A little more than 12 hours away from the start of the highly anticipated matchup between Texas football and the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, it looks like some of the major betting lines are holding firm for the first time this week. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian will be taking on legendary head coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, with the kickoff time set for 11 a.m. CT.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO