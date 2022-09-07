ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

FanSided

Aaron Judge reveals whose ‘real’ home run record he’s chasing

Aaron Judge is looking to break the Yankees’ single-season home run record set by Roger Maris, but he is also eying another record. The New York Yankees may have been in a downward trajectory ever since returning from the All-Star break, but there is one constant — Aaron Judge. The star outfielder has been a home run-hitting machine, as he hit 55 home runs following his Sept. 7 game against the Minnesota Twins. That means he is getting that much closer to breaking the Yankees’ single-season home run record set by Roger Maris in 1961.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Latest Max Scherzer update will put Mets fans on high alert

There was already much cause for concern with regard to the status of New York Mets ace Max Scherzer. Scherzer exited his previous start against his former club, the Washington Nationals, just after five innings and 67 innings pitched with Scherzer initially called as left-side fatigue. Manager Buck Showalter, when asked earlier about the potential […] The post Latest Max Scherzer update will put Mets fans on high alert appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to league vote on significant rule changes

A huge vote took place on Friday for the MLB regarding a number of significant rules for the 2023 MLB season that could have a huge effect on the sport of baseball for years to come. The rules up for vote were a potential pitch clock that we have seen...
MLB
FanSided

At long last, Freddie Freeman and the Braves can finally move on

Freddie Freeman and the Braves can finally move on, if they so choose. The Freeman-Braves saga is a longstanding one — nearly six months at this point. Freeman returned to Atlanta, fired his agent and created a story. Since then, he’s put up some impressive numbers for the Dodgers....
MLB
FOX Sports

Yankees host the Rays to start 3-game series

Tampa Bay Rays (77-58, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (83-55, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (0-0); Yankees: Frankie Montas (5-11, 3.79 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 136 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -182, Yankees +143. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees open a...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ClutchPoints

MLB approves major rule changes for 2023 season

MLB announced 3 major rule changes for the 2023 season, per Mark Feinsand. First off, they will implement a pitch clock. They will also utilize a defensive shift restriction and bring in bigger bases. The rules are expected to assist in pace of play, player health, and marketability. Pitch clock.
MLB
The Associated Press

MLB adopts pitch clock, shift limits, bigger bases for 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is introducing some of its most radical rules next season, adopting a pitch clock and limiting defensive shifts after concluding modern analytics created a slower, less entertaining sport. The decisions were made Friday by the sport’s 11-man competition committee over the unanimous...
MLB
Yardbarker

Gerrit Cole Leads MLB Aces In A Top Category

Gerrit Cole has always been well-known for his ability to strike hitters out. Last night was no different. The New York Yankees sent Cole to the mound in the second game of a day-night doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. Not only did the Yankees’ bats bust out and lead the...
MLB
FanSided

FanSided

