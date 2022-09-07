Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fire at the Amherst Square Apartments (11509 Elkin St) in Wheaton around 12pm on Friday, September 9. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS, the fire was located on the terrace level of the three-story complex. The room and its contents were destroyed by the fire and one family (one adult, two children) have been displaced. Firefighters assisted some people from the building and there were no injuries reported. We will post an update when more information becomes available.

WHEATON, MD ・ 15 HOURS AGO