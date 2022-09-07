Read full article on original website
These Five Scams are Currently Plaguing Iowa Residents
On Wednesday, September 7th, Tom Stovall hosted a presentation in Dubuque, alongside his wife, Linda. The presentation — part of a series of free "Fraud Watch Tour" events helping people learn and avoid scams — are being held across 12 Iowa communities throughout the month. 40 people came...
ourquadcities.com
Iowa landowners sued over survey
(KCAU) — Navigator Heartland Greenway, LLC, is suing four Iowa landowners to gain access to their land to survey it as part of their proposed carbon dioxide pipeline. The four landowners are in in Woodbury, Clay, and Butler counties. Navigator is asking for the court to stop the property...
voiceofalexandria.com
Axne says Inflation Reduction Act will help Iowa green energy businesses
U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne speaks with Todd Miller, President of 1 Source Solar, on the floor of his company's building about the Inflation Reduction Act's impact on solar energy in Iowa. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch) The Inflation Reduction Act will help Iowa fight climate change, U.S. Rep. Cindy...
When Iowans should get the new COVID vaccine booster
The updated COVID-19 booster started rolling out this week in Des Moines. As winter approaches, health officials say some people should start making plans to get it as soon as possible. Why it matters: COVID-19 has mutated so quickly that vaccinations were in need of an update to target strains like Omicron that now account for the majority of U.S. cases, writes Axios' Tina Reed and Adriel Bettelheim. When to get it: If you're 60 and older or immunocompromised, you should get it as soon as possible, according to NPR.Some people may feel a preference to wait until the holiday season so they're at maximum protection when visiting family and when cases are expected to surge in November and December.If that's the case, waiting until later in September or October is reasonable, NPR reports.Who should wait: People who received the COVID-19 vaccine or booster within the last 60 days.If you were recently infected with COVID, you should also wait for two months.Where to find it: Hy-Vee, CVS and Walgreens pharmacies are offering appointments now and the Polk County Health Department expects to have available supply soon.
Iowa Landowners Are Being Sued By Carbon Pipeline Companies
Debates continue to heat up as three companies are trying to obtain hundreds of miles of land to install carbon pipelines. Much of the debate is over how the pipelines are gaining access to all this land, and whether or not using eminent domain is the best way to get this land procured. However, one company, Navigator CO2 Ventures, is turning to the courts.
kiwaradio.com
(First Installment Of) Iowa 2022-23 Property Taxes Due Now
Northwest Iowa — The first installment of your 2022-23 property taxes (also called real estate taxes) is due. County treasurers in northwest Iowa are reminding you that the payment may be made without penalty on or before Friday, September 30th. If you own real estate you’re required to pay...
Iowa housing market showing signs of cooling down
ANKENY, Iowa — Over the last two years the housing market has been in a frenzy with buyers and sellers trying to take advantage of the timing. This summer the Federal Reserve raised interest rates and now they are close to 6 percent. The rise of interest rates is something one real estate agent believes […]
Des Moines Business Record
Dee Zee selected to build components for BrightDrop Zevo electric delivery vehicles
Des Moines-based automotive accessory manufacturer Dee Zee Inc. announced today that it has been selected to manufacture structural and exterior components for Zevo electric delivery vans that will be built by BrightDrop, a wholly owned subsidiary of General Motors. The manufacturing partnership is expected to result in more than 150 new manufacturing jobs in Greater Des Moines within the next year, along with a new facility under construction by Dee Zee in Pleasant Hill.
Iowans Need To Get Ahead Of Propane Challenges This Fall
Last spring, parts of Iowa saw late panting as weather and soil moisture prevented farmers from taking to the field. Now we are seeing drought conditions that have been impacting the corn crop in Iowa in ways we still cannot predict. As we see different obstacles pop up around our...
Eastern Iowa Has Some Of The Highest And Lowest Cropland Rent Prices
Land prices have been through the roof this year. In 2021, farmland prices were up 29 percent from 2020 with the average land value across Iowa being $9,751. Since the end of 2021, we have continued to watch those prices rise 40 percent averaging around $13,000. Just like with land...
KCRG.com
Carbon pipeline company appeals ruling that made their affected landowner list public
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A carbon pipeline company is appealing a district court decision that would require it to release its list of possibly affected landowners. Summit Carbon Solutions, one of three carbon pipeline companies seeking to operate in Iowa, says the list should be kept secret to protect the privacy interest of landowners.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Friday, September 9th, 2022
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa is starting to get in shipments of the latest COVID-19 booster shots, and the experts say we should consult with our doctors on the best timing to get vaccinated. The new m-R-N-A booster doses from Moderna and Pfizer are bi-valent, meaning, they protect against two strains of coronavirus. Federal guidance recommends those 12 and older get the shot at least two months after their last dose. Leah Veach, an infectious disease specialist with UnityPoint, says some people may want to wait a little longer between shots if they’ve recently had another booster or a COVID infection. Federal figures show 63-percent of all Iowans have received their initial vaccinations against the virus, but only slightly more than half of this group has received their first booster dose.
kwit.org
Newscast 09.09.22: SD Gov. Kristi Noem ethics complaint; Drought continues in Iowa
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem ‘s arguments in an April filing were made public today, as the state's Government Accountability Board released records in a complaint against her. Noem had asked a state ethics board to dismiss a complaint against her without a public hearing and to seal off certain records.
KCRG.com
Iowa education assessment tests show increases in science, English, decrease in math
Iowa education assessment tests show increases in science, English, decrease in math
siouxlandnews.com
Iowa Sec. of Ag. warns of propane shortage this fall and winter
DES MOINES, Iowa — Looking at farmers and residents preparing for fall and winter, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig is asking Iowa residents to look into their need for propane this season, saying propane users and suppliers should make plans to accommodate an increased propane demand this fall.
KCRG.com
Judge approves settlement for laid off Flexsteel employees in Dubuque, Mississippi
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A federal judge has formally approved a settlement and dismissed a lawsuit former Flexsteel employees filed against the company when it shut down plants in Dubuque and Mississippi during the pandemic. The nearly $1.3 million dollar settlement will give about 300 former Flexsteel workers between $1,000...
KCRG.com
Iowa advocate: little headway on reducing racism since George Floyd
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - New research points to disappointed expectations regarding racial inequality after George Floyd’s murder. According to the Pew Research Center, most Black Americans believe the increased attention on racial inequality that followed Floyd’s murder hasn’t changed anything. In September 2020, 56% of Black...
kjan.com
Iowa home sale price record in July: $239,900
(Radio Iowa) – The statewide median home sale price in July was nearly 240-thousand dollars — a record high. Iowa Association of Realtors data shows just over 37-hundred homes were sold in the state in July. That’s a nearly 29 percent drop in sales volume compared to the same month last year. There also was a 22 percent drop in the number of Iowa homes listed for sale in July. Those trends fueled the record median price for an Iowa home sold in July.
KCRG.com
Washington County farmers learn to weather droughts from Mother Nature
WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Parts of Southeastern Iowa are predicting below-normal yields. They’ve seen a dry summer and harvest season is just around the corner. Farmers in Washington County are learning to weather droughts with one of the best teachers in agriculture: Mother Nature herself. Jeff Cuddeback, the owner...
KCRG.com
Bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, tuned to Omicron variants, arrive in eastern Iowa
City, airport officials to work together after Dubuque loses last commercial flights. KCRG-TV9's Libbie Randall explains how city and business leaders are banding together to figure out what's next. Updated: 6 hours ago. University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics held a hiring event on Wednesday for clinical staff. State Attorney...
