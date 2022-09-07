ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

Related
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Orange: NIL collective is live, but tough to compete with big boys

A few days ago, long-time Syracuse basketball recruiting target Joseph Estrella, a 2023 four-star big man, picked Southeastern Conference member Tennessee over other finalists Iowa and the Syracuse Orange. Naturally, this decision bummed out a lot of ‘Cuse fans, myself included. And I’ve read a whole lot of commentary from...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Basketball
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
College Basketball
State
Connecticut State
Syracuse, NY
Sports
State
Texas State
State
Oregon State
City
Georgetown, NY
State
Rhode Island State
Syracuse.com

How to watch Syracuse football vs. UConn: Time, TV channel, free live stream

After an explosive start to the season, Syracuse University hits the road to face UConn at Rentschler Field on Saturday, Sept. 10 (9/10/2022) at 7 p.m. ET. Syracuse vs. UConn will air on CBS Sports Network, which can be streamed live on DirecTV Stream, fuboTV and other live TV streaming services. Every game this season can be streamed live, but check out our full guide to find out where to tune in.
SYRACUSE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

New season, new beginning for Utica Proctor QB Abraham

The Utica Proctor high school football team is looking to improve on last year’s 4-4 season and get back to the playoffs. Its season starts tonight at 6:30 on Spectrum News 1 at CBA. This year, they take the field with a new starting quarterback – senior Todd Abraham,...
UTICA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Tipton
localsyr.com

Syracuse native Greg Paulus returns to ‘Cuse for CNY golf tourney

(WSYR-TV) — He’s one of the best high school athletes ever to come through Syracuse, and this week, he’s coming back to his hometown. Greg Paulus is entering his fourth season as head basketball coach at Niagara University. Tomorrow, he’ll be at Bellevue Country Club taking part in the fourth annual CNY Purple Eagle Golf Classic to raise money for the Niagara athletic department.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syracuse Basketball#Recruiting#College Sports#Orange#Usc#Texasmbb
ithaca.com

“I Don't Care About Sports, But...”

In this piece of my life's mosaic—the sports guy at the Ithaca Times—September is always a sentimental month for me. I think back to a day in September of 1993, when I settled into my seat in the press box at Schoellkopf Field to watch a Cornell football game. I greeted the fellow next to me —I sat next to Kenny Van Sickle whenever I could—and I said, “Mr. Van Sickle, this game marks the one-year anniversary of me taking over the sports column.” He replied, “You can call me Kenny, and you're catching up to me.” That prompted one of the many laughs we would share over the next several years, until Kenny's passing eight years later.
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Your Stories Q&A: Collision repair chain coming to Clay

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Paul Burke sent the following question to the Your Stories Team: What is going on in the former Sharon Chevrolet on RT 31 near route RT 57? According to the Town of Clay Planning Commissioner, this old building is being transformed into a Caliber Collision repair shop. According to Caliber’s website, […]
CLAY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
cnycentral.com

Mayor of Syracuse appoints new Director of Minority Affairs

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has announced the appointment of Youlanda Hudgins-Johnson as Director of Minority Affairs for the City of Syracuse. As Director, Hudgins-Johnson will oversee the management and operation of the city’s Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) program, city officials said. In her...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

How Syracuse schools scrambled to fill nearly 300 teaching jobs before classes began

Syracuse, NY - In the summer, the Syracuse City School District had more than 300 teaching vacancies - almost double the number of openings it typically has, officials said. To fill those spots, district officials and the Syracuse City Board of Education began offering signing bonuses in hard-to-fill teaching fields. The district offered to pay retired teachers more than $50,000 to come back to the classroom. And the schools stepped up recruitment among new graduates at area colleges, officials said.
SYRACUSE, NY
FanSided

FanSided

281K+
Followers
533K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy