marketability. Pitch clock.
Fact, fiction or too soon? What MLB's rule changes really mean for baseball
Major League Baseball announced sweeping rule changes on Friday that will go into effect next season.
MLB Odds: Rays vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 9/9/2022
The Tampa Bay Rays will begin a three-game series with the New York Yankees as the AL East division race is tighter than ever. It is time to look at our MLB odds series to deliver a Rays-Yankees prediction and pick. Tampa Bay trailed New York by 13 games at...
MLB adopts pitch clock, shift limits, bigger bases for 2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is introducing some of its most radical rules next season, adopting a pitch clock and limiting defensive shifts after concluding modern analytics created a slower, less entertaining sport. The decisions were made Friday by the sport’s 11-man competition committee over the unanimous...
New York Yankees schedule, roster and 2022 predictions
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
Yankees magic number, explained: New York closes in on playoffs (UPDATED)
Despite a recent rough patch, New York is stepping closer and closer to locking up the AL East. What is the Yankees magic number for the 2022 playoffs?. The Yankees have an MVP candidate in Aaron Judge and were one of the hottest teams in baseball in the first half of the season.
Yardbarker
Gerrit Cole Leads MLB Aces In A Top Category
Gerrit Cole has always been well-known for his ability to strike hitters out. Last night was no different. The New York Yankees sent Cole to the mound in the second game of a day-night doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. Not only did the Yankees’ bats bust out and lead the...
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols reveals how Tony La Russa unlocked his Hall-of-Fame potential
Tony LaRussa helped unlock Albert Pujols’s legendary potential with a straightforward question. In a recent episode of Audacy’s Unwritten: Behind Baseball’s Secret Rules, Albert Pujols discussed how Hall of Fame manager Tony LaRussa unlocked his potential during his first season with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2001.
FanSided
