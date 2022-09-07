Actors with special needs to perform first show at the Bing

SPOKANE, Wash. — This Friday through Sunday, a cast made up entirely of actors with special needs will perform at the Bing Crosby Theater.

It’s “My Turn Theater’s” first show and an opportunity for people with disabilities to experience the joy of performing on stage.

Executive Director, Wendy Carroll, started My Turn Theater after creating a similar theater group in Coeur d’Alene four years ago called Out Of The Shadows.

She created it for her son who has special needs and wanted to perform.

Just like Out Of The Shadows, My Turn Theater in Spokane casts actors with varying disabilities and showcases what they are capable of.

The actors rehearse three nights a week with the help of companion actors — volunteers who are with them every step of the way.

“They’re the unsung heroes,” said Carroll. “They go to all of the rehearsals put in all the time and energy that the actors do, but when it comes to performing on stage, they’re present but their goal is to turn all the attention on their actor.”

The first show for My Turn Theater is a light-hearted musical comedy called Guys and Dolls.

The cast has been rehearsing since early July.

While the actors have disabilities, both seen and unseen, Carroll says they focus on the actors abilities — and there’s a lot they can do on stage that people might not expect.

“Their parents, their caregivers come to us later and they say, ‘I didn’t know he could do that, I didn’t know she could sing, I didn’t that he would be able to tolerate this environment,” said Carroll. “But they do time and again. We have all kinds of miracles.”

Debut weekend for Guys and Dolls kicks off with performances this Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

There’s also a Sunday show at 2 p.m.

There’s no set ticket price, just pay a $2 facility fee at the Bing Crosby Theater and donate whatever you can to keep My Turn Theater going.

For more information, see the official My Turn Theater website.

