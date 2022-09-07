Read full article on original website
Syracuse Basketball: New ranking has big-man target as 4 stars, in top 100
Syracuse basketball only recently offered a scholarship to fast-rising big man Drew Fielder, and the 2023 four-star prospect continues to make moves in the national rankings for this class. The 6-foot-9 power forward/center, who plays prep-school and AAU ball on the west coast, was rated as four stars and No....
Syracuse Football: Sean Tucker is a beast; UConn’s RB is darn good, too
When Syracuse football travels to Connecticut to face the Huskies this Saturday night, the two teams will each be showcasing an ultra-talented running back. Naturally, the Orange (1-0) has Sean Tucker, who a season ago was an All-American and broke the team’s single-season rushing record with nearly 1,500 yards on the ground.
Syracuse Orange: NIL collective is live, but tough to compete with big boys
A few days ago, long-time Syracuse basketball recruiting target Joseph Estrella, a 2023 four-star big man, picked Southeastern Conference member Tennessee over other finalists Iowa and the Syracuse Orange. Naturally, this decision bummed out a lot of ‘Cuse fans, myself included. And I’ve read a whole lot of commentary from...
Syracuse Basketball: Coaches don’t view the Dome as one of best arenas
Yeah, I’ve got Orange-colored glasses on a lot of the time, but I’ll never forget the experience I had when I visited my alma mater in early February of 2014 to watch Syracuse basketball battle Duke. At the time, the ‘Cuse was in the middle of a 2013-14...
Tales of Drew: The life and sudden death of Andrew Grabowski, Syracuse skate legend
Andrew Grabowski found his way to a set of wheels barely after he learned to walk. He was scooting around on his first skateboard when he was just a toddler, and flipping tricks on the Everson Museum of Art flagstones by age 12. By the time he got to high school, he was skipping class to hit the skate parks.
How to watch Syracuse football vs. UConn: Time, TV channel, free live stream
After an explosive start to the season, Syracuse University hits the road to face UConn at Rentschler Field on Saturday, Sept. 10 (9/10/2022) at 7 p.m. ET. Syracuse vs. UConn will air on CBS Sports Network, which can be streamed live on DirecTV Stream, fuboTV and other live TV streaming services. Every game this season can be streamed live, but check out our full guide to find out where to tune in.
Cole Swider podcast: If Jim Boeheim needed me to return, ‘I might’ve gone back just out of loyalty’
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Cole Swider decided to enter the 2022 NBA Draft despite having the option to return to Syracuse for another year with the Orange, but only after discussing his plans with SU head coach Jim Boeheim. In an appearance on the Inside Syracuse Basketball podcast, Swider said...
New season, new beginning for Utica Proctor QB Abraham
The Utica Proctor high school football team is looking to improve on last year’s 4-4 season and get back to the playoffs. Its season starts tonight at 6:30 on Spectrum News 1 at CBA. This year, they take the field with a new starting quarterback – senior Todd Abraham,...
Syracuse native Greg Paulus returns to ‘Cuse for CNY golf tourney
(WSYR-TV) — He’s one of the best high school athletes ever to come through Syracuse, and this week, he’s coming back to his hometown. Greg Paulus is entering his fourth season as head basketball coach at Niagara University. Tomorrow, he’ll be at Bellevue Country Club taking part in the fourth annual CNY Purple Eagle Golf Classic to raise money for the Niagara athletic department.
Sorry, Syracuse! Each Southern Tier County’s Official College Football Team
Week one of the college football season got off with a bang with many exciting finishes including Florida State surviving LSU's big comeback when the kicker missed the extra point with no time on the clock. Syracuse fans were really rejoicing after a convincing 31-7 win over Louisville on Saturday,...
Syracuse wasted nearly $300,000 on unused wireless devices over past 6 years, auditor finds
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The city of Syracuse wasted nearly $300,000 over the past six years paying for wireless devices that were never used. An audit performed by City Auditor Nader Maroun uncovered the waste earlier this year.
Syracuse burglaries spike, especially near SU, Le Moyne: ‘The numbers are out of control’
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Burglaries in Syracuse have spiked over the past year, particularly in the southeast portion of the city where Syracuse University and Le Moyne College are located. Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile sounded an alarm about the increase during a briefing Thursday, warning that many are occurring while...
“I Don't Care About Sports, But...”
In this piece of my life's mosaic—the sports guy at the Ithaca Times—September is always a sentimental month for me. I think back to a day in September of 1993, when I settled into my seat in the press box at Schoellkopf Field to watch a Cornell football game. I greeted the fellow next to me —I sat next to Kenny Van Sickle whenever I could—and I said, “Mr. Van Sickle, this game marks the one-year anniversary of me taking over the sports column.” He replied, “You can call me Kenny, and you're catching up to me.” That prompted one of the many laughs we would share over the next several years, until Kenny's passing eight years later.
4 people shot in 3 shootings in 1 day in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Four people were injured in three shootings Thursday in Syracuse, police said. Two shootings were reported within an hour of each other, according to a news release from Syracuse police on Friday. Police received a shots fired call in the 1500 block of South Salina Street...
Longtime CNY high school coach overcomes cancer diagnosis: ‘These kids saved my life’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Longtime high school coach Dominick Pike retired in 2017 when he found out he had pancreatic cancer. Five years later, he is officially in remission, and he is coaching the boys and girls cross country teams at Oswego High School. During the winter season, he coaches indoor track and field.
Your Stories Q&A: Collision repair chain coming to Clay
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Paul Burke sent the following question to the Your Stories Team: What is going on in the former Sharon Chevrolet on RT 31 near route RT 57? According to the Town of Clay Planning Commissioner, this old building is being transformed into a Caliber Collision repair shop. According to Caliber’s website, […]
Mayor of Syracuse appoints new Director of Minority Affairs
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has announced the appointment of Youlanda Hudgins-Johnson as Director of Minority Affairs for the City of Syracuse. As Director, Hudgins-Johnson will oversee the management and operation of the city’s Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) program, city officials said. In her...
Munjed’s continues to wow Westcott after 38 years (Dining Out Review)
Syracuse, N.Y. — When it comes to running a family-owned operation for 38 years, luck has nothing to do with it. Munjed’s Middle Eastern Cafe has been serving up delicious food since 1984 and is deserving of the cozy space they have carved out in the Syracuse neighborhood of Wescott.
How Syracuse schools scrambled to fill nearly 300 teaching jobs before classes began
Syracuse, NY - In the summer, the Syracuse City School District had more than 300 teaching vacancies - almost double the number of openings it typically has, officials said. To fill those spots, district officials and the Syracuse City Board of Education began offering signing bonuses in hard-to-fill teaching fields. The district offered to pay retired teachers more than $50,000 to come back to the classroom. And the schools stepped up recruitment among new graduates at area colleges, officials said.
How woman found her beloved one-eye dog that was in her car when it was stolen in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Danielle Horzempa was waiting for a friend outside a Starbucks near Syracuse University recently when car thieves snatched her car. She barely noticed the group of people walk past her and jump into her Subaru Impreza. Inside was her beloved dog Mia, a five-year-old Japanese chin.
