Five Chelsea players who could be given new lease of life under Graham Potter including Hakim Ziyech and Conor Gallagher
A KEY factor in Thomas Tuchel's sacking at Chelsea was the frustration brewing within the squad and a disconnect between the academy and first team. After the youth revolution under Frank Lampard his successor turned to older stars brought in for huge fees, some of which were pushed to the fringe.
Graham Potter Is Expected To Be In Charge Against Fulham
Brighton manager Graham Potter takes one step closer to becoming the new Chelsea boss and could be seen in action this Saturday.
Report: Five-Year Deal Expected For Graham Potter
Graham Potter is set to sign a five-year contract at Chelsea today, with the Englishman replacing Thomas Tuchel as Blues head coach.
Mauricio Pochettino Or Graham Potter - Who Should Replace Thomas Tuchel?
Who would be the best replacement for Thomas Tuchel? Mauricio Pochettino or Graham Potter? Luka takes a look at who could be a better option for the job.
Graham Potter Could Pick Chelsea XI At Fulham As £27m Substitution Is Almost Complete
It is said that Potter's release clause at Brighton is worth more than £12m, while Tuchel's compensation pay-out could be as much as £15m.
When Graham Potter is expected to take charge of his first Chelsea game
Brighton manager Graham Potter is reportedly expected to be ready to take charge of Chelsea in time for this weekend’s game away to Fulham. The Blues surprisingly announced the sacking of Thomas Tuchel yesterday, following the club’s poor performance and result against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.
Graham Potter Brings His Brighton Staff To Chelsea In Coaching Overhaul
Graham Potter is set to bring a lot of his backroom staff to Stamford Bridge as he prepares to begin life as Chelsea head coach.
Chelsea hires Graham Potter as manager, replacing Tuchel
Chelsea’s new American owners took a gamble with the first managerial appointment of their tenure, hiring Graham Potter from Premier League rival Brighton on Thursday despite his lack of experience coaching at soccer’s highest level. The 47-year-old Potter agreed to a five-year deal as the replacement for Thomas...
