Read full article on original website
Related
wrrnetwork.com
State Parks and Cultural Resources Commission to meet in Pinedale
A meeting of the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources Commission will be held September 14-15 at the Sublette County Library – Board Room 155 S. Tyler Ave., in Pinedale. During the meeting, the Commission will hold leadership elections, receive an update on Yellowstone flooding and discuss...
wrrnetwork.com
Registration Encouraged for Suicide Prevention Symposium
The Wyoming Department of Health is inviting teachers, law enforcement representatives, clinicians, loss survivors, community members and other stakeholders to attend the 2022 Wyoming Suicide Prevention Symposium in Cheyenne later this month. “Unfortunately, Wyoming consistently has had one of the nation’s highest suicide rates,” said Cathy Hoover, Injury and Violence...
wrrnetwork.com
Fire Danger High in WRIR, GTNP, B-TNF, Elk Refuge
Teton Interagency fire managers have elevated the fire danger rating to high for Grand Teton National Park, the Bridger-Teton National Forest and the National Elk Refuge. Fire danger is also very high on the Wind River Indian Reservation, where a fire start had burned hundreds of acres above Fort Washakie on Tuesday.
wrrnetwork.com
Much Cooler for Friday with a slight chance for precipitation, Fall-like Temperatures for Saturday
Behind yesterday’s cold front, temperatures will only reach into the 50s and 60s today. It may also be a wet and cloudy start to your day, especially across the northern Wyoming. Tomorrow, dry, and the fall-like temperatuess continue. A warm-up back into the 70s and 80s is expected by Sunday. Today’s high temperatures will be about 30 degrees cooler that yesterday with a high of 48 at Dubois, 50 at Lander, 54 at Jeffrey City, 55 at Thermopolis and 57 at Riverton, Shoshoni and Worland. Tonight’s lows will be most in the mid 40s with the the mid 30s at Dubois.
Comments / 0