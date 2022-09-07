Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
MCFRD Respond to Apartment Fire in Wheaton
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fire at the Amherst Square Apartments (11509 Elkin St) in Wheaton around 12pm on Friday, September 9. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS, the fire was located on the terrace level of the three-story complex. The room and its contents were destroyed by the fire and one family (one adult, two children) have been displaced. Firefighters assisted some people from the building and there were no injuries reported. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
Firefighters Work To Contain Three-Story Apartment Fire In Montgomery County
Montgomery County firefighters are battling a residential blaze that has taken over a three-story building, authorities say. Officials were dispatched around noon, Friday, Sept. 9 to the 11500 block of Amherst Avenue, off of Blue Ridge Avenue after reports of a fire in a three-story garden apartment building, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.
WJLA
Montgomery Co. resident, councilman concerned about bike lane safety along River Road
BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — Bethesda resident Carl Becker was headed down River Road Thursday morning when he saw a woman biking on the outer shoulder with a child in a toddler seat. "Compared with bike lanes I've seen in other states, these bike lanes feel like they were made...
mocoshow.com
Rockville City Police to Host Community Open House on Saturday, Sept. 10
Per the City of Rockville and Montgomery County: City of Rockville City Police will offer residents an opportunity to get to know the men and women of the department at an open house at the police station in Downtown Rockville from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. The open...
wfmd.com
Fire Causes Roof To Collapses At Potomac Tile & Carpet
Fire at Potomac Tile & Carpet (Photo from Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Services) Frederick, Md. (DG) – A two-alarm fire caused the roof to collapse on the building that houses Potomac Tile & Carpet early Wednesday morning. At around 2:20 AM fire fighters responded to a...
fox5dc.com
Fort Belvoir residents say heat causing damage to homes, cars
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Fort Belvoir residents are speaking out about the unsafe housing conditions on base. Families say their personal property is being destroyed by heat damage. The heat from the sun is reflecting off the windows of homes onto other houses and cars, causing noticeable...
fox5dc.com
Loudoun County firefighter arrested for burning his Honda Civic
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - A Loudoun County volunteer firefighter has been arrested nearly a month after he set his own car on fire. An investigation by the Loudoun County Fire Marshal's Office determined that Matthew Christopher Bush set his 2021 Honda Civic ablaze on Aug. 12 in a Leesburg neighborhood.
mocoshow.com
City of Rockville to Hold Ceremony on Friday, September 9 to Honor and Remember County Residents Who Lost Their Lives on 9/11
The City of Rockville will mark the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks and remember county residents who lost their lives with a ceremony at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9 at Courthouse Square Park, at the corner of East Jefferson Street and Maryland Avenue in Rockville’s downtown. The ceremony, which is free and open to the public, will include a presentation of colors and remarks by Rockville Mayor Bridget Donnell Newton.
mocoshow.com
Baltimore Road Project Enters New Construction Phase
Safety and access improvements continue to take shape along Baltimore Road, with construction continuing in September between Edmonston Drive and Avery Road and from Twinbrook Parkway to across from the Rockville High School driveway. City contractors were scheduled to begin installing storm drain structures and pipe and concrete curb and...
arlnow.com
A pair of major events will prompt road closures Saturday
(Updated at 3 p.m.) A pair of large events are planned for Saturday, resulting in road closures in Rosslyn and the Crystal City area. First up, the Rosslyn Jazz Fest, scheduled from 1-7 p.m. in Gateway Park, will close the following roads from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. EB Langston Boulevard, from...
mocoshow.com
Gold’s Gym to Close Fox Chapel Location When New Germantown Location Opens
Last week we let you know Gold’s Gym will be opening a new location at 12922 Middlebrook Road in Germantown, in the location of the DSW store that closed on April 10th in the Germantown Commons shopping center next to bed Bath & Beyond. Earlier today we spoke with a representative from Gold’s Gym current Germantown location in the Fox Chapel shopping center, and we’re told that the existing location will.
Major gas leak causes more than 1,000 people to be evacuated in Maryland
A major gas leak on Tuesday afternoon in Hagerstown, Maryland has caused around 1,000 people to be evacuated, including students from elementary, middle and high schools.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Village: Single Family Homes “Coming Soon” to New Bloom Village Development
Ryan Homes is advertising single family homes coming soon to the new Bloom Village development in Montgomery Village, starting in the low $700s. The 150 acre site will consist of townhomes, single-family homes, walking paths, picnic areas, a dog park and an edible garden. Bloom Village is the planned community...
rockvillenights.com
Car stolen from Rockville home
Montgomery County police are investigating the theft of a vehicle from a home in the Manor Woods neighborhood of Rockville. The vehicle was taken from the driveway of a home in the 14700 block of Janice Drive, near Norbeck Road. It is believed the vehicle was taken sometime between 11:00 PM Tuesday and 6:15 AM yesterday.
wfmd.com
Two-Vehicle Crash in Howard County Leaves One Dead.
One tractor-trailer rear-ended another on the side of I-95. Laurel, Md. (BW)- A 63-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday, Sept. 7 in Howard County. Jonathan David Leiner, from North Carolina, was driving a tractor-trailer which rear-ended a parked tractor-trailer on the shoulder of I95. The Maryland...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Man Killed in Upper Marlboro Crash on Sunday Morning
On September 4, 2022, at approximately 3:10 am, officers responded to the 3400 block of Brown Station Road for collision involving two vehicles. The preliminary investigation revealed that for reasons now under investigation, the driver of a car traveling southbound on Brown Station Road crossed the double yellow centerline into the northbound lanes striking Clermont’s car. Clermont was pronounced deceased on the scene. The second involved driver and a passenger in his car suffered serious injuries in the crash.
Inside Nova
Metro changing names of two stations in Fairfax County
And, sorry, Wahoos, but West Falls Church is no longer affiliated with U.Va. Those are two of five station name changes being implemented by Metro this weekend, as requested by the local jurisdictions and approved by the Metro board, according to a news release. Effective Sunday, the Tysons Corner stop...
bethesdamagazine.com
Providing data for I-270 toll lanes project will cost thousands of dollars, state highway officials say
In recent months, the Maryland chapter of the Sierra Club and Rockville city officials submitted public information act requests to the state, seeking traffic modeling data for a controversial project that would widen parts of I-270 and I-495 with two toll lanes in both directions. Both parties were informed recently...
Fairfax Co. mom pleads for drivers to slow down after police issue ticket for driver going 90 mph in a school zone
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — After Fairfax County police issued a ticket to a driver going 90 mph in a school zone, one mom is pleading for drivers to slow down as kids return to school. A mom of four, Dawn Staub thinks back to the June crash that killed...
WUSA
Large tree branch knocks out power line for a resident in Gaithersburg
According to a Gaithersburg resident, the trees in the neighborhood are growing twice the rate from all the rain. No injuries were reported.
