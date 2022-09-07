Read full article on original website
Texas football fans are stupidly confident of beating Alabama, Nick Saban
Some Texas football fans have braved 95-degree heat to camp out for front row seats against Alabama, ready to “storm the field after beating Nick Saban.”. Rule No. 1 in college football is this: No, you do not actually want Bama. Rule No. 2 is this: Never, ever bet...
Texas football vs. Alabama: Best bets for Week 2
A little more than 12 hours away from the start of the highly anticipated matchup between Texas football and the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, it looks like some of the major betting lines are holding firm for the first time this week. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian will be taking on legendary head coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, with the kickoff time set for 11 a.m. CT.
Alabama And Florida Man Arrested In Separate Golf Cart DUI Incidents
An Alabama and Florida man have been arrested in two separate golf cart DUI incidents, in a 24-hour period. On Monday night, Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding a driver of a low-speed vehicle pulled over on the side of Highway 98
