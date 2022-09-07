ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vice

Steve Bannon’s Criminal Nightmare Just Got Very Real

The infamous, triple-shirted, right-wing political provocateur Steve Bannon could be sent to prison for more than a decade if he’s convicted in the financial fraud case unveiled against him by New York prosecutors on Thursday. And this time, former President Donald Trump can’t save him. That means Bannon,...
The Independent

Leaks, lies and a locked connecting door: Jared Kushner book reveals his hatred for Steve Bannon

With the release of Jared Kushner’s book earlier this month it’s become clear that Donald Trump’s administration was hamstrung from the start by rivalries and outright hatreds that existed among his inner circle.The ex-president’s son-in-law released Breaking History on 9 August, and while the book itself has largely faced negative reviews — even being called “soulless” by one early critic — one area of the book where the emotions of the New York scion who married into the White House come out clearly is his description of a long-running feud with Steve Bannon, former chief White House strategist.A longtime...
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Steve Bannon was indicted over private border wall campaign. Here are the Arizona ties

Steve Bannon, a longtime ally and onetime strategist to former President Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges related to his involvement in fundraising efforts for a privately funded wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, a project with significant Arizona ties. Bannon and “We Build The Wall”, a GoFundMe turned nonprofit organization, were...
Axios

Reports: Steve Bannon facing N.Y. state indictment

Steve Bannon, former Trump chief strategist, is expected to surrender to New York prosecutors on Thursday to face a new criminal indictment, the Washington Post first reported on Tuesday. Driving the news: The Manhattan district attorney's office is investigating a fundraiser to build a wall along the southern border and...
Axios

Bannon charged with money laundering in border wall fundraising case

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon was charged by prosecutors in New York on Thursday with money laundering and conspiracy in connection with allegations that he defrauded donors to a group aimed at building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Driving the news: Bannon surrendered to the Manhattan district attorney's office...
