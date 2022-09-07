ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Texas football vs. Alabama: Best bets for Week 2

A little more than 12 hours away from the start of the highly anticipated matchup between Texas football and the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, it looks like some of the major betting lines are holding firm for the first time this week. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian will be taking on legendary head coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, with the kickoff time set for 11 a.m. CT.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

FanSided

281K+
Followers
533K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy