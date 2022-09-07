Read full article on original website
wrrnetwork.com
Governor to Convene Mental Health Summit in October
“Mental health continues to be a rising concern for many in our great state. In 2020, Wyoming, sadly, had the highest rate of death by suicide in the nation,” Governor Mark Gordon stated. “In order to address the scope of the problem, we must be actively engaged in finding solutions. Building partnerships and enhancing collaboration will help deliver timely services to those experiencing difficulty accessing help.”
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Trapper Hopes Russia Raccoon Market Opens Again Soon, Not Concerned About Rabies Epidemic
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Even as the Eastern U.S. struggles with a raccoon rabies epidemic, a Lander trapper said he can recall a time when the critters were scarce in Wyoming, though that’s no longer the case. Todd Fross said he’s trapped some “gigantic”...
county17.com
43 Wyoming geographic names officially changed to remove slurs against Indigenous women
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced that the Board on Geographic Names has voted in favor of final replacement names for about 650 geographic features in order to remove slurs against Indigenous women from the names. The decision includes new names for 43...
Dunham Family Gift Supports University of Wyoming Student Teachers
The Dunham Family Fellows program was created thanks to the recent gift from Dave and Kelly Dunham to the University of Wyoming College of Education. The fellowship program aims to develop future teacher leaders for Wyoming, according to a release by the University of Wyoming. What is the Dunham Family...
Wyoming Republican Party Asks Buchanan to Hold off on Resigning
On Sept. 2, the Wyoming Republican Party sent a letter to Ed Buchanan, Wyoming's current Secretary of State, urging him not to resign this month due to the upcoming election. Buchanan had announced earlier this year that he was stepping down from his role as secretary as he has been appointed to serve as a District Court Judge for the Eighth Judicial District in Goshen County.
cowboystatedaily.com
While California Struggles To Keep Residents’ Power Going, Wyoming Stays Powered
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. While we’re enjoying some relief from the long stretch of heat here in Wyoming, California continues to wait for things to cool down. For the tenth day in a row, power companies in much of that state were advising consumers to conserve energy in order to avoid blackouts.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Wildfire Haze To Lift, Better Hunting Weather On The Way
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Much of Wyoming continued to bake under a pall of wildfire smoke from Fremont County, Idaho and Oregon on Wednesday, but that should change soon, a meteorologist said. “This is going to be the hottest day,” meteorologist Don Day of Cheyenne...
cowboystatedaily.com
Letter To The Editor: Gov Gordon’s Praise Of Wyoming Wolf Management Is Wrong
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Governor Gordon claims Wyoming’s state wolf management program deserves praise for its recovery numbers and use of scientific data. That could not be further from the truth. Wyoming’s policies are bad for Wyoming wolves and residents, and the Governor should...
cowboystatedaily.com
Sec. State Ed Buchanan Wishes Chuck Gray Well, Despite ‘Disappointing’ Campaign
Although the Secretary of State’s role in Wyoming has not historically drawn much attention, Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan has overseen a more high-profile tenure. “If anybody wants to measure success, you look at how much enrichment you received in your life and how much did you teach to others,” Buchanan said. “This job has enriched my life greatly.
cowboystatedaily.com
Proposed Wyoming Charter Schools Make Pitch To State, Gov Says Don’t Slam Public Schools
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Advocates for two out of the three proposed charter schools hoping to win the State of Wyoming’s approval to operate pitched their plans Tuesday morning to a panel of the state’s top elected officials. During the meeting, Gov. Mark...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Uprising works to confront human trafficking across Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Human trafficking has been reported in all 50 states. Uprising Wyoming is a nonprofit working to empower communities across the state to confront the problem. Human trafficking is a nuanced crime that isn’t always easy to identify. Sex trafficking is any sex act that...
First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming
The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
HAPPENING TOMORROW: Robbie’s House Grand Opening
Robbie's House invites you to join them for their Grand Opening Thursday, September 8th. Stop by and take a tour, learn more about their mission, and get information on their upcoming open art workshops. The event will have an open art studio, for anyone who wants to get their hands dirty and do some clay work.
cowboystatedaily.com
Western Watersheds Project Calls Me Rabidly Anti-Wolf; That’s A Lie But I’m Passionately Anti-WPP
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Oh no, Western Watersheds Project (WWP) is complaining about me – in an official letter to the federal government. You can just imagine my shock, and how deeply concerning this is to me. The drama-prone anti-livestock activist group filed its...
Lame Study Gets Wyoming’s Signature Meal WRONG!
Once again somebody writes up a "study", having never been to the places they are talking about. This time it's the website This VS That. Their headline is - The Stereotypical Meal That Represents Your State. At this point, I would lay money, a lot of money, on the odds...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wildlife Mating Season In Wyoming: Tourists Warned Not To Approach, Pet, Saddle Animals
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With elk and moose entering the rut, or mating season, agencies reminded people to keep their distance from the beasts, as well as other Wyoming wildlife. Past attacks demonstrate that not everybody listens. Grizzly bears and bison are the critters tourists...
wrrnetwork.com
State Parks and Cultural Resources Commission to meet in Pinedale
A meeting of the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources Commission will be held September 14-15 at the Sublette County Library – Board Room 155 S. Tyler Ave., in Pinedale. During the meeting, the Commission will hold leadership elections, receive an update on Yellowstone flooding and discuss...
Look At Wyoming’s Impressive Big Game Record Books
If you live in Wyoming, you know we're a destination state for hunting. Hunters will try every year to draw a coveted license for any of the top big game chances in the state. With such a wide array of species found here, there's no doubt getting lucky enough to draw is special.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s 2022 Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off & 200-Foot Pumpkin Drop Scheduled For Oct 1
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For most people, topping 1,000 pounds would be nothing to celebrate, but Jay Richard of Worland is ecstatic. All three of Richard’s pumpkins are about to break the half-ton mark. This is a good thing when competing in a pumpkin contest.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming General Election To See The Most Third-Party Candidates In 100 Years
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. This year’s general election in Wyoming will have the most third-party candidates to run in the state than any time in the last 100 years. One would have to go back to the World War I era of Wyoming politics, a time when the Socialist and Progressive political parties held a legitimate coalition of voters in the state, to find a time when there were more third-party candidates.
