Behind yesterday’s cold front, temperatures will only reach into the 50s and 60s today. It may also be a wet and cloudy start to your day, especially across the northern Wyoming. Tomorrow, dry, and the fall-like temperatuess continue. A warm-up back into the 70s and 80s is expected by Sunday. Today’s high temperatures will be about 30 degrees cooler that yesterday with a high of 48 at Dubois, 50 at Lander, 54 at Jeffrey City, 55 at Thermopolis and 57 at Riverton, Shoshoni and Worland. Tonight’s lows will be most in the mid 40s with the the mid 30s at Dubois.

WYOMING STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO